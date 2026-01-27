كرّم أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم الثلاثاء، الفرق الفائزة في هاكاثون الشرقية للابتكار الحكومي بحضور وكيل الإمارة تركي بن عبدالله التميمي، ورئيس جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل الأستاذ الدكتور فهد بن أحمد الحربي، وذلك تقديراً لمشاركاتهم المتميزة وما قدموه من حلول ابتكارية تسهم في تطوير العمل الحكومي ورفع كفاءة الأداء.

وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن مخرجات هاكاثون الشرقية للابتكار الحكومي تعكس ما تمتلكه الكفاءات الوطنية من قدرات ابتكارية، وقدرتها على تقديم حلول عملية تسهم في تحسين الأداء المؤسسي، وتعزيز جودة الخدمات، ودعم مسارات التطوير في الجهات الحكومية.
أمير الشرقية يكرّم الفرق الفائزة في هاكاثون الشرقية للابتكار الحكومي

وحصل على الجائزة في مسار «كفاءة العمليات ودعم اتخاذ القرار» فريق ضم كلاً من: صوغية بدر بن عباس نقي، البتول صالح محمد الوداعي وسارة عبدالله العتيبي، فيما نال الجائزة في المركز الثاني ضمن المسار نفسه فريق مكوّن من: خالد وليد طه، خالد محمود جابر السيد علي، موسى راشد ابن راشد وعاصم سعيد عسيري.

وفي مسار «الخدمات الحكومية وتجربة المستفيد» حصل على الجائزة في المركز الأول فريق ضم كلاً من: مرزوق زعال عويد الشمري وتركي زعال عويد الشمري، بينما نال المركز الثاني فريق مكوّن من: أميرة خالد العنزي وسارة فهد العجيمي.

وفي مسار «اقتصاديات المستقبل والابتكار»، حصل على الجائزة في المركز الأول كلاً من: هشام بسام نابلسية، عبدالعزيز بندر عامري وسلمان الصمل، وجاء في المركز الثاني لنفس المسار كلاً من: محمد علي محمد الدرويش الحازمي، محمد النشمي الشلوي وسعد محمد الشمري.

وفي مسار «التحول الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي»، حقق المركز الأول كلاً من: ريناد جزاع المطيري، حصة غيث الصخيبر، روايا حسين البنيان ومناير عبدالله الزبيدي، وجاء في المركز الثاني لنفس المسار كلاً من: يزن جمعه العلواني وإيمان محمد الشمري.

ورفع وكيل إمارة المنطقة الشرقية الشكر والتقدير لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على دعمه الدائم وتوجيهاته السديدة بتطوير بيئة العمل في الإمارة والاستفادة من الحلول التقنية والابتكارية لتطوير تجربة المستفيد وتقليص وقت تقديم الخدمة من خلال توظيف التقنيات الحديثة وإشراك العقول الشابة في طرح حلول ابتكارية في التحديثات التي قد تواجه مقدم الخدمة.

ويُعد هاكاثون الشرقية للابتكار الحكومي إحدى مبادرات إمارة المنطقة الشرقية، التي نُفذت بالتعاون مع جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل، بهدف دعم منظومة الابتكار الحكومي وتمكين الطاقات الوطنية من تقديم حلول مبتكرة تسهم في رفع كفاءة الأداء، وتحسين جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.