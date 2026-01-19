منذ بزوغ فجر الوطن السعودي المتجدّد، والسيادة الوطنيّة للكيان محاطة بسياج «المحظور» الذي لا ينبغي ولا يُقبل المساس به، ولا الاقتراب منه، ولا الاتكاء عليه، ولا مجرد التفكير بالإشارة بسوء إليه، كونه الرمز الذي يتفق عليه الداخل والخارج، ويلتف حوله الشعب والقيادة، وتتفيأ ظلّه الآمن الجموع من حجاج ومعتمرين وزوار ومقيمين جنباً إلى جنب المواطنين.

وفي ظل إعلاء المملكة شأن السيادة، وتأصيلها منهجاً في أدبياتها، انعكست على سياستها العليا وفي خطابها، انطلاقاً من احترامها سيادة الدوّل، وعدم قبولها المساومة، ولا التطاول عليها بحال من الأحوال، ناهيك عن انتهاكها بأي صورة من الصور، أو إجراء من الإجراءات العفوية أو المقصودة.

ولذا تشدّد القيادة السياسية في المملكة على رفضها التام لأي محاولات فرض كيانات موازية تتعارض مع وحدة الدولة الوطنية أو تهدد أمنها واستقرارها وسيادة أراضيها، بحكم أن المجتمع الدولي ومؤسسات المجتمع المدني تعمل على تأصيل سيادة القانون، وإرساء قواعد نظام يحدد علاقاتها بغيرها وفق معايير النديّة والتكافؤ، وأطر السيادة، التي تنتظم بها علاقاتها بالخارج بما يحفظ خصوصيتها، وتمكنها من ممارسة سلطتها على جغرافيتها، دون خضوع للسيطرة أو التأثير من أي جهة.

للدوّل العريقة قِيم لا تختل بمرور الزمن، ولا تغيّرها الظروف، ولا تتأثر بعوامل الاختلاف والخلاف، فكل دولة قادرة على إدارة شأنها، وسن القوانين الخاصة بها، وتطبيقها وفق رؤيتها لمصالحها. ولإيمان المملكة العميق بأن التدخلات الإقليمية في الشؤون الداخلية للدول مفسدة، لا تبرأ تداعيات وآثار عِللها بسهولة، وقفت بموضوعية مع السيادية؛ لغلق الباب في وجه المرتبك في حدوده، والقلق على وجوده.