قبضت شرطة منطقة الرياض على شخص لسرقته مركبة في وضع التشغيل، وعكس السير معرضاً حياة الآخرين للخطر، وتم إيقافه واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقه وإحالته إلى النيابة العامة، وجارٍ القبض على من وثّق ونشر محتوى مرئياً بذلك؛ لمخالفته نظام الجرائم المعلوماتية.