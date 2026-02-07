تمكنت الهيئة السعودية للمراجعين والمحاسبين -وبالتنسيق مع الجهات الأمنية- من ضبط منشأتين لارتكابهما أفعالًا تُعد من الجرائم المنصوص عليها في المادة (العاشرة) من نظام مهنة المحاسبة والمراجعة، حيث جرت إحالتهما إلى النيابة العامة لاتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة.
وأوضحت الهيئة أن إجراءات الاستدلال الأولية أسفرت عن ثبوت قيام مكتب (مرخّص له بمزاولة مهنة الاستشارات المالية لغير الأوراق المالية) بنشر إعلانات عبر موقعه الإلكتروني، وكذلك عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي (إكس)، تتضمن تقديم المكتب لخدمة «اعتماد القوائم المالية»، بما يوحي بمزاولته مهنة المحاسبة والمراجعة دون حصوله على الترخيص النظامي اللازم، في مخالفة صريحة لأحكام النظام.
وتبين قيام منشأة تجارية أخرى بعرض تقديم خدمة «المراجعة» عبر موقعها الإلكتروني، إضافةً إلى وضع لوحة أمام مقرها تتضمن عبارات توحي بمزاولتها المهنة، دون حصولها على الترخيص النظامي الذي يجيز لها مزاولة أنشطة المحاسبة والمراجعة.
وأكدت الهيئة أن هذه الممارسات تندرج ضمن الأفعال المُجرّمة بموجب المادة (العاشرة) من نظام مهنة المحاسبة والمراجعة، التي تُجرّم تضليل الجمهور بأي وسيلة عن وجود حق لمزاولة المهنة دون ترخيص، أو عند كون الترخيص مشطوبًا أو موقوفًا.
The Saudi Authority for Accountants and Auditors, in coordination with security agencies, has managed to apprehend two establishments for committing acts that are considered crimes as stipulated in Article (10) of the Accounting and Auditing Profession Law. They have been referred to the Public Prosecution to take the necessary legal actions.
The Authority clarified that the initial investigation procedures revealed that a licensed office for providing financial consulting services (for non-securities) published advertisements on its website, as well as on the social media platform (X), indicating that the office offers the service of "certifying financial statements," which implies that it is practicing the accounting and auditing profession without obtaining the necessary legal license, in clear violation of the provisions of the law.
It was also found that another commercial establishment was offering "audit" services through its website, in addition to placing a sign in front of its premises that included phrases suggesting that it is practicing the profession, without having the legal license that permits it to engage in accounting and auditing activities.
The Authority confirmed that these practices fall under the acts criminalized by Article (10) of the Accounting and Auditing Profession Law, which criminalizes misleading the public by any means regarding the existence of a right to practice the profession without a license, or when the license is revoked or suspended.