وصلت إلى محافظة سقطرى اليوم، أولى كميات منحة المشتقات النفطية المقدمة عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، وذلك لتشغيل الكهرباء في مديريات حديبو، وقلنسية، وموري، وعلامة، وستشمل محطات التوليد مختلف المحافظات اليمنية كافة.
ويأتي وصول منحة المشتقات النفطية لمحافظة سقطرى لتغذية محطات الكهرباء ضمن حزمة الدعم التنموي والاقتصادي السعودي المُعلن عنه مؤخرًا، ويشمل 28 مشروعًا ومبادرة تنموية بقيمة 1.9 مليار ريال سعودي.
وكان البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، قد وقع اتفاقية مع وزارة الطاقة والكهرباء اليمنية، وذلك لشراء المشتقات النفطية من شركة النفط اليمنية "بترومسيلة"، لتغذية أكثر من 70 محطة لتوليد الكهرباء في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية، تعزيزًا لقدرات المؤسسات اليمنية، ودعم استقرار قطاع الكهرباء واستمرارية الخدمات، وتشغيل المنشآت الحيوية الوطنية تحفيزًا للتعافي الاقتصادي والنمو في اليمن.
ويبلغ إجمالي كميات المشتقات النفطية 339 مليون لتر من مادتي الديزل والمازوت بقيمة 81.2 مليون دولار أمريكي لتشغيل محطات الكهرباء في مُختلف المحافظات اليمنية، حيث ستسهم في تعزيز كفاءة المؤسسات الحكومية، وتحفيز الاقتصاد اليمني، وتنعكس إيجابًا على تحسين الخدمات المقدمة للأشقاء اليمنيين عبر رفع موثوقية الطاقة الكهربائية في المستشفيات والمراكز الطبية والطرق والمدارس والمطارات والموانئ، وتعزيز الحركة الاقتصادية والتجارية.
يُذكر أن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن قدم منحًا للمشتقات النفطية شملت منحة في عام 2018م بقيمة 180 مليون دولار، وكذلك منحة في 2021م بقيمة 422 مليون دولار، إلى جانب منحة في 2022م بقيمة 200 مليون دولار، إضافة إلى المنحة الحالية للعام 2026م.