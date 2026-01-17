The National Center of Meteorology today warned of dust storms in the Medina region, including the provinces of Al-Hunakia and Al-Mahd, which will lead to a reduction in horizontal visibility (from 3 to 5) kilometers, accompanied by active winds.

The center clarified that the onset of the condition will be at 10 AM and will continue until 7 PM, urging everyone to exercise caution and follow the instructions issued through its official channels.

The National Center of Meteorology had predicted in its weather report for today that there is a chance of scattered rain in the western and southwestern parts of the Kingdom, and fog formation is not ruled out during the night and early morning hours in some areas. Meanwhile, active winds causing dust and sand will affect horizontal visibility in parts of Hail and Medina regions, as well as the western parts of Riyadh, extending to the eastern parts of Makkah and Asir regions.

Red Sea Rain

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts at a speed of 20 - 40 km/h, and southeasterly to southerly in the southern part at a speed of 10 - 30 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the central and southern parts. The wave height ranges from one to two meters, reaching two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the central and southern parts. The sea condition is light to moderate, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the central and southern parts, while the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is northwesterly at a speed of 20 - 40 km/h, with wave heights from one to two meters, and the sea condition is light to moderate.