في قلب عاصمة المملكة العربية السعودية الرياض، وعلى مقربة من قصر الحكم في منطقة الديرة التاريخية، تقف مقبرة العود شاهداً صامتاً على مسيرة وطن امتدت فصولها لأكثر من قرن، ليست مجرد مقبرة تقليدية بل سجلّ مفتوح يختزن بين جنباته تاريخ الدولة السعودية الحديثة، مقابر مؤسس المملكة وعدد من ملوكها وعلمائها وكبار رجالاتها الذين أسهموا في صناعة القرار وبناء مؤسسات الدولة.

منذ بدايات القرن الرابع عشر الهجري، ارتبط اسم مقبرة العود بتاريخ الرياض السياسي والاجتماعي، ومع انتقال مركز الحكم إلى العاصمة أصبحت مثوىً لعدد من أبرز الشخصيات الوطنية، وفي مقدمة من احتضنه ثراها الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود (1876–1953) الذي وحّد أرجاء البلاد تحت راية واحدة وأعلن قيام المملكة العربية السعودية عام 1932م لتبدأ مرحلة جديدة من الاستقرار والبناء.

وتضم المقبرة رفات عدد من ملوك الدولة الذين واصلوا مسيرة التنمية وهم: الملك سعود بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود الذي شهد عهده توسعاً في قطاعات التعليم والصحة؛ والملك فيصل بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود صاحب المواقف السياسية البارزة عربياً وإسلامياً، والذي قاد مشاريع إصلاحية واسعة يشهد له التاريخ بذالك، والملك خالد بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود الذي عاصرت المملكة في عهده طفرة اقتصادية وتنموية كبرى، والملك فهد بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود أول من حمل لقب خادم الحرمين الشريفين رسمياً، وشهدت البلاد في عهده توسعاً ملحوظاً في البنية التحتية والتعليم العالي.

ولا تقتصر رمزية مقبرة العود على الملوك فحسب، بل تضم كذلك عدداً من كبار العلماء والقضاة الذين كان لهم أثر بالغ في الحياة الدينية والقضائية بالمملكة، من بينهم مفتي عام المملكة الأسبق الشيخ محمد بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ، ورئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى السابق الشيخ عبد الله بن حميد، إلى جانب أمراء ومسؤولين وشخصيات اجتماعية واقتصادية بارزة ساهمت في نهضة البلاد الحديثة.

ورغم المكانة التاريخية التي تمثلها المقبرة فإن قبورها تتسم بالبساطة والالتزام بالتعاليم الإسلامية دون مظاهر فخامة أو شواهد مزخرفة، في مشهد يعكس قيم المساواة والتواضع التي تقوم عليها الثقافة الإسلامية، وتخضع المقبرة لإشراف الجهات المختصة مع تنظيم الزيارات وفق ضوابط تحافظ على حرمة المكان وقدسيته. وهكذا تبقى مقبرة العود أكثر من موقع للدفن، إنها ذاكرة وطن تختصر قصة التأسيس والبناء والتحول، ومعلَم تاريخي يستحضر السعوديون عنده سيرة رجال صنعوا مجداً وتركوا أثراً سيبقى حاضراً في وجدان الأجيال.