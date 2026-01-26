The mixed bilateral naval exercise "Winds of Peace 2026" has commenced in the Sultanate of Oman, with the participation of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the Royal Oman Navy, as part of enhancing military cooperation and developing joint naval operations between the two brotherly countries.

The exercise commander, Rear Admiral Mohammed Ayed Al-Otaibi, confirmed that the exercise aims to exchange experiences in the fields of naval operations and maritime security, unify concepts in preparation, planning, and execution, in addition to enhancing the capabilities of both navies to monitor and protect maritime shipping lanes, thus supporting regional maritime security.

He explained that the exercise includes a series of advanced operational scenarios that simulate modern naval operation patterns, with the participation of 10 combat ships, helicopters, and two special maritime security units, along with the participation of the Royal Oman Air Force, which contributes to raising the operational readiness of the participating forces.

The exercise commander indicated that His Majesty's ships will conduct naval maneuvers in the Sea of Oman, while the special maritime security units will carry out training at the Said bin Sultan Naval Base. The activities include executing joint naval operations, exercises for special units, vertical maritime flight training, in addition to live-fire missile and ammunition exercises.

He noted that the Saudi naval forces and their Omani counterparts had carried out the first phase of the exercise at King Faisal Naval Base in the Western Fleet in April 2025, where training was conducted on planning and preparation for missions at various command levels, and testing operational plans through advanced simulation systems.