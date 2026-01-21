أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي التفجير الإرهابي الذي استهدف العاصمة الأفغانية (كابل).

وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة.. جدد الأمين العامر رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، تأكيد موقف الرابطة الرافض للعنف والإرهاب بجميع أشكاله وذرائعه، معرباً عن التضامن مع أفغانستان في مواجهة كل ما يهدد أمنها واستقرارها وسلامة أبنائها.

وتقدم العيسى بخالص العزاء لذوي الضحايا، ولعموم الشعب الأفغاني، سائلاً المولى أن يتغمد المتوفين بواسع رحمته، وأن يمنّ على المصابين بالشفاء العاجل.