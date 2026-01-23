وصلت إلى محافظة سقطرى اليوم، أولى كميات منحة المشتقات النفطية المقدمة عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، وذلك لتشغيل الكهرباء في مديريات حديبو، وقلنسية، وموري، وعلامة، وستشمل محطات التوليد مختلف المحافظات اليمنية كافة.
ويأتي وصول منحة المشتقات النفطية لمحافظة سقطرى لتغذية محطات الكهرباء ضمن حزمة الدعم التنموي والاقتصادي السعودي المُعلن عنه مؤخرًا، ويشمل 28 مشروعًا ومبادرة تنموية بقيمة 1.9 مليار ريال سعودي.
وكان البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، قد وقع اتفاقية مع وزارة الطاقة والكهرباء اليمنية، وذلك لشراء المشتقات النفطية من شركة النفط اليمنية "بترومسيلة"، لتغذية أكثر من 70 محطة لتوليد الكهرباء في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية، تعزيزًا لقدرات المؤسسات اليمنية، ودعم استقرار قطاع الكهرباء واستمرارية الخدمات، وتشغيل المنشآت الحيوية الوطنية تحفيزًا للتعافي الاقتصادي والنمو في اليمن.
ويبلغ إجمالي كميات المشتقات النفطية 339 مليون لتر من مادتي الديزل والمازوت بقيمة 81.2 مليون دولار أمريكي لتشغيل محطات الكهرباء في مُختلف المحافظات اليمنية، حيث ستسهم في تعزيز كفاءة المؤسسات الحكومية، وتحفيز الاقتصاد اليمني، وتنعكس إيجابًا على تحسين الخدمات المقدمة للأشقاء اليمنيين عبر رفع موثوقية الطاقة الكهربائية في المستشفيات والمراكز الطبية والطرق والمدارس والمطارات والموانئ، وتعزيز الحركة الاقتصادية والتجارية.
يُذكر أن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن قدم منحًا للمشتقات النفطية شملت منحة في عام 2018م بقيمة 180 مليون دولار، وكذلك منحة في 2021م بقيمة 422 مليون دولار، إلى جانب منحة في 2022م بقيمة 200 مليون دولار، إضافة إلى المنحة الحالية للعام 2026م.
The first quantities of the oil derivatives grant provided through the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen arrived in Socotra Governorate today, aimed at operating electricity in the districts of Hadibo, Qalansiyah, Muri, and Alama. The power generation stations will cover all Yemeni governorates.
The arrival of the oil derivatives grant to Socotra Governorate is part of the recently announced Saudi developmental and economic support package, which includes 28 developmental projects and initiatives worth 1.9 billion Saudi Riyals.
The Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen had signed an agreement with the Yemeni Ministry of Energy and Electricity to purchase oil derivatives from the Yemeni Oil Company "Petromasila," to supply more than 70 electricity generation stations across various Yemeni governorates, enhancing the capabilities of Yemeni institutions, supporting the stability of the electricity sector, ensuring the continuity of services, and operating vital national facilities to stimulate economic recovery and growth in Yemen.
The total quantities of oil derivatives amount to 339 million liters of diesel and mazout worth 81.2 million US dollars to operate electricity stations in various Yemeni governorates, which will contribute to enhancing the efficiency of government institutions, stimulating the Yemeni economy, and positively reflecting on the improvement of services provided to our Yemeni brothers by increasing the reliability of electrical energy in hospitals, medical centers, roads, schools, airports, and ports, as well as boosting economic and commercial activity.
It is worth noting that the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has provided oil derivatives grants, including a grant in 2018 worth 180 million dollars, as well as a grant in 2021 worth 422 million dollars, in addition to a grant in 2022 worth 200 million dollars, alongside the current grant for the year 2026.