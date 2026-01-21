أكد الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة المهندس صالح الرشيد لـ»عكاظ» أن برنامج الأحياء المطوّرة يدعم السكان عبر عدة جوانب مهمة جدا سواء كانت اجتماعية أو تعليمية أو اقتصادية أو مجتمعية بهدف تعزيز أندماجهم في المجتمع و كذلك ايجاد فرص تحسين مستوى المعيشة و كذلك المشاركة الفاعلة في المجتمع . وعن كيف يسهم البرنامج في الحفاظ على الهوية العمرانية المكية أثناء تطوير الأحياء المستهدفة بالتطوير، وما آليات دمج الطابع التراثي مع التصاميم الحديثة، أجاب الرشيد أن البرنامج مبني على تصاميم حديثه مع خصائص تراثية مكية بحيث تم قولبتها بموضوعية و أنشئت هويات معتمدة لمدينة مكة المكرمة وذلك بجنون معمارية تكون مستدامة تراعي ظروف مختلفة سواء بيئية أو تاريخية أو بظروف ديمغرافية مكة المكرمة و الهدف المحافظة على الطابع المعماري و تحسين جودة البيئة .