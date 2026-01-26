اجتمع سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية الأمير منصور بن خالد بن فرحان، في العاصمة عمّان، مع رئيس هيئة الأركان المشتركة في القوات المسلحة الأردنية اللواء الركن يوسف أحمد الحنيطي، وذلك في مكتبه بالقيادة العامة.

شهد اللقاء استعراضاً للعلاقات الأخوية المميّزة بين المملكتين الشقيقتين، وبحثاً لآفاق التعاون المشترك، إضافة إلى مناقشة عدد من القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك والتطوّرات الإقليمية والدولية.

حضر الاجتماع الملحق العسكري السعودي في السفارة العقيد الركن محمد العقيل.