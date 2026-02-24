عرف الشيخ فيصل عبدالملك النعمان بصوته الندي الرخيم، وخشوعه الذي صدح في مكبرية المسجد النبوي ومناراته، وغدا صوته خالداً في ذاكرة المكان والزمان، وكان امتداداً لإرث عائلة آل نعمان، التي ارتبط اسمها بمآذن المدينة المنورة لسنوات طويلة، وسار على نهج والده المؤذن الشهير للمسجد النبوي عبدالملك النعمان، رحمه الله، في خدمة نداء الحق، ولازم مئذنة المسجد النبوي لسنوات واشتهر بعذوبة صوته.

ولد في المدينة المنورة، ونشأ في كنف أسرة دينية تعتني بالقرآن الكريم والأذان، وتلقى تعليمه في مدارس المدينة المنورة، وحصل على شهادته الجامعية من جامعة طيبة، وبدأ تدريبه على الأذان منذ صغره على يد والده الشيخ عبدالملك النعمان، وجده الشيخ مصطفى نعمان (رئيس المؤذنين سابقاً)، وكان يتدرب على مخارج الحروف والمقامات الحجازية المدنية داخل المنزل، وبدأ برفع الأذان في عدة مساجد في المدينة المنورة لاكتساب الخبرة والممارسة، وفي عام ١٤٣٨ هـ (٢٠١٧ م)، صدر قرار بتعيين الشيخ فيصل النعمان مؤذناً رسمياً في المسجد النبوي الشريف، ومنذ ذلك الحين، أصبح صوته مألوفاً في أرجاء المسجد، يتردد صداه مع نداء «الله أكبر» 5 مرات في اليوم، في مشهد يبعث السكينة في قلوب المصلين.

ولم يترك الشيخ فيصل النعمان كتباً أو محاضرات، بل ترك لحظات فارقة انسجمت فيها القلوب مع الدعاء وشعر فيها الحجاج وأهالي المدينة بالسكينة وخفت فيها ضجيج العالم، وأصبح صوته الآن جزءاً من التراث المسجل للمسجد النبوي محفوظاً كمرجع للأسلوب المدني، ومخلداً كمعيار للتوازن والتواضع ولا يقاس إرثه بالشهرة بل بالثقة، ولا بالاعتراف بل بالتكرار لسنوات، وعدل الناس حياتهم على صوته دون أن يعرفوا وجهه قط.

وتوفي مساء يوم الإثنين 22 ديسمبر 2025، بسبب وعكة صحية ألمت به، وسط حزن عميق في المدينة المنورة وبين أحبائه. ونعى زملاؤه في المسجد النبوي ومستخدمو وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي رحيله، معبرين عن حزنهم لرحيل صوت مألوف وعميق التأثير. وقد ووري جثمانه الثرى في المدينة المنورة، حيث عاش ومات في خدمة أقدس مكان.