تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من رئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر.
وتم خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات بين البلدين الصديقين، ومجالات التعاون الثنائي وآليات تعزيزها، إلى جانب مناقشة عدد من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call today from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
During the call, the relations between the two friendly countries were reviewed, along with areas of bilateral cooperation and mechanisms to enhance them, in addition to discussing a number of issues of mutual interest.