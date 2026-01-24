•• The trade exchange exceeded 26 billion riyals



In light of the rapid developments in Saudi-Omani relations and the growing coordination at various levels, the partnership between Riyadh and Muscat stands out as a model for Gulf relations based on mutual trust, integration, and joint action to serve bilateral interests and support regional stability.



In this context, "Okaz" conducted an interview with the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Sultanate of Oman, Ibrahim bin Saad bin Bishan, in which he discussed the depth of the historical relations between the two brotherly countries, the prospects for political, economic, and investment cooperation, the role of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council in enhancing integration, in addition to promising partnership opportunities in the fields of energy, transport, logistics services, trade exchange, cultural and tourism cooperation, as well as the embassy's efforts to serve citizens and the shared vision of both sides to support stability and dialogue in the region.



Established, stable, and growing relations



• How do you assess the level of Saudi-Omani relations at the present stage and what are the most prominent features that distinguish them politically and economically?



•• I would like to begin by noting that the diplomatic relations between the Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman date back historically to the reign of King Faisal bin Abdulaziz – may God have mercy on him – when his brother, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, Sultan of Oman – may God have mercy on him – made his first visit outside the Sultanate to the Kingdom in 1971. The two leaders expressed their intention for sincere and constructive cooperation for the benefit of their peoples, achieving security and stability in the region.



Since that date until today, cooperation and integration between the two countries have witnessed tangible developments in various fields, including political, economic, investment, military, security, media, and cultural, under the guidance of the two wise leaderships, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, with diligent follow-up and hard work from Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Omani counterpart Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, through the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council and the committees emanating from it, believing in the importance of the private sector's role as a true partner in this stage and the future, and the desired integration through Saudi Vision 2030 and Oman Vision 2040.



In our assessment of the level of relations between the Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman at the present stage, it can be said that they are strategic, established, stable, and growing relations, characterized by distinctive features that reflect the depth of brotherhood, understanding, and joint coordination between the two brotherly countries.



The two countries are striving to deepen and develop relations and expand communication between officials to create partnerships, hence there is intensive movement at the highest levels in all political, economic, and social sectors.



What distinguishes the relations between the Kingdom and the brotherly Sultanate politically is that they are based on mutual respect and trust, under the patronage of the leaderships of the two countries, supported by high-level reciprocal visits, such as the visit of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said to the Kingdom in July 2021, followed by the official visit of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz in December 2021, and the special visit in September 2023, to enhance joint coordination at the bilateral level, and within the framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council and other regional and international forums.



This was manifested in the establishment of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council, co-chaired by the foreign ministers of both countries, which represents the main framework for envisioning political and diplomatic initiatives aimed at enhancing strategic cooperation between the two brotherly countries.



Regarding the economic relations between the Kingdom and the brotherly Sultanate of Oman, they are witnessing tangible growth and increasing integration through initiatives of the committees emanating from the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council in the fields of economy, trade, industry, energy, investment, environment, and infrastructure, where many agreements and memorandums of understanding have been signed, to create a conducive environment for enhancing economic cooperation and integration between the two countries.



Supply chain development



• What are the most important areas of cooperation that have witnessed rapid growth between Riyadh and Muscat in recent years?



•• In recent years, Saudi-Omani relations have witnessed significant development and rapid growth, and practical integration in several vital areas, through initiatives and programs of joint cooperation between the two countries aimed at enhancing the strategic partnership and achieving integration.



Notable progress has been observed in the areas of economic integration, inter-trade, joint investments, and supply chain development, alongside deepening cooperation in security, judicial, cultural, and tourism fields, with ongoing political consultations regarding regional and international issues of mutual interest, which confirms the importance of continuing cooperation to achieve the aspirations of the leaderships of both countries and their brotherly peoples.



Competitive incentives and facilities



• How do the directives of the leaderships of the two countries reflect on enhancing the strategic partnership between the Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman?



•• The directives of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries have directly and clearly reflected on enhancing the strategic partnership, by providing the necessary political momentum and institutional support to elevate bilateral relations to advanced levels, through expanding fields of economic and investment cooperation, encouraging both the public and private sectors to build quality partnerships, and removing obstacles to trade and investment movement, in a way that serves mutual interests and aligns with the visions of both countries for sustainable development.

These directives have also contributed to developing the investment and trade environment, which is a fundamental necessity for driving development in both countries, providing more competitive incentives and a supportive investment environment, facilitating business operations, ensuring the diversification of the national economy, achieving sustainable growth, and providing more job opportunities in various economic and service sectors, making both countries attractive investment destinations, and more integrated into the global economy.

To achieve this integration, the two governments have sought to build a wide network to support innovation programs, entrepreneurship, and national and joint investment funds between the two countries.



Monitoring the implementation of agreements



• What is the role of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council in supporting economic and investment integration between the two sides?



•• The Saudi-Omani Coordination Council plays a significant role in supporting and enhancing economic and investment integration between the two sides, as it is the highest institutional framework concerned with coordinating efforts and monitoring the implementation of directives issued by the leaderships of the two brotherly countries.

The council works on setting strategic frameworks for economic cooperation, identifying priority sectors, in addition to monitoring the implementation of agreements and memorandums of understanding, and transforming them into practical programs and projects that contribute to deepening the partnership between the two sides in the fields of economy, trade, industry, energy, and investment, based on the importance of continuing to facilitate trade exchange, stimulate investment, and enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors, reflecting the strength of economic relations between the two brotherly countries.



Motors of partnership enhancement



• How do you view the opportunities for cooperation in renewable energy, transport, and logistics services between the two countries?



•• We see the opportunities for cooperation between the Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman in the fields of renewable energy, transport, and logistics services as promising and having wide prospects, representing one of the main drivers for enhancing the strategic partnership between the two countries in the upcoming phase.

In the field of renewable energy, both countries have significant potential for cooperation in solar and wind energy projects, and exchanging expertise in clean technologies and sustainability, in line with the national directions of both countries towards diversifying energy sources, reducing emissions, and achieving sustainable development targets.

As for the transport and logistics services sector, the distinguished geographical location of the two countries opens the door for important logistical integration, whether through linking land transport networks, developing ports and logistics areas, or enhancing supply chains and inter-trade, which contributes to facilitating the movement of goods and increasing the efficiency of trade exchange between the two brotherly countries.



1800 citizens in Oman



• What are the most prominent efforts made by the embassy to serve Saudis, whether tourists or businessmen, in the Sultanate of Oman and enhance communication with them?



•• The government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques pays great attention to Saudi citizens inside and outside the Kingdom, and given the role assigned to the embassy and its tasks in consolidating this relationship and protecting the interests of citizens within the limits of compliance with the laws of the host country, the Saudi Affairs Department receives Saudi citizens residing or visiting the Sultanate of Oman, providing necessary services such as passport registration and renewal, issuing transit tickets, caring for Saudi families residing in the Sultanate, checking on their conditions, and assisting those in need among them, where the number of Saudi citizens residing in the Sultanate of Oman has reached approximately 1800 citizens.



Enhancing dialogue in the region



• How do Saudi-Omani relations contribute to supporting regional stability and enhancing dialogue in the region?



•• The Sultanate of Oman has always sought, along with the Kingdom, to promote the values of Gulf and Arab brotherhood for the good and stability of the region, in many regional files, including the Palestinian issue, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Libya.

There is a convergence of visions between the Kingdom and the Sultanate, as their appreciated efforts in many issues stand out, sharing a general vision based on good neighborliness, mutual respect, non-interference in the internal affairs of states, and calming disputes, providing a practical model for managing differences through diplomatic channels, striving to support regional stability in light of the rapid developments and events it is witnessing, achieving international security and peace.



Trade exchange



• What is the current volume of trade exchange between the two countries, and what sectors are expected to grow in the future?



•• According to official statistics, the volume of trade exchange between the two countries has seen a noticeable increase over the past ten years, reaching 26,623 million Saudi riyals from January to October 2025, with the total imports of the Kingdom from the Sultanate amounting to approximately 14,060 million Saudi riyals, while the total exports of the Kingdom to the Sultanate reached 12,564 million Saudi riyals.



In 2024, the volume of direct Saudi investment in the Sultanate reached 806 million Saudi riyals, while the volume of direct investments from the Sultanate in the Kingdom reached 1,013 million Saudi riyals.

In light of the ongoing work in the economic field and the follow-up of the Saudi-Omani Coordination Council to the initiatives proposed by the committees emanating from it, the sectors expected to grow, which are anticipated to witness a promising future, include renewable and clean energy, petrochemicals, supply chains, roads and construction, tourism, agriculture, and fisheries.



30 flights



• How do you assess the cultural and tourism cooperation between the Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman, and what are the next steps to enhance it?



•• The relations between the Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman are distinguished, based on the established historical relations and the deep social and cultural ties that bind the two countries. Cultural and tourism cooperation between the Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman has seen significant development in recent years.

In the cultural field, the visions of the two countries align with the importance of preserving national heritage and enhancing cultural identity, resulting in the exchange of participation in artistic and cultural exhibitions and heritage festivals. The cooperation between cultural institutions in both countries has contributed to highlighting the shared cultural and heritage legacy, yet work continues to expand the scope of cultural cooperation.

As for the tourism aspect, the visions of Saudi Vision 2030 and Oman Vision 2040 intersect in this field, as both place tourism among the most important items in their visions, aiming to diversify sources of income and maximize the benefits from major projects, especially recreational ones, and the environmental and geographical diversity in both countries, which enjoy advanced infrastructure.

The opening of the Empty Quarter crossing on December 11, 2021, which is the first direct land crossing between the two countries, covering a distance of 564 kilometers, has facilitated the movement of transit, with the number of travelers through the crossing from October 2021 to the end of December 2025 reaching approximately 135,902 Saudi citizens, 640,260 Omani citizens, and 744,262 from Gulf and Arab brothers, residents, and visitors. Additionally, there are more than 30 weekly flights to and from 6 destinations within the Kingdom, making the Sultanate of Oman one of the most important tourist destinations for Saudi families, due to its people's authenticity, social values, cultural heritage, and stunning nature.

Conversely, the Kingdom's availability of numerous tourist destinations and diverse entertainment seasons throughout the year in various regions attracts Omani brothers to visit.



Safe investment environment



• What message would you like to convey to Saudi and Omani businessmen and investors regarding available partnership opportunities?



•• The role of Saudi and Omani businessmen and investors in the private sector has received significant attention from the governments of the Kingdom and the Sultanate of Oman as a vital partner, through what has been provided to develop the investment system via facilities, incentives, and advanced infrastructure in both countries, enabling quality opportunities in various sectors, allowing investors to access regional and global markets, in light of the safe and stable investment environment enjoyed by the two brotherly countries, qualified human resources, and direct government support for investment projects, representing an economic opportunity based on trust, sustainability, and achieving added value for all parties.

Especially after the opening of the Empty Quarter crossing on December 11, 2021, which represented a qualitative leap in trade exchange and facilitated transit movement between the two brotherly countries. It is also appropriate to maximize the benefit from the Saudi-Omani Business Council, established in December 2021, and from the available partnership opportunities in promising sectors for the future.