أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي التفجير الإرهابي الذي استهدف العاصمة الأفغانية (كابل).
وفي بيان للأمانة العامة للرابطة.. جدد الأمين العامر رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، تأكيد موقف الرابطة الرافض للعنف والإرهاب بجميع أشكاله وذرائعه، معرباً عن التضامن مع أفغانستان في مواجهة كل ما يهدد أمنها واستقرارها وسلامة أبنائها.
وتقدم العيسى بخالص العزاء لذوي الضحايا، ولعموم الشعب الأفغاني، سائلاً المولى أن يتغمد المتوفين بواسع رحمته، وأن يمنّ على المصابين بالشفاء العاجل.
The Muslim World League condemned the terrorist explosion that targeted the Afghan capital (Kabul).
In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and Head of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reaffirmed the League's position rejecting violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications, expressing solidarity with Afghanistan in facing all that threatens its security, stability, and the safety of its people.
Al-Issa extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to the Afghan people as a whole, asking the Almighty to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and to grant the injured a speedy recovery.