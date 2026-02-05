عقد فريق عمل اللجنة الأمنية المنبثقة من مجلس التنسيق السعودي‑البحريني اجتماعه السادس في المنامة، برئاسة مدير عام الشؤون القانونية والتعاون الدولي بوزارة الداخلية أحمد بن سليمان العيسى، ونائب رئيس الشرطة بوزارة الداخلية في مملكة البحرين الشيخ حمد بن محمد آل خليفة.

وشهد الاجتماع بحث مجالات التعاون الأمني المشترك، واستعراض المبادرات المعتمدة بين الجانبين، إضافة إلى وضع آليات تنفيذية تضمن تسريع الإنجاز، وتعزيز التكامل في مختلف المسارات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

شهد الاجتماع:

بحث مجالات التعاون الأمني المشترك

استعراض المبادرات المعتمدة بين الجانبين

تعزيز التكامل في مختلف المسارات