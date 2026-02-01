طرح «ملتقى المهن الموسمية في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن» أكثر من (25) ألف فرصة عمل موسمية ضمن (15) مسارًا مهنيًا، بمشاركة (26) جهة من القطاعين الحكومي والخاص المرتبطين بمنظومة الحج والعمرة، فيما حصل أكثر من (10) آلاف متقدم على فرص استقطاب وعروض عمل مباشرة، متجاوزًا المستهدف البالغ (5) آلاف وظيفة، الأمر الذي مكّن عددًا من الجهات من إغلاق شواغرها المهنية بنسبة (100%)، في مؤشر يعكس كفاءة المواءمة بين الاحتياج التشغيلي جاء ذلك في ختام الملتقى الذي نظمته وزارة الحج بالشراكة مع وزارة الموارد البشرية وأسهم الملتقى في بناء قاعدة بيانات وطنية للكفاءات الموسمية تضم أكثر من (25) ألف متقدم، إلى جانب استفادة أكثر من (10) آلاف متقدم من برامج الإرشاد المهني «مسارات موسمي» لقياس الجدارات الوظيفية وتوجيههم للمسارات المناسبة، ومشاركة أعداد مماثلة في ورش العمل والدورات التدريبية المتخصصة، كما شهد تنظيم (5) حلقات نقاش بمشاركة أكثر من (25) متحدثًا من المختصين والخبراء، ناقشت آليات استقطاب وتأهيل الكوادر البشرية، والاحتياجات التدريبية للأعمال الموسمية في منظومة الحج والعمرة.