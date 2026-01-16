قبضت شرطة منطقة الرياض على شخص لسرقته مركبة في وضع التشغيل، وعكس السير معرضاً حياة الآخرين للخطر، وتم إيقافه واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقه وإحالته إلى النيابة العامة، وجارٍ القبض على من وثّق ونشر محتوى مرئياً بذلك؛ لمخالفته نظام الجرائم المعلوماتية.
The Riyadh region police arrested a person for stealing a vehicle while it was running and driving against traffic, endangering the lives of others. He was detained, and legal procedures were taken against him, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution. Efforts are underway to arrest the individual who documented and published visual content related to this, for violating the Cyber Crimes Law.