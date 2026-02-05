تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، تنظم الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية، خلال الفترة من 20 إلى 24 شعبان 1447هـ، الموافق من 8 إلى 12 فبراير 2026 في الرياض، النسخة الثالثة من معرض الدفاع العالمي 2026، الذي يشارك فيه وفود رسمية وجهات حكومية وشركات دولية متخصصة في قطاع صناعة الدفاع والأمن.
ورفع مُحافظ الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية المهندس أحمد بن عبدالعزيز العوهلي رئيس اللجنة الإشرافية للمعرض، الشكر والامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظهما الله- على الرعاية الكريمة والدعم غير المحدود الذي يحظى به المعرض، ويُجسِّد جاهزية المملكة لاستضافة المهتمين بصناعة الدفاع والأمن من مختلف دول العالم.
وأوضح أن النسخة الثالثة من المعرض تعكس التزام المملكة بالابتكار والتوطين وتطوير منظومة دفاعية متكاملة عبر منصات تجمع الجهات الحكومية والشركاء الدوليين، مشيرًا إلى أن هذه النسخة تقدم برنامجًا موسعًا يشمل العروض الحية الجوية والبرية، والعروض الثابتة، ومناطق مستحدثة؛ بما يعزز فرص الشراكة والتكامل بين الجهات الحكومية في المملكة وكبرى الشركات الوطنية والعالمية العاملة في مجالات صناعة الدفاع والأمن.
وبين أن المعرض يعمل على تعزيز الجهود المبذولة لتوطين ما يزيد على 50% من الإنفاق العسكري، وفق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، إضافة إلى رفع الجاهزية التشغيلية، وتعزيز الاستقلالية الإستراتيجية للمملكة في المجال الدفاعي.
من جانبه، أكد الرئيس التنفيذي لمعرض الدفاع العالمي آندرو بيرسي، أن فعاليات النسخة الثالثة من المعرض ستشهد إقامة مجموعة واسعة من البرامج، بدءًا من برنامج الوفود الرسمية الذي يسهم في ربط كبار المسؤولين بالمستثمرين ورواد الصناعة من مختلف دول العالم؛ بما يُسهم في دفع مسار التعاون الدولي الصناعي والتقني، ويعزز مكانة المملكة ضمن منظومة صناعة الدفاع العالمية.
ولفت إلى أن مختبر صناعة الدفاع، يستعرض التقنيات الناشئة والأبحاث التطبيقية، ومنطقة الأنظمة البحرية التي تبرز الأولويات المتنامية في المجال البحري، إلى جانب منطقة سلاسل الإمداد السعودية التي توفر قنوات ربط للمصنعين المحليين والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة مع الشركات الدولية، وصولًا إلى برنامج لقاء الجهات الحكومية السعودية الذي يتيح التواصل المباشر مع ممثلي الجهات الوطنية لمناقشة القدرات ومتطلبات التشغيل وفرص الاستثمار الصناعي.
وأفاد بأن المعرض يشكل منصة دولية تجمع قادة القطاع والمبتكرين والمستثمرين، على مدى خمسة أيام من اللقاءات المهنية، وتبادل التقنيات، واستعراض القدرات.
وأشار إلى أن المعرض يضم مطارًا متكاملًا بمدرج يبلغ طوله 2700 متر مزود بأربعة ممرات للطائرات وساحات عرض واسعة، سيوجد بها أحدث الطائرات؛ مما يرسّخ مكانة المعرض بوصفه إحدى الفعاليات الدفاعية الدولية القادرة على استضافة عروض تكاملية على مستوى عالمي.
وسيشهد معرض الدفاع العالمي 2026 مشاركات تتجاوز ما شهدته النسخة السابقة؛ بما يعكس استمرار الزيادة في أعداد العارضين والوفود والمشاركات الدولية.
Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the General Authority for Military Industries is organizing the third edition of the World Defense Exhibition 2026, which will take place from the 20th to the 24th of Sha'ban 1447 AH, corresponding to February 8 to 12, 2026, in Riyadh. This event will feature official delegations, government entities, and international companies specialized in the defense and security industry.
The Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries, Engineer Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Ohali, who is also the Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the exhibition, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Military Industries, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect them - for the generous patronage and unlimited support that the exhibition receives, which embodies the Kingdom's readiness to host those interested in the defense and security industry from various countries around the world.
He explained that the third edition of the exhibition reflects the Kingdom's commitment to innovation, localization, and the development of an integrated defense system through platforms that bring together government entities and international partners. He pointed out that this edition offers an expanded program that includes live aerial and ground demonstrations, static displays, and newly developed areas; enhancing partnership and integration opportunities between government entities in the Kingdom and major national and international companies operating in the fields of defense and security.
He indicated that the exhibition works to enhance efforts to localize more than 50% of military spending, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, in addition to raising operational readiness and enhancing the Kingdom's strategic independence in the defense sector.
For his part, Andrew Percy, the CEO of the World Defense Exhibition, confirmed that the events of the third edition of the exhibition will feature a wide range of programs, starting with the official delegations program, which contributes to connecting senior officials with investors and industry leaders from various countries around the world; thereby contributing to advancing the path of international industrial and technical cooperation and enhancing the Kingdom's position within the global defense industry framework.
He noted that the Defense Industry Lab will showcase emerging technologies and applied research, along with the Maritime Systems area that highlights the growing priorities in the maritime sector, in addition to the Saudi Supply Chains area that provides connection channels for local manufacturers and small and medium enterprises with international companies, culminating in the Saudi Government Entities Meeting program that allows direct communication with representatives of national entities to discuss capabilities, operational requirements, and industrial investment opportunities.
He stated that the exhibition serves as an international platform that brings together sector leaders, innovators, and investors over five days of professional meetings, technology exchange, and capability showcases.
He pointed out that the exhibition includes a fully integrated airport with a runway of 2,700 meters equipped with four aircraft taxiways and wide display areas, where the latest aircraft will be present; solidifying the exhibition's position as one of the international defense events capable of hosting world-class integrated demonstrations.
The World Defense Exhibition 2026 will witness participation exceeding that of the previous edition, reflecting the continued increase in the number of exhibitors, delegations, and international participations.