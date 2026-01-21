التقى نائب أمير منطقة جازان الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، في مكتبه بالإمارة، اليوم، الأمين العام لاتحاد الغرف السعودية وليد العرينان، يرافقه أمناء عموم الغرف التجارية في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

نائب أمير جازان يستعرض مع أمناء الغرف التجارية الخدمات المقدمة


وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض دور اتحاد الغرف السعودية، والخدمات التي يقدمها للقطاع الخاص عبر الغرف التجارية، وإسهامه في دعم بيئة الأعمال والترويج للفرص الاستثمارية في مختلف مناطق المملكة، بما يعزز جاذبية الاقتصاد الوطني للاستثمارات المحلية والأجنبية.

وأكد الأمير ناصر بن محمد أهمية تنفيذ مبادرات نوعية تستهدف تحفيز الاستثمار وجذب الرساميل، مشيراً إلى ما تتمتع به منطقة جازان من فرص استثمارية واعدة ومقومات اقتصادية متنوعة، بما يتكامل مع جهود غرفة جازان ودورها التنموي في المنطقة.