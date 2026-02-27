من عادات رمضان «تبادل الأطباق الرمضانية» بين الأسر والعائلات، خصوصاً الجيران من أطباق بسيطة أو متوسطة الحال، فهنا إطعام طلباً للمثوبة، واستعراض مهارات سيدات البيوت في الطبخ والتفنن في الأطباق، ولإشعار الأطفال أن الجيران لبعضهم وكأنهم بيت واحد، وكي لا تنكسر نفوس أطفال الأسر المحدودة الدخل.

وتخصص كل سيدة بيت صحناً أو وعاءً لنقل عيّنة من كل طبخة تسعد الجار، وتقارب بين المستويات، وكانت في الماضي مسؤولية توصيل هذا الطبق الرمضاني يقوم بها أحد أبناء الأسرة أو بناتها الصغيرات، وتبلغ فرحة صغار السن أوجها عندما يكون الطبق المُهدى لبعض البيوت جديداً عليهم أو أثيراً عندهم، ولعل ظاهرة تبادل الأطباق الرمضانية لم تختفِ وما زالت في كل المجتمعات؛ ما يعزز الشعور بالتكافل الإنساني والاجتماعي بين أفراده، فيما تحفّز سيدات البيوت والطاهيات الماهرات على إبداع جديد أو إضافة نكهات خاصة بها لتكسب الإعجاب وتنال إشادة من رب الأسر التي استطعمت وجبتها ولذّ لها مذاقها، والراصد لأوقات العصر في الحارات والأحياء والقرى غالباً ما يرى منظر طفل أو عاملة منزلية يحملون طبقاً أو أطباقاً تنتشر رائحته في مساريب الأرض وتصعد مثوبته للسماء.