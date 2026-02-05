تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، تنظم الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية، خلال الفترة من 20 إلى 24 شعبان 1447هـ، الموافق من 8 إلى 12 فبراير 2026 في الرياض، النسخة الثالثة من معرض الدفاع العالمي 2026، الذي يشارك فيه وفود رسمية وجهات حكومية وشركات دولية متخصصة في قطاع صناعة الدفاع والأمن.

ورفع مُحافظ الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية المهندس أحمد بن عبدالعزيز العوهلي رئيس اللجنة الإشرافية للمعرض، الشكر والامتنان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للصناعات العسكرية الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظهما الله- على الرعاية الكريمة والدعم غير المحدود الذي يحظى به المعرض، ويُجسِّد جاهزية المملكة لاستضافة المهتمين بصناعة الدفاع والأمن من مختلف دول العالم.

وأوضح أن النسخة الثالثة من المعرض تعكس التزام المملكة بالابتكار والتوطين وتطوير منظومة دفاعية متكاملة عبر منصات تجمع الجهات الحكومية والشركاء الدوليين، مشيرًا إلى أن هذه النسخة تقدم برنامجًا موسعًا يشمل العروض الحية الجوية والبرية، والعروض الثابتة، ومناطق مستحدثة؛ بما يعزز فرص الشراكة والتكامل بين الجهات الحكومية في المملكة وكبرى الشركات الوطنية والعالمية العاملة في مجالات صناعة الدفاع والأمن.

وبين أن المعرض يعمل على تعزيز الجهود المبذولة لتوطين ما يزيد على 50% من الإنفاق العسكري، وفق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، إضافة إلى رفع الجاهزية التشغيلية، وتعزيز الاستقلالية الإستراتيجية للمملكة في المجال الدفاعي.

من جانبه، أكد الرئيس التنفيذي لمعرض الدفاع العالمي آندرو بيرسي، أن فعاليات النسخة الثالثة من المعرض ستشهد إقامة مجموعة واسعة من البرامج، بدءًا من برنامج الوفود الرسمية الذي يسهم في ربط كبار المسؤولين بالمستثمرين ورواد الصناعة من مختلف دول العالم؛ بما يُسهم في دفع مسار التعاون الدولي الصناعي والتقني، ويعزز مكانة المملكة ضمن منظومة صناعة الدفاع العالمية.

ولفت إلى أن مختبر صناعة الدفاع، يستعرض التقنيات الناشئة والأبحاث التطبيقية، ومنطقة الأنظمة البحرية التي تبرز الأولويات المتنامية في المجال البحري، إلى جانب منطقة سلاسل الإمداد السعودية التي توفر قنوات ربط للمصنعين المحليين والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة مع الشركات الدولية، وصولًا إلى برنامج لقاء الجهات الحكومية السعودية الذي يتيح التواصل المباشر مع ممثلي الجهات الوطنية لمناقشة القدرات ومتطلبات التشغيل وفرص الاستثمار الصناعي.

وأفاد بأن المعرض يشكل منصة دولية تجمع قادة القطاع والمبتكرين والمستثمرين، على مدى خمسة أيام من اللقاءات المهنية، وتبادل التقنيات، واستعراض القدرات.

وأشار إلى أن المعرض يضم مطارًا متكاملًا بمدرج يبلغ طوله 2700 متر مزود بأربعة ممرات للطائرات وساحات عرض واسعة، سيوجد بها أحدث الطائرات؛ مما يرسّخ مكانة المعرض بوصفه إحدى الفعاليات الدفاعية الدولية القادرة على استضافة عروض تكاملية على مستوى عالمي.

وسيشهد معرض الدفاع العالمي 2026 مشاركات تتجاوز ما شهدته النسخة السابقة؛ بما يعكس استمرار الزيادة في أعداد العارضين والوفود والمشاركات الدولية.