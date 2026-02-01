The "Seasonal Jobs Forum in Service of the Guests of Rahman" presented more than (25) thousand seasonal job opportunities across (15) professional pathways, with the participation of (26) entities from both the public and private sectors related to the Hajj and Umrah system. More than (10) thousand applicants received direct job offers and recruitment opportunities, exceeding the target of (5) thousand jobs. This enabled several entities to fill their professional vacancies at a rate of (100%), reflecting the efficiency of alignment with operational needs. This was announced at the conclusion of the forum organized by the Ministry of Hajj in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources. The forum contributed to building a national database of seasonal competencies that includes over (25) thousand applicants, in addition to benefiting more than (10) thousand applicants from the "Seasonal Pathways" career guidance programs to assess job competencies and direct them to suitable pathways. A similar number participated in specialized workshops and training courses, and (5) discussion sessions were organized with the participation of more than (25) speakers from specialists and experts, discussing mechanisms for attracting and qualifying human resources, as well as the training needs for seasonal work in the Hajj and Umrah system.