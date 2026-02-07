The Saudi Authority for Accountants and Auditors, in coordination with security agencies, has managed to apprehend two establishments for committing acts that are considered crimes as stipulated in Article (10) of the Accounting and Auditing Profession Law. They have been referred to the Public Prosecution to take the necessary legal actions.



The Authority clarified that the initial investigation procedures revealed that a licensed office for providing financial consulting services (for non-securities) published advertisements on its website, as well as on the social media platform (X), indicating that the office offers the service of "certifying financial statements," which implies that it is practicing the accounting and auditing profession without obtaining the necessary legal license, in clear violation of the provisions of the law.



It was also found that another commercial establishment was offering "audit" services through its website, in addition to placing a sign in front of its premises that included phrases suggesting that it is practicing the profession, without having the legal license that permits it to engage in accounting and auditing activities.



The Authority confirmed that these practices fall under the acts criminalized by Article (10) of the Accounting and Auditing Profession Law, which criminalizes misleading the public by any means regarding the existence of a right to practice the profession without a license, or when the license is revoked or suspended.