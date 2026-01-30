The security spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Brigadier Talal Abdul Mohsen Shalhoub, stated that in light of proactive security monitoring of the activities of criminal networks involved in drug trafficking, and based on information provided by the Saudi Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate for Drug Control, to its counterpart in the Lebanese Republic, the relevant Lebanese authorities were able to seize a laboratory for the production of narcotic substances, which included amphetamine and methamphetamine (shabu), (870) pills subject to medical trading regulations, (4.600) kilograms of hashish, precursor materials used in drug manufacturing, and firearms.

The security spokesman emphasized the positive cooperation with the counterpart in the Lebanese Republic in monitoring and seizing narcotic substances, confirming that the Kingdom continues to monitor criminal activities that target the security of the Kingdom and its youth with drugs, to confront and thwart them, and to arrest those involved.