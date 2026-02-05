عقد فريق عمل اللجنة الأمنية المنبثقة من مجلس التنسيق السعودي‑البحريني اجتماعه السادس في المنامة، برئاسة مدير عام الشؤون القانونية والتعاون الدولي بوزارة الداخلية أحمد بن سليمان العيسى، ونائب رئيس الشرطة بوزارة الداخلية في مملكة البحرين الشيخ حمد بن محمد آل خليفة.
وشهد الاجتماع بحث مجالات التعاون الأمني المشترك، واستعراض المبادرات المعتمدة بين الجانبين، إضافة إلى وضع آليات تنفيذية تضمن تسريع الإنجاز، وتعزيز التكامل في مختلف المسارات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
شهد الاجتماع:
بحث مجالات التعاون الأمني المشترك
استعراض المبادرات المعتمدة بين الجانبين
تعزيز التكامل في مختلف المسارات
The working team of the security committee emanating from the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council held its sixth meeting in Manama, chaired by the Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Interior, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Essa, and the Deputy Chief of Police at the Ministry of Interior in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Khalifa.
The meeting witnessed discussions on areas of joint security cooperation, a review of the initiatives approved between the two sides, in addition to establishing executive mechanisms that ensure the acceleration of achievements and enhance integration in various areas of mutual interest.
The meeting included:
Discussion of areas of joint security cooperation
Review of the initiatives approved between the two sides
Enhancement of integration in various areas