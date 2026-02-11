بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية الدكتور مسعود بزشكيان، بمناسبة ذكرى اليوم الوطني لبلاده.
وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لفخامته، ولحكومة وشعب الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.
كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية الدكتور مسعود بزشكيان، بمناسبة ذكرى اليوم الوطني لبلاده.
وعبر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لفخامته، ولحكومة وشعب الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Bezhakian, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's National Day.
The King expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for His Excellency, and for the government and people of the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran, ongoing progress and prosperity.
Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Bezhakian, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's National Day.
The Crown Prince conveyed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness for His Excellency, and for the government and people of the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran, further progress and prosperity.