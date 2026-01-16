كشفت منصة «قوى» التابعة لوزارة الموارد البشرية أن المنشآت متناهية الصغر وبعض المنشآت الصغيرة، التي يعمل بها 9 عمال فأقل ويتفرغ المالك للعمل فيها، لن تحصل على إعفاء عن الفترة الواقعة بعد 14 شعبان 1448هـ (21 يناير 2027)، وستُفرض عليها رسوم عن الفترة اللاحقة لهذا التاريخ.
وأوضحت «قوى» لبعض المنشآت (اطلعت «عكاظ» على إيضاح المنصة) أن قرار الإعفاء محدد المدة، وأن ظهور مبالغ لبعض ملاك المنشآت عند رغبتهم تجديد رخص عمل العاملين لفترة تمتد بعد انتهاء مدة الإعفاء، يعود إلى أن فترة رخصة العمل تمتد بعد تاريخ 14 شعبان 1448 هـ، وسيُفرض المقابل المالي عن كل يوم بعد التاريخ المقرر وفق نظام الاحتساب اليومي.
ووفقاً لما اطلعت عليه «عكاظ»، فإن رخص العمل إذا كانت معفاة من المقابل المالي، وتاريخ انتهائها قبل 14 شعبان 1438هـ، فإن قيمة تجديدها كالتالي:
• 25 ريالاً عند التجديد 3 أشهر
• 50 ريالاً عند التجديد 6 أشهر
• 75 ريالاً عند التجديد 9 أشهر
• 100 ريال عند التجديد 12 شهراً
فعلى سبيل المثال إذا كان تاريخ انتهاء رخصة عمل أحد العاملين في 14 رمضان 1447، وتم تجديدها لعام إضافي، فإن 11 شهراً تقع ضمن فترة الإعفاء، بينما شهر واحد يقع بعد انتهاء الإعفاء، وبذلك (سيدفع صاحب المنشأة نحو 900 ريال)، منها 100 ريال قيمة تجديد الرخصة و800 ريال مقابل مالي عن الشهر خارج الإعفاء.
يذكر أن إعفاء المنشآت الصغيرة ومتناهية الصغر من المقابل المالي يشمل:
- 2 من العاملين إذا تفرغ المالك للعمل في المنشأة وكان عدد العاملين بمن فيهم المالك 9 عمال فأقل.
- 4 عاملين وافدين كحد أقصى إذا كان المالك متفرغاً، إضافة إلى وجود عامل سعودي واحد على الأقل غير المالك، متفرغ ومسجل في التأمينات الاجتماعية، واجمالي العاملين 9 عمال أو أقل.
وكانت منصة «قوى» قد كشفت في وقت سابق، أن بعض المنشآت الصغيرة ومتناهية الصغر التي يعمل فيها 9 موظفين أو أقل بما في ذلك مالك المنشأة، لن تستفيد من إعفاء 4 عاملين من المقابل المالي للعمالة الوافدة مقابل الموظف السعودي المنقول حديثاً إليها، إذا كان الموظف قد عمل سابقاً لدى منشأة أخرى استفادت من الإعفاء لأي عامل وافد فيها، إلا بعد مرور سنة كاملة من تاريخ آخر إعفاء تم احتسابه مقابل الموظف السعودي في المنشأة السابقة، وسيقتصر الاعفاء على عاملين فقط.
وبينت أن المنشآت الصغيرة ومتناهية الصغر لن تستطيع الاستفادة من قرار إعفاء العمالة من المقابل المالي، في حال امتلك صاحب السجل منشآت أخرى (أكثر من رقم موحد) أو تم تسجيله كشريك في منشأة أخرى، إذ اعتبرته منصة «قوى» غير متفرغ للعمل في منشأته.
وأكدت المنصة أن المنشآت التي يمتلكها أكثر من مالك أو شريك، فلن يشملها الإعفاء أيضاً، إذ يشترط أن يكون مالك المنشأة شخصاً واحداً فقط لتحقيق الإعفاء.
The "Qiwa" platform, affiliated with the Ministry of Human Resources, revealed that micro and some small enterprises, which employ 9 workers or fewer and where the owner is dedicated to working in them, will not receive an exemption for the period after 14 Sha'ban 1448 AH (January 21, 2027), and fees will be imposed for the period following this date.
Qiwa clarified to some enterprises (which "Okaz" reviewed the platform's explanation) that the exemption decision is time-limited, and the appearance of amounts for some owners of enterprises when they wish to renew the work permits for their employees for a period extending beyond the exemption period is due to the fact that the work permit period extends beyond the date of 14 Sha'ban 1448 AH, and a financial fee will be imposed for each day after the specified date according to the daily calculation system.
According to what "Okaz" reviewed, if the work permits are exempt from the financial fee, and their expiration date is before 14 Sha'ban 1438 AH, the renewal fees are as follows:
• 25 riyals for a 3-month renewal
• 50 riyals for a 6-month renewal
• 75 riyals for a 9-month renewal
• 100 riyals for a 12-month renewal
For example, if the expiration date of one worker's work permit is on 14 Ramadan 1447, and it is renewed for an additional year, then 11 months fall within the exemption period, while one month falls after the exemption period. Thus, the owner of the enterprise will pay about 900 riyals, consisting of 100 riyals for the permit renewal and 800 riyals as a financial fee for the month outside the exemption.
It is noted that the exemption for small and micro enterprises from the financial fee includes:
- 2 workers if the owner is dedicated to working in the enterprise and the total number of workers, including the owner, is 9 workers or fewer.
- 4 foreign workers at most if the owner is dedicated, in addition to having at least one Saudi worker who is not the owner, dedicated, and registered in social insurance, with a total of 9 workers or fewer.
Previously, the "Qiwa" platform revealed that some small and micro enterprises employing 9 employees or fewer, including the owner, would not benefit from the exemption for 4 foreign workers from the financial fee for foreign labor against the newly transferred Saudi employee, if the employee had previously worked for another enterprise that benefited from the exemption for any foreign worker in it, except after a full year from the date of the last exemption calculated against the Saudi employee in the previous enterprise, and the exemption will be limited to only two workers.
It indicated that small and micro enterprises will not be able to benefit from the decision to exempt labor from the financial fee if the record owner has other enterprises (more than one unified number) or is registered as a partner in another enterprise, as the "Qiwa" platform considers them not dedicated to working in their enterprise.
The platform confirmed that enterprises owned by more than one owner or partner will also not be included in the exemption, as it is required that the owner of the enterprise be a single person to achieve the exemption.