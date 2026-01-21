The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Wednesday) cold to very cold weather in the regions of Tabuk, Al-Jawf, Hail, and the Northern Borders, with a chance of frost forming in parts of those areas. Meanwhile, temperatures will continue to drop, accompanied by active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the regions of Qassim, Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and Najran, extending to the eastern parts of the southwestern highlands, as well as in parts of the Makkah and Madinah regions. Light rain and fog are also possible in parts of the Jazan and Asir regions.

The report indicated that surface winds over the Red Sea are northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 12-35 km/h in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to easterly at a speed of 10-32 km/h in the southern part, reaching up to 45 km/h towards the Gulf of Aqaba and also towards the Bab el Mandeb Strait. Wave heights will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching up to two meters towards the Gulf of Aqaba and also towards the Bab el Mandeb Strait, with the sea state being light to moderate.

Meanwhile, surface winds over the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 25-55 km/h, with wave heights ranging from one and a half meters to two and a half meters, reaching over two and a half meters in the central and southern parts, and the sea state will be moderate to rough.