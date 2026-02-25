استقبل أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة، أمس، قائد المنطقة الشمالية الغربية اللواء الركن صالح فهد العنزي، وذلك بمناسبة صدور قرار تكليفه قائداً للمنطقة.

ورحّب أمير تبوك باللواء العنزي، وهنّأه بثقة القيادة، متمنياً له التوفيق في أداء مهماته، ومواصلة العمل والبذل لخدمة الوطن في ظل قيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمين.