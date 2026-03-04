The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, expressed the Council's strongest condemnation of the continued cowardly and treacherous Iranian attacks on the member states, targeting civilian and diplomatic facilities. The latest incidents include the targeting of the embassies of the United States in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait, which he described as a clear violation of all international and global laws related to diplomatic missions, in addition to the blatant assault on civilian and residential facilities in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, and the State of Qatar.

Al-Budaiwi confirmed that these Iranian attacks on the territories of the member states and their unjustified and illegal escalation are a blatant indication of its malicious intentions towards the member states, and its constant efforts to undermine security and stability in the region and the world. He pointed out that targeting the territories of the member states cannot be accepted under any justification or pretext, and that Iran must immediately cease its barbaric assaults, reiterating the solidarity of all member states and their unified stance in confronting these brutal Iranian attacks, to defend their sovereignty, security, and national interests.