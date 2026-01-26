The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Farhan, met in the capital Amman with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Hunaiti, in his office at the General Command.

The meeting witnessed a review of the distinguished fraternal relations between the two sister kingdoms, discussions on prospects for joint cooperation, in addition to addressing several issues of mutual interest and regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by the Saudi military attaché at the embassy, Colonel Mohammed Al-Aqeel.