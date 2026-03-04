أعرب الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، عن إدانة مجلس التعاون بأشد العبارات استمرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية الجبانة والغادرة على دول المجلس، واستهدافها المنشآت المدنية والدبلوماسية، وآخرها استهداف سفارتي أمريكا في المملكة العربية السعودية ودولة الكويت، ووصفها بانتهاك واضح لجميع القوانين الدولية والأممية المتعلقة بمقار البعثات الدبلوماسية، إضافة إلى التعدي السافر على منشآت مدنية وسكنية في دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ومملكة البحرين، وسلطنة عمان، ودولة قطر.

وأكد البديوي، أن هذه الاعتداءات الإيرانية على أراضي دول المجلس وتصعيدها غير المبرر وغير القانوني دليل صارخ على نواياها الخبيثة تجاه دول المجلس، وسعيها الدائم لزعزعة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة والعالم، مشيراً إلى أن استهداف أراضي دول المجلس لا يمكن قبوله تحت أي مبرر أو ذريعة، وأنه يتوجب على إيران الوقف الفوري لاعتداءاتها الهمجية، مجدداً تضامن دول المجلس كافة ووقوفها صفاً واحداً في مواجهة هذه الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة، للدفاع عن سيادتها وأمنها ومصالحها الوطنية.