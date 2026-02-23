وزير الداخلية: رجال الأمن.. درع الوطن وسنده في مواجهة التحديات

Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz met yesterday evening with security and military leaders in the Al-Qassim region, in the presence of the Emir of Al-Qassim region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Fahd bin Saad bin Faisal bin Saad.

During the meeting, he conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, to the security and military leaders and personnel of the security and military sectors in the region.

The Interior Minister congratulated everyone on the occasion of Founding Day, which embodies the meanings of unity and connection under the banner of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and reflects its historical depth and solid legacy.

He praised the significant efforts made by personnel in the security and military sectors in performing their duties, and their dedication and loyalty in serving the homeland, affirming that their role in protecting and preserving the security and stability of the Kingdom represents an honorable model in enhancing the sustainability of the general feeling of safety, and reflects the level of efficiency and readiness that the security and military sectors enjoy with the support of the wise leadership.

The official delegation accompanying the Interior Minister attended the meeting.