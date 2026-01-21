The Shura Council held its eighteenth regular session yesterday as part of the second year of the ninth term, chaired by the Council's President, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh.

At the beginning of the session, the Council reviewed the agenda for its eighteenth regular session and made the necessary decisions regarding the items included.

During the session, the Shura Council issued a decision urging King Abdulaziz University to measure the impact of its transformative initiatives on achieving full readiness for the implementation of the university system, issued by Royal Decree No. M/27 dated 2/3/1441 AH, and to evaluate its contribution to its effective and sustainable application.

The Council made its decision after listening to a response from Council member and Chairman of the Education and Scientific Research Committee, Dr. Nasser Tayran, regarding the opinions and observations expressed by Council members concerning the annual report of King Abdulaziz University for the academic year 2022, after it was presented for discussion during this session.

The Council demanded that King Abdulaziz University develop performance indicators to evaluate the effectiveness of partnerships and international agreements - currently in effect - in achieving its strategic goals and supporting the university's institutional development path.

Excellence and Diversity in Services and Programs

During this session, the Council discussed the annual report of King Abdulaziz University for the academic year 2024, after listening to a report presented by the Education and Scientific Research Committee, followed by Council member and Committee Chairman Dr. Nasser Tayran, regarding what was included in the annual report of King Abdulaziz University for the academic year 2024.

After the committee's report was presented for discussion, Council members expressed several observations and opinions regarding the report. Council member Dr. Lubna Al-Ajmi emphasized the importance of enhancing King Abdulaziz University's institutional efforts by building direct indicators that measure the scientific, research, and community experience alongside general indicators.

For his part, Council member Abdullah Al-Tawi urged King Abdulaziz University to work on expanding the university's connection with the community through active participation in social responsibility, and excellence and diversity in the services and programs provided in this field, pointing out the importance of focusing on the university's electronic presence and ensuring that its website is effective and distinguished.

Council member Nasser Al-Dughither praised the university's efforts, especially regarding individuals with disabilities, and providing all means necessary to facilitate everything related to this precious group, noting the importance of highlighting what the university is doing to motivate other universities in the Kingdom to showcase the achievements and talents of individuals with disabilities.

Labor Market Needs and Development Requirements

For his part, Council member Dr. Fahd Al-Aqran called on King Abdulaziz University to align its goals with measurement indicators and governance to ensure their reflection on scientific outputs, labor market needs, and development requirements.

In turn, Council member Dr. Saleh Al-Shamrani urged King Abdulaziz University to enhance its research efforts and increase its national developmental contribution in the fields of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the Kingdom, by increasing qualitative innovations, medical and engineering discoveries, and modern artificial intelligence technologies. At the end of the discussion, the committee requested more time to study the opinions and recommendations raised by the members and return with its perspective to the Council in a later session.

Measuring Employment Rates for Graduates of "Al-Hudood"

During this session, the Council discussed the annual report of Northern Borders University for the academic year 2024, after listening to a report presented by the Education and Scientific Research Committee, followed by Council member and Committee Chairman Dr. Nasser Tayran, regarding what was included in the annual report of Northern Borders University.

Members of the Council expressed several observations and opinions regarding the annual report of Northern Borders University, where Council member Dr. Taqwa Omar called on Northern Borders University to establish an institutional pathway to follow up on the university's graduates and link it to clear performance indicators that measure employment rates, the time taken to secure a job after graduation, the alignment of educational outputs with labor market needs, and the level of satisfaction of hiring entities, which supports the development of academic programs at the university. At the end of the discussion, the committee requested more time to study the opinions or recommendations raised by the members and return with its perspective to the Council in a later session.

Agreements and Memorandums of Understanding

Among the topics of memorandums of understanding and agreements included in the agenda of this session, the Council approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah, and Guidance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in the United Republic of Tanzania in the field of Islamic affairs.

The Council also approved a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Sports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Organization for Administrative Development in the field of training, and the Council approved a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation between the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the General Authority of Civil Aviation in the Syrian Arab Republic in the field of civil aviation. Among the topics of agreements included in the agenda of this session, the Council approved a draft agreement between the Government of the Kingdom and the Government of the Republic of Cape Verde in the field of air transport services.