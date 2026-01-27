أمير الشرقية يكرّم الفرق الفائزة في هاكاثون الشرقية للابتكار الحكومي

The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, honored the winning teams of the Eastern Hackathon for Government Innovation in his office at the Emirate's Diwan today, Tuesday, in the presence of the Emirate's Deputy Turki bin Abdullah Al-Tamimi and the President of Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, Professor Dr. Fahd bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, in recognition of their outstanding participation and the innovative solutions they provided that contribute to the development of government work and enhance performance efficiency.

The Prince of the Eastern Province confirmed that the outcomes of the Eastern Hackathon for Government Innovation reflect the innovative capabilities of national talents and their ability to provide practical solutions that contribute to improving institutional performance, enhancing service quality, and supporting development paths in government entities.



The award in the "Operational Efficiency and Decision Support" track was won by a team consisting of: Sughiya Badr bin Abbas Naqi, Al-Batul Saleh Mohammed Al-Wadai, and Sarah Abdullah Al-Otaibi, while the second place in the same track was awarded to a team made up of: Khalid Walid Taha, Khalid Mahmoud Jaber Al-Sayed Ali, Musa Rashid bin Rashid, and Asim Saeed Asiri.

In the "Government Services and Beneficiary Experience" track, the first place award was won by a team consisting of: Marzouk Zaal Awid Al-Shammari and Turki Zaal Awid Al-Shammari, while the second place was awarded to a team made up of: Ameera Khalid Al-Anzi and Sarah Fahd Al-Ajimi.

In the "Future Economies and Innovation" track, the first place award was won by: Hisham Bassam Nabulsi, Abdulaziz Bandar Al-Amri, and Salman Al-Samall, while the second place in the same track was awarded to: Mohammed Ali Mohammed Al-Darwish Al-Hazmi, Mohammed Al-Nashmi Al-Shalwi, and Saad Mohammed Al-Shammari.

In the "Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence" track, the first place was achieved by: Reenad Jazaa Al-Mutairi, Hissa Ghaith Al-Sukhaybir, Rawaya Hussein Al-Bunyan, and Manayer Abdullah Al-Zubaidi, while the second place in the same track was awarded to: Yazan Jumaa Al-Alwani and Iman Mohammed Al-Shammari.

The Deputy Emir of the Eastern Province expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Eastern Province for his continuous support and wise guidance in developing the work environment in the Emirate and benefiting from technological and innovative solutions to enhance the beneficiary experience and reduce service delivery time by employing modern technologies and involving young minds in proposing innovative solutions to the challenges faced by service providers.

The Eastern Hackathon for Government Innovation is one of the initiatives of the Emirate of the Eastern Province, implemented in collaboration with Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, aimed at supporting the government innovation system and empowering national talents to provide innovative solutions that contribute to enhancing performance efficiency and improving the quality of services provided to beneficiaries.