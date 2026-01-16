كشفت منصة «قوى» التابعة لوزارة الموارد البشرية أن المنشآت متناهية الصغر وبعض المنشآت الصغيرة، التي يعمل بها 9 عمال فأقل ويتفرغ المالك للعمل فيها، لن تحصل على إعفاء عن الفترة الواقعة بعد 14 شعبان 1448هـ (21 يناير 2027)، وستُفرض عليها رسوم عن الفترة اللاحقة لهذا التاريخ.


وأوضحت «قوى» لبعض المنشآت (اطلعت «عكاظ» على إيضاح المنصة) أن قرار الإعفاء محدد المدة، وأن ظهور مبالغ لبعض ملاك المنشآت عند رغبتهم تجديد رخص عمل العاملين لفترة تمتد بعد انتهاء مدة الإعفاء، يعود إلى أن فترة رخصة العمل تمتد بعد تاريخ 14 شعبان 1448 هـ، وسيُفرض المقابل المالي عن كل يوم بعد التاريخ المقرر وفق نظام الاحتساب اليومي.


ووفقاً لما اطلعت عليه «عكاظ»، فإن رخص العمل إذا كانت معفاة من المقابل المالي، وتاريخ انتهائها قبل 14 شعبان 1438هـ، فإن قيمة تجديدها كالتالي:


• 25 ريالاً عند التجديد 3 أشهر


• 50 ريالاً عند التجديد 6 أشهر


• 75 ريالاً عند التجديد 9 أشهر


• 100 ريال عند التجديد 12 شهراً


فعلى سبيل المثال إذا كان تاريخ انتهاء رخصة عمل أحد العاملين في 14 رمضان 1447، وتم تجديدها لعام إضافي، فإن 11 شهراً تقع ضمن فترة الإعفاء، بينما شهر واحد يقع بعد انتهاء الإعفاء، وبذلك (سيدفع صاحب المنشأة نحو 900 ريال)، منها 100 ريال قيمة تجديد الرخصة و800 ريال مقابل مالي عن الشهر خارج الإعفاء.


يذكر أن إعفاء المنشآت الصغيرة ومتناهية الصغر من المقابل المالي يشمل:


- 2 من العاملين إذا تفرغ المالك للعمل في المنشأة وكان عدد العاملين بمن فيهم المالك 9 عمال فأقل.


- 4 عاملين وافدين كحد أقصى إذا كان المالك متفرغاً، إضافة إلى وجود عامل سعودي واحد على الأقل غير المالك، متفرغ ومسجل في التأمينات الاجتماعية، واجمالي العاملين 9 عمال أو أقل.


وكانت منصة «قوى» قد كشفت في وقت سابق، أن بعض المنشآت الصغيرة ومتناهية الصغر التي يعمل فيها 9 موظفين أو أقل بما في ذلك مالك المنشأة، لن تستفيد من إعفاء 4 عاملين من المقابل المالي للعمالة الوافدة مقابل الموظف السعودي المنقول حديثاً إليها، إذا كان الموظف قد عمل سابقاً لدى منشأة أخرى استفادت من الإعفاء لأي عامل وافد فيها، إلا بعد مرور سنة كاملة من تاريخ آخر إعفاء تم احتسابه مقابل الموظف السعودي في المنشأة السابقة، وسيقتصر الاعفاء على عاملين فقط.


وبينت أن المنشآت الصغيرة ومتناهية الصغر لن تستطيع الاستفادة من قرار إعفاء العمالة من المقابل المالي، في حال امتلك صاحب السجل منشآت أخرى (أكثر من رقم موحد) أو تم تسجيله كشريك في منشأة أخرى، إذ اعتبرته منصة «قوى» غير متفرغ للعمل في منشأته.


وأكدت المنصة أن المنشآت التي يمتلكها أكثر من مالك أو شريك، فلن يشملها الإعفاء أيضاً، إذ يشترط أن يكون مالك المنشأة شخصاً واحداً فقط لتحقيق الإعفاء.