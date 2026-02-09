أطلقت هيئة تطوير محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية، أمس، موسم النحالين في نسخته الخامسة لعام 2026م، ضمن برامجها الهادفة إلى تمكين المجتمع المحلي وتنظيم أنشطة تربية النحل داخل نطاق المحمية، بما يعزِّز الحفاظ على التنوع الحيوي ويدعم الممارسات البيئية المستدامة، إضافة إلى تحقيق عوائد اقتصادية للنحالين.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن موسم هذا العام يتضمن ثلاثة مواسم رئيسية، يبدأ أولها موسم زهور الربيع خلال الفترة من 8 فبراير حتى 30 أبريل، يليه موسم الطلح من 1 يونيو حتى 1 سبتمبر، ثم موسم السدر من 1 يوليو حتى 1 أكتوبر 2026م، مشيرةً إلى أن تاريخ بداية كل موسم يُعد الموعد المعتمد لاستقبال طلبات المشاركة.

وبيّنت الهيئة أنها ستعقد لقاءات تعريفية افتراضية للراغبين في المشاركة؛ بهدف شرح آلية التقديم والاشتراطات التنظيمية والمتطلبات البيئية لكل موسم، وذلك عبر منصة الاتصال المرئي. وقد عُقد لقاء موسم زهور الربيع اليوم 8 فبراير عند 12 ظهراً، فيما سيُعقد لقاء موسم الطلح في 1 يونيو، ولقاء موسم السدر في 1 يوليو في التوقيت ذاته.

وأكدت هيئة تطوير محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية، أن موسم النحالين يأتي ضمن جهودها لتنظيم الأنشطة البيئية داخل المحمية وضمان توافقها مع مستهدفات الاستدامة، إضافة إلى دعم المجتمعات المحلية ورفع كفاءة إدارة الموارد الطبيعية، بما يحقق التوازن بين حماية البيئة وتعزيز الأنشطة الاقتصادية المرتبطة بها.