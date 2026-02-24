Sheikh Faisal Abdulmalik Al-Numan was known for his melodious and resonant voice, and his humility that echoed in the minarets of the Prophet's Mosque. His voice has become immortalized in the memory of the place and time, and he was a continuation of the legacy of the Al-Numan family, whose name has been associated with the minarets of Medina for many years. He followed in the footsteps of his father, the famous muezzin of the Prophet's Mosque, Abdulmalik Al-Numan, may God have mercy on him, in serving the call to truth, and he remained at the minaret of the Prophet's Mosque for years, becoming known for the sweetness of his voice.

He was born in Medina and grew up in a religious family that cared for the Holy Quran and the call to prayer. He received his education in the schools of Medina and obtained his university degree from Taibah University. He began his training in the call to prayer from a young age under the guidance of his father, Sheikh Abdulmalik Al-Numan, and his grandfather, Sheikh Mustafa Al-Numan (former head of the muezzins). He practiced the articulation of letters and the civil Hijazi maqamat at home and started calling the adhan in several mosques in Medina to gain experience and practice. In the year 1438 AH (2017 AD), a decision was made to appoint Sheikh Faisal Al-Numan as an official muezzin at the Prophet's Mosque, and since then, his voice has become familiar throughout the mosque, echoing with the call of "Allahu Akbar" 5 times a day, in a scene that brings tranquility to the hearts of the worshippers.

Sheikh Faisal Al-Numan did not leave behind books or lectures, but rather moments that resonated with hearts in prayer, where pilgrims and the people of Medina felt tranquility and the noise of the world faded away. His voice has now become part of the recorded heritage of the Prophet's Mosque, preserved as a reference for the civil style, and immortalized as a standard of balance and humility. His legacy is not measured by fame but by trust, not by recognition but by repetition over the years, and people adjusted their lives to his voice without ever knowing his face.

He passed away on the evening of Monday, December 22, 2025, due to a health issue, amidst deep sorrow in Medina and among his loved ones. His colleagues at the Prophet's Mosque and social media users mourned his departure, expressing their sadness at the loss of a familiar and profoundly impactful voice. His body was laid to rest in Medina, where he lived and died in the service of the holiest place.