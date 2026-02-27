تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر.

وتم خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات بين البلدين الصديقين، ومجالات التعاون الثنائي وآليات تعزيزها، إلى جانب مناقشة عدد من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.