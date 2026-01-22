التقى نائب أمير منطقة جازان الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي بمكتبه رئيس جامعة جازان الدكتور محمد بن حسن أبوراسين.
واطلع نائب أمير منطقة جازان خلال الاستقبال على منظومة الخدمات الطبية بالجامعة، والنقلة النوعية التي شهدتها المرافق الصحية والبرامج العلاجية مؤخرًا، وأبرز المبادرات التطويرية التي تهدف إلى رفع كفاءة الرعاية الطبية، وتسخير أحدث التقنيات لخدمة منسوبي الجامعة وأبناء المجتمع المحلي.
وأكد نائب أمير منطقة جازان أهمية مواصلة الجهود لتجويد الخدمات الطبية بما يتواكب مع تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة ومستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تطوير القطاع الصحي وتعزيز الصحة العامة.
من جانبه، قدّم رئيس الجامعة شكره لأمير منطقة جازان ونائبه على دعمهما الدائم وتوجيهاتهما السديدة، التي تُمثل دافعاً كبيراً للجامعة ومنسوبيها لتحقيق مزيد من النجاحات والتميز.