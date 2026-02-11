بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية الدكتور مسعود بزشكيان، بمناسبة ذكرى اليوم الوطني لبلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لفخامته، ولحكومة وشعب الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية الشقيق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية الدكتور مسعود بزشكيان، بمناسبة ذكرى اليوم الوطني لبلاده.

وعبر ولي العهد، عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لفخامته، ولحكومة وشعب الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية الشقيق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.