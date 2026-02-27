من عادات رمضان «تبادل الأطباق الرمضانية» بين الأسر والعائلات، خصوصاً الجيران من أطباق بسيطة أو متوسطة الحال، فهنا إطعام طلباً للمثوبة، واستعراض مهارات سيدات البيوت في الطبخ والتفنن في الأطباق، ولإشعار الأطفال أن الجيران لبعضهم وكأنهم بيت واحد، وكي لا تنكسر نفوس أطفال الأسر المحدودة الدخل.
وتخصص كل سيدة بيت صحناً أو وعاءً لنقل عيّنة من كل طبخة تسعد الجار، وتقارب بين المستويات، وكانت في الماضي مسؤولية توصيل هذا الطبق الرمضاني يقوم بها أحد أبناء الأسرة أو بناتها الصغيرات، وتبلغ فرحة صغار السن أوجها عندما يكون الطبق المُهدى لبعض البيوت جديداً عليهم أو أثيراً عندهم، ولعل ظاهرة تبادل الأطباق الرمضانية لم تختفِ وما زالت في كل المجتمعات؛ ما يعزز الشعور بالتكافل الإنساني والاجتماعي بين أفراده، فيما تحفّز سيدات البيوت والطاهيات الماهرات على إبداع جديد أو إضافة نكهات خاصة بها لتكسب الإعجاب وتنال إشادة من رب الأسر التي استطعمت وجبتها ولذّ لها مذاقها، والراصد لأوقات العصر في الحارات والأحياء والقرى غالباً ما يرى منظر طفل أو عاملة منزلية يحملون طبقاً أو أطباقاً تنتشر رائحته في مساريب الأرض وتصعد مثوبته للسماء.
One of the Ramadan traditions is the "exchange of Ramadan dishes" between families and neighbors, especially those with simple or moderate means. Here, it is about feeding others in hopes of reward, showcasing the cooking skills of housewives, and making children feel that neighbors are like one family, so that the spirits of children from low-income families are not broken.
Each housewife dedicates a plate or container to transport a sample of each dish to delight the neighbor and bridge the gap between social levels. In the past, the responsibility of delivering this Ramadan dish was often carried out by one of the family’s children or younger daughters. The joy of young children peaks when the dish gifted to some homes is new to them or cherished by them. The phenomenon of exchanging Ramadan dishes has not disappeared and still exists in all communities; this enhances the feeling of human and social solidarity among individuals. Meanwhile, housewives and skilled cooks are motivated to create something new or add their special flavors to gain admiration and receive praise from the heads of families who enjoyed their meal and found its taste delightful. Observers during the afternoon in neighborhoods and villages often see a child or a domestic worker carrying a dish or dishes, the aroma of which spreads through the streets and ascends as a reward to the heavens.