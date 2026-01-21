عقد مجلس الشورى، أمس، جلسته العادية الثامنة عشرة من أعمال السنة الثانية للدورة التاسعة برئاسة رئيس المجلس الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن محمد بن إبراهيم آل الشيخ.

واستعرض المجلس في مستهل الجلسة جدول أعمال جلسته العادية الثامنة عشرة، وما جاء فيه من بنود متخذًا قراراته اللازمة بشأنها.

وأصدر مجلس الشورى قرارًا خلال الجلسة دعا فيه جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز إلى قياس أثر مبادراتها التحولية على تحقيق الجاهزية الكاملة لتطبيق نظام الجامعات، الصادر بالمرسوم الملكي ذي الرقم م/27 والتاريخ 2 /3 /1441هـ، وتقييم مدى إسهامها في تطبيقه بفاعلية واستدامة.

واتخذ المجلس قراره بعد أن استمع إلى رد من عضو المجلس رئيس لجنة التعليم والبحث العلمي الدكتور ناصر طيران، بشأن ما أبداه أعضاء المجلس من آراء وملحوظات تجاه ما تضمنه التقرير السنوي لجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز للعام الجامعي 2022، بعد طرحه للنقاش خلال هذه الجلسة.

وطالب المجلس في قراره جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز بـتطوير مؤشرات الأداء؛ لتقييم مدى فاعلية الشراكات والاتفاقيات الدولية - سارية المفعول - في تحقيق أهدافها الإستراتيجية، ودعم مسار التطور المؤسسي للجامعة.

تميز وتنوع في الخدمات والبرامج

وناقش المجلس خلال هذه الجلسة التقرير السنوي لجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز للعام الجامعي 2024، وذلك بعد أن استمع إلى تقرير تقدمت به لجنة التعليم والبحث العلمي، تلاه عضو المجلس رئيس اللجنة الدكتور ناصر طيران، بشأن ما تضمنه التقرير السنوي لجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز للعام الجامعي 2024.

وبعد طرح تقرير اللجنة للنقاش أبدى أعضاء المجلس عددًا من الملحوظات والآراء بشأن ما تضمنه التقرير، حيث أشارت عضو مجلس الشورى الدكتورة لبنى العجمي إلى أهمية تعزيز جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز جهودها المؤسسية من خلال بناء مؤشرات مباشرة تقيس التجربة العلمية والبحثية والمجتمعية إلى جانب المؤشرات العامة.

من جهته، طالب عضو مجلس الشورى عبدالله آل طاوي جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز بالعمل على توسيع ربط الجامعة بالمجتمع من خلال المشاركة الفعالة في المسؤولية المجتمعية، والتميز والتنوع في الخدمات والبرامج المقدمة في هذا المجال، مشيرًا إلى أهمية الاهتمام بالواجهة الإلكترونية للجامعة والعمل على أن يكون موقعها الإلكتروني فعالاً وبشكل متميز.

وأشاد عضو مجلس الشورى ناصر الدغيثر بجهود الجامعة خاصة بما يتعلق بذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة وتوفير كل السبل التي تتطلب تسهيل كل ما يتعلق بهذه الفئة الغالية، مشيرًا إلى أهمية إبراز ما تقوم به ليكون محفزًا لبقية جامعات المملكة لإبراز منجزات ومواهب ذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة.

احتياجات سوق العمل والمتطلبات التنموية

من جهته، دعا عضو مجلس الشورى الدكتور فهد آل عقران جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز إلى العمل على مواءمة الأهداف مع مؤشرات القياس والحوكمة بما يضمن انعكاسها على المخرجات العلمية واحتياجات سوق العمل والمتطلبات التنموية.

بدوره، دعا عضو مجلس الشورى الدكتور صالح الشمراني جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز إلى تعزيز جهودها البحثية ورفع مساهمتها الوطنية التنموية في مجالات الثورة الصناعية الرابعة في المملكة، بزيادة الابتكارات النوعية والاكتشافات الطبية والهندسية وتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي الحديثة. وفي نهاية المناقشة، طلبت اللجنة منحها مزيدًا من الوقت لدراسة ما طرحه الأعضاء من آراء و توصيات والعودة بوجهة نظرها إلى المجلس في جلسة لاحقة.

قياس نسب التوظيف لخريجي «الحدود»

وناقش المجلس خلال هذه الجلسة التقرير السنوي لجامعة الحدود الشمالية للعام الجامعي 2024، وذلك بعد أن استمع إلى تقرير تقدمت به لجنة التعليم والبحث العلمي، تلاه عضو المجلس رئيس اللجنة الدكتور ناصر طيران، بشأن ما تضمنه التقرير السنوي لجامعة الحدود الشمالية.

وأبدى أعضاء المجلس عددًا من الملحوظات والآراء بشأن ما تضمنه التقرير السنوي لجامعة الحدود الشمالية، حيث طالبت عضو مجلس الشورى الدكتورة تقوى عمر جامعة الحدود الشمالية باستحداث مسار مؤسسي لمتابعة خريجي الجامعة وربطه بمؤشرات أداء واضحة تقيس نسب التوظيف، ومدة الحصول على الوظيفة بعد التخرج، ومدى مواءمة مخرجات التعليم مع احتياجات سوق العمل، ومستوى رضا جهات التوظيف، بما يدعم تطوير البرامج الأكاديمية في الجامعة. وفي نهاية المناقشة، طلبت اللجنة منحها مزيدًا من الوقت لدراسة ما طرحه الأعضاء من آراء أو توصيات والعودة بوجهة نظرها إلى المجلس في جلسة لاحقة.

اتفاقيات ومذكرات تفاهم

وضمن موضوعات مذكرات التفاهم والاتفاقيات المدرجة على جدول أعمال هذه الجلسة، وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد في المملكة العربية السعودية والمجلس الأعلى للشؤون الإسلامية في جمهورية تنزانيا المتحدة في مجال الشؤون الإسلامية.

ووافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم بين وزارة الرياضة في المملكة العربية السعودية والمنظمة العربية للتنمية الإدارية في مجال التدريب، كما وافق المجلس على مشروع مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون بين الهيئة العامة للطيران المدني في المملكة العربية السعودية والهيئة العامة للطيران المدني في الجمهورية العربية السورية في مجال الطيران المدني. وضمن موضوعات الاتفاقيات المدرجة على جدول أعمال هذه الجلسة، وافق المجلس على مشروع اتفاقية بين حكومة المملكة وحكومة جمهورية الرأس الأخضر في مجال خدمات النقل الجوي.