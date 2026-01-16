The "Qiwa" platform, affiliated with the Ministry of Human Resources, revealed that micro and some small enterprises, which employ 9 workers or fewer and where the owner is dedicated to working in them, will not receive an exemption for the period after 14 Sha'ban 1448 AH (January 21, 2027), and fees will be imposed for the period following this date.



Qiwa clarified to some enterprises (which "Okaz" reviewed the platform's explanation) that the exemption decision is time-limited, and the appearance of amounts for some owners of enterprises when they wish to renew the work permits for their employees for a period extending beyond the exemption period is due to the fact that the work permit period extends beyond the date of 14 Sha'ban 1448 AH, and a financial fee will be imposed for each day after the specified date according to the daily calculation system.



According to what "Okaz" reviewed, if the work permits are exempt from the financial fee, and their expiration date is before 14 Sha'ban 1438 AH, the renewal fees are as follows:



• 25 riyals for a 3-month renewal



• 50 riyals for a 6-month renewal



• 75 riyals for a 9-month renewal



• 100 riyals for a 12-month renewal



For example, if the expiration date of one worker's work permit is on 14 Ramadan 1447, and it is renewed for an additional year, then 11 months fall within the exemption period, while one month falls after the exemption period. Thus, the owner of the enterprise will pay about 900 riyals, consisting of 100 riyals for the permit renewal and 800 riyals as a financial fee for the month outside the exemption.



It is noted that the exemption for small and micro enterprises from the financial fee includes:



- 2 workers if the owner is dedicated to working in the enterprise and the total number of workers, including the owner, is 9 workers or fewer.



- 4 foreign workers at most if the owner is dedicated, in addition to having at least one Saudi worker who is not the owner, dedicated, and registered in social insurance, with a total of 9 workers or fewer.



Previously, the "Qiwa" platform revealed that some small and micro enterprises employing 9 employees or fewer, including the owner, would not benefit from the exemption for 4 foreign workers from the financial fee for foreign labor against the newly transferred Saudi employee, if the employee had previously worked for another enterprise that benefited from the exemption for any foreign worker in it, except after a full year from the date of the last exemption calculated against the Saudi employee in the previous enterprise, and the exemption will be limited to only two workers.



It indicated that small and micro enterprises will not be able to benefit from the decision to exempt labor from the financial fee if the record owner has other enterprises (more than one unified number) or is registered as a partner in another enterprise, as the "Qiwa" platform considers them not dedicated to working in their enterprise.



The platform confirmed that enterprises owned by more than one owner or partner will also not be included in the exemption, as it is required that the owner of the enterprise be a single person to achieve the exemption.