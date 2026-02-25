The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received the Commander of the Northwestern Region, Major General Saleh Fahd Al-Anzi, in his office at the emirate yesterday, on the occasion of his appointment as the commander of the region.

The Prince of Tabuk welcomed Major General Al-Anzi and congratulated him on the trust of the leadership, wishing him success in fulfilling his duties and continuing to work and strive to serve the nation under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his trustworthy Crown Prince.