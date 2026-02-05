Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the General Authority for Military Industries is organizing the third edition of the World Defense Exhibition 2026, which will take place from the 20th to the 24th of Sha'ban 1447 AH, corresponding to February 8 to 12, 2026, in Riyadh. This event will feature official delegations, government entities, and international companies specialized in the defense and security industry.

The Governor of the General Authority for Military Industries, Engineer Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Ohali, who is also the Chairman of the Supervisory Committee for the exhibition, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Military Industries, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect them - for the generous patronage and unlimited support that the exhibition receives, which embodies the Kingdom's readiness to host those interested in the defense and security industry from various countries around the world.

He explained that the third edition of the exhibition reflects the Kingdom's commitment to innovation, localization, and the development of an integrated defense system through platforms that bring together government entities and international partners. He pointed out that this edition offers an expanded program that includes live aerial and ground demonstrations, static displays, and newly developed areas; enhancing partnership and integration opportunities between government entities in the Kingdom and major national and international companies operating in the fields of defense and security.

He indicated that the exhibition works to enhance efforts to localize more than 50% of military spending, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, in addition to raising operational readiness and enhancing the Kingdom's strategic independence in the defense sector.

For his part, Andrew Percy, the CEO of the World Defense Exhibition, confirmed that the events of the third edition of the exhibition will feature a wide range of programs, starting with the official delegations program, which contributes to connecting senior officials with investors and industry leaders from various countries around the world; thereby contributing to advancing the path of international industrial and technical cooperation and enhancing the Kingdom's position within the global defense industry framework.

He noted that the Defense Industry Lab will showcase emerging technologies and applied research, along with the Maritime Systems area that highlights the growing priorities in the maritime sector, in addition to the Saudi Supply Chains area that provides connection channels for local manufacturers and small and medium enterprises with international companies, culminating in the Saudi Government Entities Meeting program that allows direct communication with representatives of national entities to discuss capabilities, operational requirements, and industrial investment opportunities.

He stated that the exhibition serves as an international platform that brings together sector leaders, innovators, and investors over five days of professional meetings, technology exchange, and capability showcases.

He pointed out that the exhibition includes a fully integrated airport with a runway of 2,700 meters equipped with four aircraft taxiways and wide display areas, where the latest aircraft will be present; solidifying the exhibition's position as one of the international defense events capable of hosting world-class integrated demonstrations.

The World Defense Exhibition 2026 will witness participation exceeding that of the previous edition, reflecting the continued increase in the number of exhibitors, delegations, and international participations.