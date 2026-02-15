The Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Engineer Saleh Nasser Al-Jasser, concluded his official visit to the Republic of Turkey after leading the Kingdom's delegation participating in the second ministerial conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation concerned with transport, which was hosted in Istanbul.

A delegation from the transport and logistics services sectors participated in the visit, where Al-Jasser delivered the Kingdom's speech during the conference proceedings. He also held a number of meetings with officials from both the public and private sectors to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and exchange experiences in the fields of transport and logistics services.

The visit comes as part of the Kingdom's efforts to strengthen its economic relations with Turkey and develop investment partnerships in the transport sector, in addition to enabling private sector companies to benefit from the unique opportunities available, which contributes to attracting more foreign direct investments to the Kingdom.