The CEO of the Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites, Engineer Saleh Al-Rashid, confirmed to "Okaz" that the developed neighborhoods program supports residents through several very important aspects, whether social, educational, economic, or community-related, with the aim of enhancing their integration into society and also creating opportunities to improve their living standards as well as active participation in the community. Regarding how the program contributes to preserving the architectural identity of Mecca while developing the targeted neighborhoods, and what mechanisms are in place to integrate the heritage character with modern designs, Al-Rashid answered that the program is based on modern designs with Meccan heritage characteristics, which have been shaped objectively, and established recognized identities for the city of Mecca. This is done with architectural madness that is sustainable and takes into account various conditions, whether environmental, historical, or demographic conditions of Mecca, with the goal of preserving the architectural character and improving the quality of the environment.