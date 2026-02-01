طرح «ملتقى المهن الموسمية في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن» أكثر من (25) ألف فرصة عمل موسمية ضمن (15) مسارًا مهنيًا، بمشاركة (26) جهة من القطاعين الحكومي والخاص المرتبطين بمنظومة الحج والعمرة، فيما حصل أكثر من (10) آلاف متقدم على فرص استقطاب وعروض عمل مباشرة، متجاوزًا المستهدف البالغ (5) آلاف وظيفة، الأمر الذي مكّن عددًا من الجهات من إغلاق شواغرها المهنية بنسبة (100%)، في مؤشر يعكس كفاءة المواءمة بين الاحتياج التشغيلي جاء ذلك في ختام الملتقى الذي نظمته وزارة الحج بالشراكة مع وزارة الموارد البشرية وأسهم الملتقى في بناء قاعدة بيانات وطنية للكفاءات الموسمية تضم أكثر من (25) ألف متقدم، إلى جانب استفادة أكثر من (10) آلاف متقدم من برامج الإرشاد المهني «مسارات موسمي» لقياس الجدارات الوظيفية وتوجيههم للمسارات المناسبة، ومشاركة أعداد مماثلة في ورش العمل والدورات التدريبية المتخصصة، كما شهد تنظيم (5) حلقات نقاش بمشاركة أكثر من (25) متحدثًا من المختصين والخبراء، ناقشت آليات استقطاب وتأهيل الكوادر البشرية، والاحتياجات التدريبية للأعمال الموسمية في منظومة الحج والعمرة.
The "Seasonal Jobs Forum in Service of the Guests of Rahman" presented more than (25) thousand seasonal job opportunities across (15) professional pathways, with the participation of (26) entities from both the public and private sectors related to the Hajj and Umrah system. More than (10) thousand applicants received direct job offers and recruitment opportunities, exceeding the target of (5) thousand jobs. This enabled several entities to fill their professional vacancies at a rate of (100%), reflecting the efficiency of alignment with operational needs. This was announced at the conclusion of the forum organized by the Ministry of Hajj in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources. The forum contributed to building a national database of seasonal competencies that includes over (25) thousand applicants, in addition to benefiting more than (10) thousand applicants from the "Seasonal Pathways" career guidance programs to assess job competencies and direct them to suitable pathways. A similar number participated in specialized workshops and training courses, and (5) discussion sessions were organized with the participation of more than (25) speakers from specialists and experts, discussing mechanisms for attracting and qualifying human resources, as well as the training needs for seasonal work in the Hajj and Umrah system.