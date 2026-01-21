توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الأربعاء) طقسا باردا إلى شديد البرودة على مناطق تبوك، والجوف، وحائل، والحدود الشمالية مع فرصة تكون الصقيع على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، في حين توالي درجات الحرارة انخفاضها المصحوب برياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق القصيم، والرياض، والشرقية ونجران تمتد إلى الأجزاء الشرقية من المرتفعات الجنوبية الغربية كذلك على أجزاء من منطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، ولا يستبعد هطول أمطار خفيفة وتكون الضباب على أجزاء من منطقتي جازان، عسير.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية شرقية بسرعة 12-35 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى شرقية بسرعة 10-32كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي تصل إلى 45 كم/ساعة باتجاه خليج العقبة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى مترين باتجاه خليج العقبة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.

فيما تكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية إلى غربية بسرعة 25-55كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من متر ونصف إلى مترين ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج إلى مائج.