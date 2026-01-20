كشفت وزارة التعليم، عبر دليل ترقية شاغلي الوظائف التعليمية، الضوابط التنظيمية المعتمدة لترقيات المعلمين للعام 2026، مؤكدة أن الترقية تتم وفق تسلسل الرتب المعتمد في لائحة الوظائف التعليمية، دون تجاوز أي رتبة، ومع عدم إقرار أي تعويض بأثر رجعي في حال تأخر تنفيذ الترقية.
وأوضح الدليل أن ترقية المعلم تتم من الرتبة التي يشغلها إلى الرتبة التي تليها مباشرة على نفس الرقم الوظيفي، بعد استكمال المتطلبات النظامية المحددة، بما ينفي إمكانية الترقية المباشرة من رتبة «معلم ممارس» إلى «معلم خبير» دون المرور برتبة «معلم متقدم».
وبيّن أن إشعار المعلمين بنتائج الترقية يتم عبر الرسائل النصية ونظام «فارس»، مع إتاحة الحصول على نسخة من قرار الترقية من خلال خدمة «قراراتي» في النظام ذاته، فيما يُعلن عن مواعيد الترقية عبر الحسابات الرسمية للوزارة.
وفيما يتعلق بالرخصة المهنية، أشار الدليل إلى أن عدم انعكاس الرخصة في النظام بعد الحصول عليها يستدعي مراجعة الدعم الفني المختص لمعالجة الخلل واتخاذ الإجراء اللازم.
اشتراطات الترقية
وحدد الدليل اشتراطات الترقية من رتبة «معلم» إلى «معلم ممارس»، أبرزها وجود حاجة لتخصص المعلم في الرتبة المستهدفة، وإمضاء مدة لا تقل عن6 سنوات في رتبة «معلم»، مع احتساب الخدمة السابقة وفق الضوابط المعتمدة، إضافة إلى استيفاء باقي شروط الترقية المنصوص عليها في لائحة الوظائف التعليمية.
كما أكد أن الترقية من «معلم ممارس» إلى «معلم متقدم»، أو من «معلم متقدم» إلى «معلم خبير»، تخضع لاشتراطات المادة العاشرة من اللائحة، دون الحاجة إلى تقديم طلب موافقة مسبق، حيث تُنفذ الترقية تلقائيًا بحق من تنطبق عليه الشروط.
وشدد الدليل على أن الترقية لا تُطبق بأثر رجعي، استنادًا إلى اللائحة التنفيذية للموارد البشرية، بما يرسخ مبدأ التنظيم الزمني للترقيات، ويعزز وضوح المسار الوظيفي لشاغلي الوظائف التعليمية وفق أطر نظامية معتمدة.
The Ministry of Education has revealed, through the promotion guide for educational job holders, the approved regulatory controls for teacher promotions for the year 2026, confirming that promotions occur according to the established rank sequence in the educational job regulations, without bypassing any rank, and without any retroactive compensation in case of delays in implementing the promotion.
The guide clarified that a teacher's promotion occurs from the rank they hold to the directly following rank on the same job number, after completing the specified regulatory requirements, which negates the possibility of direct promotion from the rank of "Practicing Teacher" to "Expert Teacher" without passing through the rank of "Advanced Teacher".
It indicated that teachers are notified of promotion results via text messages and the "Faris" system, with the option to obtain a copy of the promotion decision through the "My Decisions" service in the same system, while promotion dates are announced through the ministry's official accounts.
Regarding the professional license, the guide pointed out that if the license does not reflect in the system after obtaining it, it necessitates consulting the specialized technical support to address the issue and take the necessary action.
Promotion Conditions
The guide specified the conditions for promotion from the rank of "Teacher" to "Practicing Teacher", the most notable of which is the need for the teacher's specialization in the targeted rank, and having spent no less than 6 years in the rank of "Teacher", with previous service counted according to the approved regulations, in addition to meeting the other promotion conditions stipulated in the educational job regulations.
It also confirmed that promotion from "Practicing Teacher" to "Advanced Teacher", or from "Advanced Teacher" to "Expert Teacher", is subject to the conditions of Article Ten of the regulations, without the need to submit a prior approval request, as the promotion is automatically implemented for those who meet the conditions.
The guide emphasized that promotions are not applied retroactively, based on the executive regulations for human resources, which reinforces the principle of timely organization of promotions and enhances the clarity of the career path for educational job holders according to approved regulatory frameworks.