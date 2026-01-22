The Deputy Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, met in his office with the President of Jazan University, Dr. Mohammed bin Hassan Aborasein.

During the reception, the Deputy Emir of the Jazan Region was briefed on the university's medical services system, the qualitative leap witnessed in the health facilities and therapeutic programs recently, and the prominent developmental initiatives aimed at enhancing the efficiency of medical care and utilizing the latest technologies to serve the university staff and the local community.

The Deputy Emir of the Jazan Region emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to improve medical services in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership and the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in developing the health sector and promoting public health.

For his part, the university president expressed his gratitude to the Emir of the Jazan Region and his deputy for their ongoing support and wise guidance, which represent a significant motivation for the university and its staff to achieve further successes and excellence.