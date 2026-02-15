Under the patronage of the Prince of Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and the presence of the Deputy Prince of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Ardha ceremony will be held this evening at 7:30 PM, as part of the celebration program for Saudi Foundation Day 2026, organized by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and the Emirate of Riyadh Region at the Justice Square in the Al-Masmak area.

The ceremony will witness the attendance of a number of princes, ministers, and senior officials, as the Saudi Ardha will be performed; regarded as one of the most prominent national heritage expressions linked to the history of the Saudi state, since its establishment in 1727 AD, until today.

The celebration program includes a documentary exhibition titled "The Imagination of Al-Awja," showcasing the stages of the establishment of the Saudi state from the era of Imam Muhammad bin Saud - may God have mercy on him - through the stages of construction and unification, leading to the prosperous era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the comprehensive developmental achievements realized during it under the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The program also features visual displays on the wall of the historic Al-Masmak Palace, embodying the values and meanings of the foundation in a contemporary visual style, in addition to a number of accompanying heritage activities and events that reflect the richness of the national heritage and the diversity of its components.

The organization of these events reaffirms the historical significance of Foundation Day; as a national occasion that recalls the depth of the Saudi state and its solid foundations, enhances the values of belonging and pride in national identity, and strengthens the connection of generations to the history of their homeland and its journey that has extended for more than three centuries.