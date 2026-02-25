استقبل أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة، أمس، قائد المنطقة الشمالية الغربية اللواء الركن صالح فهد العنزي، وذلك بمناسبة صدور قرار تكليفه قائداً للمنطقة.
ورحّب أمير تبوك باللواء العنزي، وهنّأه بثقة القيادة، متمنياً له التوفيق في أداء مهماته، ومواصلة العمل والبذل لخدمة الوطن في ظل قيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمين.
The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received the Commander of the Northwestern Region, Major General Saleh Fahd Al-Anzi, in his office at the emirate yesterday, on the occasion of his appointment as the commander of the region.
The Prince of Tabuk welcomed Major General Al-Anzi and congratulated him on the trust of the leadership, wishing him success in fulfilling his duties and continuing to work and strive to serve the nation under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince.