عرف الشيخ فيصل عبدالملك النعمان بصوته الندي الرخيم، وخشوعه الذي صدح في مكبرية المسجد النبوي ومناراته، وغدا صوته خالداً في ذاكرة المكان والزمان، وكان امتداداً لإرث عائلة آل نعمان، التي ارتبط اسمها بمآذن المدينة المنورة لسنوات طويلة، وسار على نهج والده المؤذن الشهير للمسجد النبوي عبدالملك النعمان، رحمه الله، في خدمة نداء الحق، ولازم مئذنة المسجد النبوي لسنوات واشتهر بعذوبة صوته.
ولد في المدينة المنورة، ونشأ في كنف أسرة دينية تعتني بالقرآن الكريم والأذان، وتلقى تعليمه في مدارس المدينة المنورة، وحصل على شهادته الجامعية من جامعة طيبة، وبدأ تدريبه على الأذان منذ صغره على يد والده الشيخ عبدالملك النعمان، وجده الشيخ مصطفى نعمان (رئيس المؤذنين سابقاً)، وكان يتدرب على مخارج الحروف والمقامات الحجازية المدنية داخل المنزل، وبدأ برفع الأذان في عدة مساجد في المدينة المنورة لاكتساب الخبرة والممارسة، وفي عام ١٤٣٨ هـ (٢٠١٧ م)، صدر قرار بتعيين الشيخ فيصل النعمان مؤذناً رسمياً في المسجد النبوي الشريف، ومنذ ذلك الحين، أصبح صوته مألوفاً في أرجاء المسجد، يتردد صداه مع نداء «الله أكبر» 5 مرات في اليوم، في مشهد يبعث السكينة في قلوب المصلين.
ولم يترك الشيخ فيصل النعمان كتباً أو محاضرات، بل ترك لحظات فارقة انسجمت فيها القلوب مع الدعاء وشعر فيها الحجاج وأهالي المدينة بالسكينة وخفت فيها ضجيج العالم، وأصبح صوته الآن جزءاً من التراث المسجل للمسجد النبوي محفوظاً كمرجع للأسلوب المدني، ومخلداً كمعيار للتوازن والتواضع ولا يقاس إرثه بالشهرة بل بالثقة، ولا بالاعتراف بل بالتكرار لسنوات، وعدل الناس حياتهم على صوته دون أن يعرفوا وجهه قط.
وتوفي مساء يوم الإثنين 22 ديسمبر 2025، بسبب وعكة صحية ألمت به، وسط حزن عميق في المدينة المنورة وبين أحبائه. ونعى زملاؤه في المسجد النبوي ومستخدمو وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي رحيله، معبرين عن حزنهم لرحيل صوت مألوف وعميق التأثير. وقد ووري جثمانه الثرى في المدينة المنورة، حيث عاش ومات في خدمة أقدس مكان.
Sheikh Faisal Abdulmalik Al-Numan was known for his melodious and resonant voice, and his humility that echoed in the minarets of the Prophet's Mosque. His voice has become immortalized in the memory of the place and time, and he was a continuation of the legacy of the Al-Numan family, whose name has been associated with the minarets of Medina for many years. He followed in the footsteps of his father, the famous muezzin of the Prophet's Mosque, Abdulmalik Al-Numan, may God have mercy on him, in serving the call to truth, and he remained at the minaret of the Prophet's Mosque for years, becoming known for the sweetness of his voice.
He was born in Medina and grew up in a religious family that cared for the Holy Quran and the call to prayer. He received his education in the schools of Medina and obtained his university degree from Taibah University. He began his training in the call to prayer from a young age under the guidance of his father, Sheikh Abdulmalik Al-Numan, and his grandfather, Sheikh Mustafa Al-Numan (former head of the muezzins). He practiced the articulation of letters and the civil Hijazi maqamat at home and started calling the adhan in several mosques in Medina to gain experience and practice. In the year 1438 AH (2017 AD), a decision was made to appoint Sheikh Faisal Al-Numan as an official muezzin at the Prophet's Mosque, and since then, his voice has become familiar throughout the mosque, echoing with the call of "Allahu Akbar" 5 times a day, in a scene that brings tranquility to the hearts of the worshippers.
Sheikh Faisal Al-Numan did not leave behind books or lectures, but rather moments that resonated with hearts in prayer, where pilgrims and the people of Medina felt tranquility and the noise of the world faded away. His voice has now become part of the recorded heritage of the Prophet's Mosque, preserved as a reference for the civil style, and immortalized as a standard of balance and humility. His legacy is not measured by fame but by trust, not by recognition but by repetition over the years, and people adjusted their lives to his voice without ever knowing his face.
He passed away on the evening of Monday, December 22, 2025, due to a health issue, amidst deep sorrow in Medina and among his loved ones. His colleagues at the Prophet's Mosque and social media users mourned his departure, expressing their sadness at the loss of a familiar and profoundly impactful voice. His body was laid to rest in Medina, where he lived and died in the service of the holiest place.