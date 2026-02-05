The working team of the security committee emanating from the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council held its sixth meeting in Manama, chaired by the Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Interior, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Essa, and the Deputy Chief of Police at the Ministry of Interior in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Khalifa.

The meeting witnessed discussions on areas of joint security cooperation, a review of the initiatives approved between the two sides, in addition to establishing executive mechanisms that ensure the acceleration of achievements and enhance integration in various areas of mutual interest.

