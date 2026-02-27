In one of the fatwas issued by the esteemed scholars Abdullah bin Hamid and Abdulaziz bin Abdullah bin Baz, in response to a letter received from the royal court which stated: The original ruling is the obligation to fast during Ramadan, and to have the intention for it from all accountable Muslims, and for them to wake up as fasters, except for those whom the legislator has permitted to wake up as non-fasters, namely the sick, travelers, and those in similar situations. Those engaged in strenuous work are included among the general accountable individuals, and they are not in the category of the sick and travelers. Therefore, they must have the intention to fast during Ramadan and wake up as fasters. Anyone among them who is compelled to break their fast during the day is allowed to do so in order to alleviate their necessity, and then they should refrain for the rest of the day and make up the fast at an appropriate time. Anyone who does not face necessity must continue fasting. This is what the legal evidence from the Quran and Sunnah necessitates, and what the words of the scholars from all schools of thought indicate. It is upon the leaders of the Muslims, who have individuals engaged in strenuous work like the issue in question, to consider their situation when Ramadan arrives; so they should not burden them with work - if possible - that forces them to break their fast during the day of Ramadan by scheduling work at night or distributing working hours during the day among the workers in a fair manner that allows them to balance between work and fasting.