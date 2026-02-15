اختتم وزير النقل والخدمات اللوجستية المهندس صالح ناصر الجاسر، زيارته الرسمية إلى جمهورية تركيا، بعد أن ترأس وفد المملكة المشارك في المؤتمر الوزاري الثاني لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي المعني بالنقل، والذي استضافته مدينة إسطنبول.

وشارك في الزيارة وفد من قطاعات منظومة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية، حيث ألقى الجاسر كلمة المملكة خلال أعمال المؤتمر، كما عقد عدداً من اللقاءات مع مسؤولين من القطاعين العام والخاص، لبحث سبل تعزيز التعاون وتبادل الخبرات في مجالات النقل والخدمات اللوجستية.

وتأتي الزيارة في إطار جهود المملكة لتعزيز علاقاتها الاقتصادية مع تركيا، وتنمية الشراكات الاستثمارية في قطاع النقل، إضافة إلى تمكين شركات القطاع الخاص من الاستفادة من الفرص النوعية المتاحة، بما يسهم في جذب المزيد من الاستثمارات الأجنبية المباشرة إلى المملكة.