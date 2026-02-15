برعاية أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، وحضور نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، يُقام مساء اليوم عند الساعة الـ7:30 حفل العرضة السعودية، ضمن برنامج الاحتفاء بيوم التأسيس السعودي 2026، الذي تنظمه الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض وإمارة منطقة الرياض في ساحة العدل بمنطقة قصر الحكم.

ويشهد الحفل حضور عدد من الأمراء والوزراء وكبار المسؤولين، إذ تُؤدَّى العرضة السعودية؛ بوصفها أحد أبرز الموروثات الوطنية المرتبطة بتاريخ الدولة السعودية، منذ تأسيس الدولة عام 1727م، وحتى اليوم.

ويتضمَّن برنامج الاحتفاء معرضاً توثيقيّاً بعنوان «مخيال هل العوجا» يستعرض مراحل تأسيس الدولة السعودية منذ عهد الإمام محمد بن سعود -رحمه الله-، مروراً بمراحل البناء والتوحيد، وصولاً إلى العهد الزاهر لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وما تحقق خلاله من منجزات تنموية شاملة في ظلِّ رؤية المملكة 2030.

كما يشمل البرنامج عروضاً مرئية على جدارية قصر المصمك التاريخي، تُجسِّد قيم ومعاني التأسيس بأسلوب بصري معاصر، إضافة إلى عدد من الفعاليات والأنشطة التراثية المصاحبة التي تعكس ثراء الإرث الوطني وتنوُّع مكوِّناته.

ويأتي تنظيم هذه الفعاليات تأكيداً للمكانة التاريخية ليوم التأسيس؛ بوصفه مناسبة وطنية تستحضر عمق الدولة السعودية وأسسها الراسخة، وتعزز قيم الانتماء والاعتزاز بالهوية الوطنية، وترسِّخ ارتباط الأجيال بتاريخ وطنهم، ومسيرته الممتدَّة لأكثر من ثلاثة قرون.