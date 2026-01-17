نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم من أتربة مثارة على منطقة المدينة المنورة، تشمل محافظتي الحناكية والمهد، تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية (من 3 إلى 5) كيلومترات، تصاحبها رياح نشطة.

وأوضح المركز أن بداية الحالة ستكون عند الساعة العاشرة صباحًا، وتستمر حتى الساعة السابعة مساءً، داعيًا الجميع إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر، واتباع التعليمات الصادرة عبر قنواته الرسمية.

وكان المركز الوطني للأرصاد توقع في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم أن الفرصة مهيأة لهطول أمطار متفرقة على الأجزاء الغربية والجنوبية الغربية للمملكة ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء منها، في حين تؤثر الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار في مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من منطقتي حائل، والمدينة المنورة والأجزاء الغربية من منطقة الرياض تمتد إلى الأجزاء الشرقية من منطقتي مكة المكرمة وعسير.

امطار البحر الاحمر

أشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 20 - 40 كم/ساعة وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 10 - 30 كم/ساعة، تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين يصل إلى مترين ونصف مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكون السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، فيما تكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية بسرعة 20 - 40 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج.