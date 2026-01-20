The Ministry of Education has revealed, through the promotion guide for educational job holders, the approved regulatory controls for teacher promotions for the year 2026, confirming that promotions occur according to the established rank sequence in the educational job regulations, without bypassing any rank, and without any retroactive compensation in case of delays in implementing the promotion.

The guide clarified that a teacher's promotion occurs from the rank they hold to the directly following rank on the same job number, after completing the specified regulatory requirements, which negates the possibility of direct promotion from the rank of "Practicing Teacher" to "Expert Teacher" without passing through the rank of "Advanced Teacher".

It indicated that teachers are notified of promotion results via text messages and the "Faris" system, with the option to obtain a copy of the promotion decision through the "My Decisions" service in the same system, while promotion dates are announced through the ministry's official accounts.

Regarding the professional license, the guide pointed out that if the license does not reflect in the system after obtaining it, it necessitates consulting the specialized technical support to address the issue and take the necessary action.

Promotion Conditions

The guide specified the conditions for promotion from the rank of "Teacher" to "Practicing Teacher", the most notable of which is the need for the teacher's specialization in the targeted rank, and having spent no less than 6 years in the rank of "Teacher", with previous service counted according to the approved regulations, in addition to meeting the other promotion conditions stipulated in the educational job regulations.

It also confirmed that promotion from "Practicing Teacher" to "Advanced Teacher", or from "Advanced Teacher" to "Expert Teacher", is subject to the conditions of Article Ten of the regulations, without the need to submit a prior approval request, as the promotion is automatically implemented for those who meet the conditions.

The guide emphasized that promotions are not applied retroactively, based on the executive regulations for human resources, which reinforces the principle of timely organization of promotions and enhances the clarity of the career path for educational job holders according to approved regulatory frameworks.