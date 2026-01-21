نائب أمير جازان يستعرض مع أمناء الغرف التجارية الخدمات المقدمة

The Deputy Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Nasir bin Muhammad bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, met today in his office at the emirate with the Secretary-General of the Saudi Chambers Federation, Walid Al-Areenan, accompanied by the Secretaries-General of the chambers of commerce from various regions of the Kingdom.

During the meeting, the role of the Saudi Chambers Federation was reviewed, along with the services it provides to the private sector through the chambers of commerce, and its contribution to supporting the business environment and promoting investment opportunities in various regions of the Kingdom, which enhances the attractiveness of the national economy for local and foreign investments.

Prince Nasir bin Muhammad emphasized the importance of implementing qualitative initiatives aimed at stimulating investment and attracting capital, pointing out the promising investment opportunities and diverse economic components that the Jazan Region possesses, which complement the efforts of the Jazan Chamber and its developmental role in the region.