The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has set November 16 as the date to implement the decision to stop planting perennial fodder crops; aimed at preserving non-renewable natural resources and achieving water security.

The decision applies to all areas planted with these fodder crops in the sedimentary regions, according to the regulations for implementing the Cabinet's decision. The decision includes stopping the cultivation of green perennial fodder and shifting to seasonal fodder cultivation according to the approved mechanism, to reduce the depletion of non-renewable groundwater, enhance the efficiency of natural resource use, and preserve them in a way that achieves agricultural sustainability in line with the objectives of the national agricultural strategy.

It is noted that perennial fodder consumes about 32,000 cubic meters of water annually per hectare, while the consumption of seasonal fodder does not exceed 9,000 cubic meters per hectare, reflecting the significant impact of the decision in preserving non-renewable water sources.

Perennial fodder is defined as green fodder crops that remain in the ground and produce for more than one planting season without the need for annual replanting. They are characterized by strong roots and continue to produce for long periods of 5 to 10 years, such as buffel grass, alfalfa, and Rhodes grass, which are rich in protein but consume large amounts of water.

Farmers with livestock resort to planting perennial fodder due to the high productivity of these plants, providing large quantities of green material in a single harvest, and saving farmers the costs and effort of preparing the land and planting annually.

The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture has initiated a gradual cessation of perennial fodder cultivation over a period not exceeding 3 years, transitioning to seasonal fodder cultivation with a maximum of 50 hectares.

Among the regulations allowed for local agricultural companies and large farmers to cultivate wheat and seasonal fodder, the most important is the prohibition of drilling new wells for wheat and seasonal fodder cultivation in the Al-Jawf, Northern Borders, Eastern Province, and parts of the Riyadh, Madinah, Qassim, Ha'il, Tabuk, and Najran regions, allowing only the existing wells in the licensed farm, with the possibility of granting them licenses for maintenance, cleaning, or deepening work.

Local agricultural companies and large farmers are not permitted to start cultivating wheat and seasonal fodder until they obtain a license to use the water source according to the organized conditions, while committing to using water-saving methods with an irrigation efficiency of no less than 75%.