The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority launched yesterday the fifth edition of the Beekeepers Season for the year 2026, as part of its programs aimed at empowering the local community and organizing beekeeping activities within the reserve, which enhances biodiversity conservation and supports sustainable environmental practices, in addition to achieving economic returns for beekeepers.

The authority clarified that this year's season includes three main seasons, starting with the Spring Flowers Season from February 8 to April 30, followed by the Talh Season from June 1 to September 1, and then the Sidr Season from July 1 to October 1, 2026, noting that the start date of each season is the approved date for receiving participation requests.

The authority indicated that it will hold virtual introductory meetings for those wishing to participate, aimed at explaining the application mechanism, organizational requirements, and environmental conditions for each season, through a visual communication platform. The Spring Flowers Season meeting was held today, February 8, at 12 PM, while the Talh Season meeting will be held on June 1, and the Sidr Season meeting on July 1 at the same time.

The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority confirmed that the Beekeepers Season is part of its efforts to organize environmental activities within the reserve and ensure their alignment with sustainability targets, in addition to supporting local communities and enhancing the management efficiency of natural resources, achieving a balance between environmental protection and promoting related economic activities.