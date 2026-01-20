كشفت وزارة التعليم، عبر دليل ترقية شاغلي الوظائف التعليمية، الضوابط التنظيمية المعتمدة لترقيات المعلمين للعام 2026، مؤكدة أن الترقية تتم وفق تسلسل الرتب المعتمد في لائحة الوظائف التعليمية، دون تجاوز أي رتبة، ومع عدم إقرار أي تعويض بأثر رجعي في حال تأخر تنفيذ الترقية.

وأوضح الدليل أن ترقية المعلم تتم من الرتبة التي يشغلها إلى الرتبة التي تليها مباشرة على نفس الرقم الوظيفي، بعد استكمال المتطلبات النظامية المحددة، بما ينفي إمكانية الترقية المباشرة من رتبة «معلم ممارس» إلى «معلم خبير» دون المرور برتبة «معلم متقدم».

وبيّن أن إشعار المعلمين بنتائج الترقية يتم عبر الرسائل النصية ونظام «فارس»، مع إتاحة الحصول على نسخة من قرار الترقية من خلال خدمة «قراراتي» في النظام ذاته، فيما يُعلن عن مواعيد الترقية عبر الحسابات الرسمية للوزارة.

وفيما يتعلق بالرخصة المهنية، أشار الدليل إلى أن عدم انعكاس الرخصة في النظام بعد الحصول عليها يستدعي مراجعة الدعم الفني المختص لمعالجة الخلل واتخاذ الإجراء اللازم.

اشتراطات الترقية

وحدد الدليل اشتراطات الترقية من رتبة «معلم» إلى «معلم ممارس»، أبرزها وجود حاجة لتخصص المعلم في الرتبة المستهدفة، وإمضاء مدة لا تقل عن6 سنوات في رتبة «معلم»، مع احتساب الخدمة السابقة وفق الضوابط المعتمدة، إضافة إلى استيفاء باقي شروط الترقية المنصوص عليها في لائحة الوظائف التعليمية.

كما أكد أن الترقية من «معلم ممارس» إلى «معلم متقدم»، أو من «معلم متقدم» إلى «معلم خبير»، تخضع لاشتراطات المادة العاشرة من اللائحة، دون الحاجة إلى تقديم طلب موافقة مسبق، حيث تُنفذ الترقية تلقائيًا بحق من تنطبق عليه الشروط.

وشدد الدليل على أن الترقية لا تُطبق بأثر رجعي، استنادًا إلى اللائحة التنفيذية للموارد البشرية، بما يرسخ مبدأ التنظيم الزمني للترقيات، ويعزز وضوح المسار الوظيفي لشاغلي الوظائف التعليمية وفق أطر نظامية معتمدة.