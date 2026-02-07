تمكنت الهيئة السعودية للمراجعين والمحاسبين -وبالتنسيق مع الجهات الأمنية- من ضبط منشأتين لارتكابهما أفعالًا تُعد من الجرائم المنصوص عليها في المادة (العاشرة) من نظام مهنة المحاسبة والمراجعة، حيث جرت إحالتهما إلى النيابة العامة لاتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة.


وأوضحت الهيئة أن إجراءات الاستدلال الأولية أسفرت عن ثبوت قيام مكتب (مرخّص له بمزاولة مهنة الاستشارات المالية لغير الأوراق المالية) بنشر إعلانات عبر موقعه الإلكتروني، وكذلك عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي (إكس)، تتضمن تقديم المكتب لخدمة «اعتماد القوائم المالية»، بما يوحي بمزاولته مهنة المحاسبة والمراجعة دون حصوله على الترخيص النظامي اللازم، في مخالفة صريحة لأحكام النظام.


وتبين قيام منشأة تجارية أخرى بعرض تقديم خدمة «المراجعة» عبر موقعها الإلكتروني، إضافةً إلى وضع لوحة أمام مقرها تتضمن عبارات توحي بمزاولتها المهنة، دون حصولها على الترخيص النظامي الذي يجيز لها مزاولة أنشطة المحاسبة والمراجعة.


وأكدت الهيئة أن هذه الممارسات تندرج ضمن الأفعال المُجرّمة بموجب المادة (العاشرة) من نظام مهنة المحاسبة والمراجعة، التي تُجرّم تضليل الجمهور بأي وسيلة عن وجود حق لمزاولة المهنة دون ترخيص، أو عند كون الترخيص مشطوبًا أو موقوفًا.