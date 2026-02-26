In the heart of the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, and close to the Palace of Governance in the historic Diriyah area, lies the Al-Oud Cemetery, a silent witness to a nation's journey that has spanned over a century. It is not just a traditional cemetery but an open record that holds within its confines the history of the modern Saudi state, the graves of the founder of the kingdom, several of its kings, scholars, and prominent figures who contributed to decision-making and the establishment of state institutions.

Since the early days of the 14th Hijri century, the name of Al-Oud Cemetery has been linked to the political and social history of Riyadh. With the transfer of the center of governance to the capital, it became the final resting place for several of the most prominent national figures, foremost among them being the founding king, Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud (1876–1953), who unified the country under one banner and announced the establishment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932, marking the beginning of a new phase of stability and development.

The cemetery contains the remains of several kings of the state who continued the path of development, including: King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, whose reign witnessed an expansion in the education and health sectors; King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, known for his prominent political stances both Arab and Islamic, who led extensive reform projects recognized by history; King Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, under whose reign the kingdom experienced a major economic and developmental boom; and King Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the first to officially carry the title of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, during whose reign the country saw significant expansion in infrastructure and higher education.

The symbolism of Al-Oud Cemetery is not limited to kings alone; it also includes a number of prominent scholars and judges who had a profound impact on the religious and judicial life in the kingdom, among them the former Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Sheikh Muhammad bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, and the former President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamid, along with princes, officials, and prominent social and economic figures who contributed to the modern renaissance of the country.

Despite the historical significance represented by the cemetery, its graves are characterized by simplicity and adherence to Islamic teachings without signs of luxury or ornate markers, in a scene that reflects the values of equality and humility that underpin Islamic culture. The cemetery is under the supervision of the relevant authorities, with visits organized according to regulations that preserve the sanctity and holiness of the place. Thus, Al-Oud Cemetery remains more than just a burial site; it is a national memory that encapsulates the story of foundation, construction, and transformation, and a historical landmark that evokes the legacy of men who created glory and left an impact that will remain present in the consciousness of generations.