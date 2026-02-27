في إحدى الفتاوى التي رفع بها العالمان الجليلان عبدالله بن حميد، وعبدالعزيز بن عبدالله بن باز، رداً على خطاب وارد من الديوان الملكي جاء فيه: الأصل وجوب صوم رمضان، وتبييت النية له مِن جميع المكلفين مِن المسلمين، وأن يصبحوا صائمين، إلا مَن رخص لهم الشارع بأن يصبحوا مفطرين، وهم المرضى والمسافرون ومَن في معناهم، وأصحاب الأعمال الشاقة داخلون في عموم المكلفين، وليسوا في معنى المرضى والمسافرين، فيجب عليهم تبييت نية صوم رمضان، وأن يصبحوا صائمين، ومَن اضطر منهم للفطر أثناء النهار فيجوز له أن يفطر بما يدفع اضطراره، ثم يمسك بقية يومه ويقضيه في الوقت المناسب، ومَن لم تحصل له ضرورة وجب عليه الاستمرار في الصيام، هذا ما تقتضيه الأدلة الشرعية مِن الكتاب والسُّنة، وما دل عليه كلام المحققين مِن أهل العلم من جميع المذاهب، وعلى ولاة أمور المسلمين الذين يوجد عندهم أصحاب أعمال شاقة كالمسألة المسؤول عنها أن ينظروا في أمرهم إذا جاء رمضان؛ فلا يكلفوهم مِن العمل -إن أمكن- ما يضطرهم إلى الفطر في نهار رمضان بأن يجعل العمل ليلاً أو توزع ساعات العمل في النهار بيْن العمال توزيعاً عادلاً يوفقون به بيْن العمل والصيام.