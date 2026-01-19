Since the dawn of the renewed Saudi homeland, the national sovereignty of the entity has been surrounded by a fence of "taboos" that should not be touched, approached, leaned upon, or even thought of being referred to negatively, as it is the symbol agreed upon by both the internal and external parties, around which the people and leadership unite, and under whose safe shadow gather pilgrims, Umrah performers, visitors, and residents alongside citizens.

In light of the Kingdom's elevation of sovereignty and its establishment as a principle in its literature, it has reflected in its higher policies and rhetoric, stemming from its respect for the sovereignty of states, its refusal to accept compromise, and its rejection of any form of encroachment, let alone violations in any shape or form, whether through spontaneous or intentional actions.

Therefore, the political leadership in the Kingdom emphasizes its complete rejection of any attempts to impose parallel entities that contradict the unity of the national state or threaten its security, stability, and territorial sovereignty, given that the international community and civil society institutions work to establish the rule of law and lay down the foundations of a system that defines its relationships with others based on standards of parity and equality, and frameworks of sovereignty, which govern its external relations in a way that preserves its uniqueness and enables it to exercise its authority over its geography, without submission to control or influence from any party.

Ancient states have values that do not wane with the passage of time, nor are they altered by circumstances, nor affected by factors of difference and dispute. Every state is capable of managing its affairs, enacting its own laws, and applying them according to its vision of its interests. The Kingdom's deep belief that regional interventions in the internal affairs of states are corruptive, whose repercussions and effects cannot be easily absolved, has led it to objectively stand with sovereignty; to close the door on those confused within their borders, and anxious about their existence.