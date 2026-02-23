التقى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، مساء أمس، القيادات الأمنية والعسكرية في منطقة القصيم، بحضور أمير منطقة القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير فهد بن سعد بن فيصل بن سعد.

وزير الداخلية: رجال الأمن.. درع الوطن وسنده في مواجهة التحديات

ونقل خلال اللقاء تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، إلى القيادات الأمنية والعسكرية ومنسوبي القطاعات الأمنية والعسكرية في المنطقة.

وهنأ وزير الداخلية الجميع بمناسبة يوم التأسيس، الذي يجسد معاني الوحدة والترابط تحت راية المملكة العربية السعودية، ويجسد عمقها التاريخي وإرثها الراسخ.

ونوّه بما يبذله منسوبو القطاعات الأمنية والعسكرية من جهود كبيرة في أداء مهامهم، وما يظهرونه من تفانٍ وإخلاص في خدمة الوطن، مؤكدًا أن ما يقومون به من حماية وصون لأمن المملكة واستقرارها يمثل نموذجًا مشرفًا في تعزيز استدامة الشعور العام بالأمان، ويعكس مستوى الكفاءة والجاهزية التي تحظى بها القطاعات الأمنية والعسكرية بدعم القيادة الرشيدة.

حضر اللقاء الوفد الرسمي المرافق لوزير الداخلية.