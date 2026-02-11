The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Bezhakian, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's National Day.

The King expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for His Excellency, and for the government and people of the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran, ongoing progress and prosperity.

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Bezhakian, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's National Day.

The Crown Prince conveyed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness for His Excellency, and for the government and people of the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran, further progress and prosperity.