في ظل ما تشهده العلاقات السعودية–العُمانية من تطور متسارع، وتنسيق متنامٍ على مختلف الأصعدة، تبرز الشراكة بين الرياض ومسقط نموذجًا للعلاقات الخليجية القائمة على الثقة المتبادلة، والتكامل، والعمل المشترك لخدمة المصالح الثنائية ودعم الاستقرار الإقليمي.


وفي هذا السياق، أجرت «عكاظ» حوارًا مع سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى سلطنة عمان إبراهيم بن سعد بن بيشان، تناول فيه عمق العلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين الشقيقين، وآفاق التعاون السياسي والاقتصادي والاستثماري، ودور مجلس التنسيق السعودي–العُماني في تعزيز التكامل، إضافة إلى فرص الشراكة الواعدة في مجالات الطاقة، والنقل، والخدمات اللوجستية، والتبادل التجاري، والتعاون الثقافي والسياحي، إلى جانب جهود السفارة في خدمة المواطنين، ورؤية الجانبين المشتركة لدعم الاستقرار والحوار في المنطقة.


••••••


علاقات راسخة ومستقرة ومتنامية


••••••


• كيف تقيّمون مستوى العلاقات السعودية–العُمانية في المرحلة الراهنة وما أبرز ما يميزها سياسيًا واقتصاديًا؟


•• أود في البداية أن أنوه إلى أن العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين المملكة وسلطنة عُمان تعود تاريخيًا إلى عهد الملك فيصل بن عبدالعزيز –طيب الله ثراه– حينما قام أخوه جلالة السلطان قابوس بن سعيد، سلطان عُمان –طيب الله ثراه– بزيارته الأولى خارج السلطنة إلى المملكة في عام 1971، وأعرب الزعيمان عن نيتهما التعاون الخالص والبناء لصالح شعبيهما، وبما يحقق الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.


ومنذ ذلك التاريخ وحتى يومنا الحاضر، فإن التعاون والتكامل بين البلدين يشهد تطورات ملموسة في شتى المجالات، السياسية والاقتصادية والاستثمارية والعسكرية والأمنية والإعلامية والثقافية، بتوجيهات من القيادتين الرشيدتين، خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وجلالة السلطان هيثم بن طارق، وبمتابعة حثيثة وعمل دؤوب من وزير الخارجية السعودي الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، وأخيه وزير الخارجية العماني بدر بن حمد البوسعيدي، من خلال مجلس التنسيق السعودي العُماني واللجان المنبثقة عنه، إيمانًا بأهمية دور القطاع الخاص كشريك حقيقي في هذه المرحلة والمستقبل، والتكامل المنشود من خلال رؤية المملكة 2030 ورؤية عُمان 2040.


وفي تقييمنا لمستوى العلاقات بين المملكة وسلطنة عُمان في المرحلة الراهنة، يمكن القول إنها علاقات إستراتيجية راسخة ومستقرة ومتنامية، وتتسم بخصائص مميزة تعكس عمق الأخوّة والتفاهم والتنسيق المشترك بين البلدين الشقيقين.


ويسعى البلدان لتعميق العلاقات وتطويرها وتوسيع التواصل بين المسؤولين لخلق شراكات، لذا فهناك حراك مكثف على أعلى المستويات في جميع القطاعات السياسية والاقتصادية والاجتماعية.


إن ما يميز العلاقات بين المملكة وسلطنة عُمان الشقيقة سياسيًا أنها تقوم على أساس من الاحترام المتبادل والثقة، برعاية من قيادتي البلدين، ومدعومة بزيارات متبادلة رفيعة المستوى، مثل زيارة السلطان هيثم بن طارق آل سعيد إلى المملكة في يوليو 2021، ومن بعدها زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز الرسمية في ديسمبر 2021، والزيارة الخاصة في سبتمبر 2023، لتعزيز التنسيق المشترك على الصعيد الثنائي، وضمن منظومة مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية وغيرها من المحافل الإقليمية والدولية.


وقد تجسد ذلك في إنشاء مجلس التنسيق السعودي–العُماني برئاسة مشتركة من وزيري الخارجية في البلدين، الذي يمثل الإطار الرئيسي لاستشراف مبادرات سياسية ودبلوماسية تهدف إلى تعزيز التعاون الإستراتيجي بين البلدين الشقيقين.


وفي ما يخص العلاقات الاقتصادية بين المملكة وسلطنة عُمان الشقيقة، فإنها تشهد نموًا ملموسًا وتكاملًا متزايدًا من خلال مبادرات اللجان المنبثقة عن مجلس التنسيق السعودي العُماني في مجالات الاقتصاد والتجارة والصناعة والطاقة والاستثمار والبيئة والبنى التحتية، حيث تم توقيع العديد من الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم، لخلق بيئة مواتية لتعزيز التعاون والتكامل الاقتصادي بين البلدين.


••••••


تنمية سلاسل الإمداد


••••••


• ما أهم مجالات التعاون التي شهدت نموًا متسارعًا بين الرياض ومسقط، خلال السنوات الأخيرة؟


•• في السنوات الأخيرة، شهدت العلاقات السعودية–العُمانية تطورًا ملحوظًا ونموًا متسارعًا، وتكاملًا عمليًا في عدد من المجالات الحيوية، وذلك من خلال مبادرات وبرامج التعاون المشترك بين البلدين، الرامية إلى تعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية وتحقيق التكامل.


وقد لوحظ التقدم النوعي في مجالات التكامل الاقتصادي، والتجارة البينية، والاستثمارات المشتركة، وتنمية سلاسل الإمداد، إلى جانب تعميق التعاون في المجالات الأمنية والعدلية، والثقافية والسياحية، مع استمرار التشاور السياسي، إزاء القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وهو ما يؤكد أهمية مواصلة التعاون لتحقيق تطلعات قيادتي البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين.


••••


تسهيلات وحوافز تنافسية


••••••


• كيف تنعكس توجيهات قيادتي البلدين على تعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين المملكة وسلطنة عُمان؟


•• انعكست توجيهات قيادتي البلدين الشقيقين بصورة مباشرة وواضحة على تعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية، من خلال توفير الزخم السياسي والدعم المؤسسي اللازمين، للارتقاء بالعلاقات الثنائية إلى مستويات متقدمة، وذلك عبر توسيع مجالات التعاون الاقتصادي والاستثماري، وتشجيع القطاعين العام والخاص على بناء شراكات نوعية، وتذليل العقبات أمام حركة التجارة والاستثمار، بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة ويتماشى مع رؤيتي البلدين للتنمية المستدامة.


كما أسهمت هذه التوجيهات في تطوير البيئة الاستثمارية والتجارية، التي تُعد ضرورة أساسية لدفع عجلة التنمية في البلدين، وتقديم المزيد من التسهيلات والحوافز التنافسية والبيئة الداعمة للاستثمار، بما يسهل ممارسة الأعمال التجارية، ويضمن تنويع الاقتصاد الوطني وتحقيق نمو مستدام، وتوفير المزيد من فرص العمل في القطاعات الاقتصادية والخدمية المختلفة، وبما يجعل البلدين وجهتين استثماريتين جاذبتين، وأكثر اندماجًا في منظومة الاقتصاد العالمي.


ولتحقيق هذا الاندماج، سعت الحكومتان إلى بناء شبكة واسعة، لدعم برامج الابتكار وريادة الأعمال وصناديق الاستثمار الوطنية والمشتركة بين البلدين.


••••


متابعة تنفيذ الاتفاقيات


••••


• ما دور مجلس التنسيق السعودي–العُماني في دعم التكامل الاقتصادي والاستثماري بين الجانبين؟


•• يقوم مجلس التنسيق السعودي–العُماني بدور كبير في دعم وتعزيز التكامل الاقتصادي والاستثماري بين الجانبين، بوصفه الإطار المؤسسي الأعلى، الذي يُعنى بتنسيق الجهود ومتابعة تنفيذ التوجيهات الصادرة من قيادتي البلدين الشقيقين.


ويعمل المجلس على وضع الأطر الإستراتيجية للتعاون الاقتصادي، وتحديد القطاعات ذات الأولوية، إضافة إلى متابعة تنفيذ الاتفاقيات ومذكرات التفاهم، وتحويلها إلى برامج ومشاريع عملية، تسهم في تعميق الشراكة بين الجانبين في مجالات الاقتصاد والتجارة والصناعة والطاقة والاستثمار، انطلاقًا من أهمية مواصلة العمل على تيسير التبادل التجاري، وتحفيز الاستثمار، وتعزيز التعاون بين القطاعين الحكومي والخاص، بما يعكس متانة العلاقات الاقتصادية بين البلدين الشقيقين.


••••


محركات تعزيز الشراكة


••••••


• كيف ترون فرص التعاون في مجالات الطاقة المتجددة والنقل والخدمات اللوجستية بين البلدين؟


•• ننظر إلى فرص التعاون بين المملكة وسلطنة عُمان في مجالات الطاقة المتجددة، والنقل، والخدمات اللوجستية على أنها واعدة وذات آفاق واسعة، وتشكل أحد المحركات الرئيسية لتعزيز الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين في المرحلة المقبلة.


ففي مجال الطاقة المتجددة، تتوافر لدى البلدين إمكانات كبيرة للتعاون في مشاريع الطاقة الشمسية وطاقة الرياح، وتبادل الخبرات في مجالات التقنيات النظيفة والاستدامة، بما ينسجم مع التوجهات الوطنية لكلا البلدين نحو تنويع مصادر الطاقة وخفض الانبعاثات وتحقيق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة.


أما في قطاع النقل والخدمات اللوجستية، فإن الموقع الجغرافي المتميز للبلدين يفتح المجال أمام تكامل لوجستي مهم، سواء من خلال ربط شبكات النقل البري، أو تطوير الموانئ والمناطق اللوجستية، أو تعزيز سلاسل الإمداد والتجارة البينية، بما يسهم في تسهيل حركة البضائع ورفع كفاءة التبادل التجاري بين البلدين الشقيقين.


••••


1800 مواطن في عُمان


••••••


• ما أبرز الجهود التي تبذلها السفارة لخدمة السعوديين، سواء السياح أو رجال الأعمال، في سلطنة عُمان وتعزيز التواصل معهم؟


•• تولي حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين اهتمامًا كبيرًا بالمواطنين السعوديين داخل المملكة وخارجها، ونظرًا إلى الدور المنوط بالسفارة ومهامها في ترسيخ هذه العلاقة، وحماية مصالح المواطنين في حدود التقيد بقوانين الدولة المضيفة، يتولى قسم شؤون السعوديين استقبال المواطنين السعوديين من المقيمين أو الزائرين لسلطنة عُمان، وتقديم الخدمات اللازمة لهم، كتسجيل الجوازات وتمديدها، وإصدار تذاكر المرور، ورعاية الأسر السعودية المقيمة في السلطنة، وتفقد أحوالهم ومساعدة المحتاجين منهم، حيث بلغ عدد المواطنين السعوديين المقيمين في سلطنة عُمان قرابة 1800 مواطن.


••••••


تعزيز الحوار في المنطقة


•••••


• كيف تسهم العلاقات السعودية–العُمانية في دعم الاستقرار الإقليمي وتعزيز الحوار في المنطقة؟


•• كانت وما زالت سلطنة عُمان تسعى مع المملكة لنشر قيم الإخاء الخليجي والعربي، من أجل خير واستقرار المنطقة، وذلك في العديد من الملفات الإقليمية، ومنها القضية الفلسطينية، واليمن، وسورية، والسودان، ولبنان، والعراق، وليبيا.


وهناك تطابق في الرؤى لدى المملكة والسلطنة، إذ تبرز جهودهما المقدّرة في العديد من القضايا، إذ يتشاركان رؤية عامة تقوم على أساس حسن الجوار والاحترام المتبادل وعدم التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية للدول وتهدئة الخلافات، مما يقدم نموذجًا عمليًا لإدارة الاختلافات عبر القنوات الدبلوماسية، سعيًا لدعم الاستقرار الإقليمي في ظل ما يشهده من تطورات وأحداث متسارعة، وبما يحقق الأمن والسلم الدوليين.


••••••


التبادل التجاري


••••••


• ما حجم التبادل التجاري الحالي بين البلدين، وما القطاعات المرشحة للنمو مستقبلًا؟


•• وفق الإحصاءات الرسمية، بلغ حجم التبادل التجاري بين البلدين خلال السنوات العشر الأخيرة ارتفاعًا ملحوظًا، حيث وصل حجم التبادل التجاري منذ يناير وحتى أكتوبر 2025 إلى 26,623 مليون ريال سعودي، وبلغ إجمالي واردات المملكة من السلطنة نحو 14,060 مليون ريال سعودي، في حين كان إجمالي صادرات المملكة إلى السلطنة 12,564 مليون ريال سعودي.


وفي عام 2024 بلغ حجم استثمار المملكة المباشر في السلطنة 806 ملايين ريال سعودي، فيما بلغ حجم استثمارات السلطنة المباشرة في المملكة 1,013 مليون ريال سعودي.


وفي ضوء العمل القائم في المجال الاقتصادي ومتابعة مجلس التنسيق السعودي–العُماني للمبادرات المطروحة من اللجان المنبثقة عنه، فإن القطاعات المرشحة للنمو، التي يُتوقع أن تشهد مستقبلًا واعدًا، تتمثل في الطاقة المتجددة والنظيفة، والبتروكيماويات، وسلاسل الإمداد، والطرق والإنشاءات، والسياحة، والزراعة، والأسماك.


••••


30 رحلة طيران


••••


• كيف تقيّمون التعاون الثقافي والسياحي بين المملكة وسلطنة عُمان، وما الخطوات القادمة لتعزيزه؟


•• تعد العلاقات بين المملكة وسلطنة عُمان متميزة، ومستندة إلى العلاقات التاريخية الراسخة والروابط الاجتماعية والثقافية العميقة التي تجمع بين البلدين، وقد شهد التعاون الثقافي والسياحي بين المملكة وسلطنة عُمان تطورًا ملحوظًا في السنوات الأخيرة.


في المجال الثقافي، تتماشى رؤية البلدين مع أهمية المحافظة على التراث الوطني وتعزيز الهوية الثقافية، وهو ما نتج عنه تبادل المشاركات في المعارض الفنية والثقافية والمهرجانات التراثية، كما أسهم التعاون بين المؤسسات الثقافية في البلدين في إبراز الموروث الثقافي والتراثي المشترك، وبالرغم من ذلك ما زال العمل قائمًا على توسيع نطاق التعاون الثقافي.


أما في الجانب السياحي، فتتقاطع رؤية المملكة 2030 ورؤية عُمان 2040 في هذا المجال، حيث تضعان السياحة ضمن أهم بنود الرؤيتين، وتسعيان إلى تنويع مصادر الدخل، وتعظيم الاستفادة من المشاريع الكبرى، لاسيما الترفيهية، والتنوع البيئي والجغرافي في البلدين، اللذين يتمتعان ببنية تحتية متطورة.


ولعل افتتاح منفذ الربع الخالي في 11 ديسمبر 2021، الذي يُعد أول منفذ بري مباشر بين البلدين، وتبلغ مسافته 564 كيلومترًا، قد أسهم في تسهيل حركة العبور، حيث بلغ عدد العابرين من خلال المنفذ من شهر أكتوبر 2021 إلى نهاية شهر ديسمبر 2025 نحو 135,902 مواطن سعودي، و640,260 مواطنًا عُمانيًا، و744,262 من الأشقاء الخليجيين والعرب والمقيمين والزائرين. كما أن هناك ما يزيد على (30) رحلة طيران أسبوعية من وإلى (6) وجهات داخل المملكة، حيث أصبحت سلطنة عُمان من أهم المقاصد السياحية للأسر السعودية، لما تتميز به من أصالة الشعب، والقيم الاجتماعية، والموروث الثقافي، والطبيعة الخلابة.


وفي المقابل، فإن ما تشهده المملكة من توفر العديد من الوجهات السياحية والمواسم الترفيهية المتنوعة على مدار العام في مختلف مناطقها يجذب الأشقاء العُمانيين لزيارتها.


••••••


بيئة استثمارية آمنة


••••


• ما الرسالة التي تودون توجيهها لرجال الأعمال والمستثمرين السعوديين والعُمانيين حول فرص الشراكة المتاحة؟


•• إن دور رجال الأعمال والمستثمرين السعوديين والعُمانيين في القطاع الخاص قد أولته حكومتا المملكة وسلطنة عُمان اهتمامًا بالغًا كشريك حيوي، من خلال ما تم تقديمه لتطوير منظومة الاستثمار عبر التسهيلات والحوافز والبنية الأساسية المتقدمة في البلدين، بما يتيح فرصًا نوعية في قطاعات متعددة، ويُمكّن المستثمرين من الوصول إلى الأسواق الإقليمية والعالمية، في ظل ما ينعم به البلدان الشقيقان من بيئة استثمارية آمنة ومستقرة، وكوادر بشرية مؤهلة، ودعم حكومي مباشر للمشاريع الاستثمارية، التي تمثل فرصة اقتصادية قائمة على الثقة والاستدامة وتحقيق القيمة المضافة لجميع الأطراف.


ولاسيما بعد افتتاح منفذ الربع الخالي في 11 ديسمبر 2021، الذي مثّل نقلة نوعية في التبادل التجاري وتسهيل حركة العبور بين البلدين الشقيقين. كما أنه من المناسب تحقيق الاستفادة القصوى من مجلس الأعمال السعودي–العُماني، الذي أُنشئ في ديسمبر 2021، ومن فرص الشراكة المتاحة في القطاعات الواعدة مستقبلًا.