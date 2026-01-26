انطلقت في سلطنة عُمان مناورات التمرين البحري الثنائي المختلط «رياح السلام 2026»، بمشاركة القوات البحرية الملكية السعودية والقوات البحرية السلطانية العُمانية، في إطار تعزيز التعاون العسكري وتطوير العمل البحري المشترك بين البلدين الشقيقين.

وأكد قائد التمرين العميد البحري الركن محمد عايض العتيبي، أن التمرين يهدف إلى تبادل الخبرات في مجالات العمليات البحرية والأمن البحري، وتوحيد المفاهيم في الإعداد والتخطيط والتنفيذ، إضافة إلى تعزيز قدرة البحريتين على مراقبة وحماية خطوط الملاحة البحرية بما يدعم الأمن البحري الإقليمي.

وأوضح، أن التمرين يتضمن سلسلة من السيناريوهات العملياتية المتقدمة التي تحاكي أنماط العمليات البحرية الحديثة، بمشاركة 10 سفن قتالية، وطائرات عامودية، وفصيلين من وحدات الأمن البحرية الخاصة، إلى جانب مشاركة القوات الجوية السلطانية العُمانية، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الجاهزية العملياتية للقوات المشاركة.

وبيّن قائد التمرين، أن سفن جلالة الملك ستنفذ مناورات بحرية في بحر عُمان، بينما تُجرى تدريبات وحدات الأمن البحرية الخاصة في قاعدة سعيد بن سلطان البحرية. وتشمل الفعاليات تنفيذ عمليات بحرية مشتركة، وتمارين للوحدات الخاصة، وتدريبات للطيران البحري العامودي، إضافة إلى تمارين رماية بالصواريخ والذخائر الحية.

وأشار إلى أن القوات البحرية السعودية ونظيرتها العُمانية كانت قد نفذت المرحلة الأولى من التمرين في قاعدة الملك فيصل البحرية بالأسطول الغربي في أبريل 2025، إذ جرى التدريب على التخطيط والتجهيز للمهمات على مختلف مستويات القيادة، واختبار الخطط العملياتية عبر أنظمة المحاكاة المتقدمة.