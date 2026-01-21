The Muslim World League condemned the terrorist explosion that targeted the Afghan capital (Kabul).

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and Head of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reaffirmed the League's position rejecting violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications, expressing solidarity with Afghanistan in facing all that threatens its security, stability, and the safety of its people.

Al-Issa extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the Afghan people as a whole, asking the Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and to grant the injured a speedy recovery.