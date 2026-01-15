Along the shores of Al-Wajh Governorate, three small islands embrace to form what is known as the "Dolphin Island," a captivating natural scene that hosts one of the richest marine environments with coral formations. The area gets its name from the dolphins that have made it their permanent home, and they have become locally known as "Abu Salama" due to their friendly behavior and innate cooperation with humans.

The chief fisherman in Al-Wajh Governorate, Nasser Abdullah Al-Saleh, tells "Okaz" that there are many stories about the relationship between fishermen and dolphins, ranging from their assistance during sailing to rescuing drowning individuals. He adds that their appearance increases when the sea is "Hawal," meaning clear and calm, as fishermen play with them while the boat moves forward with joyful leaps and sounds resembling singing, repeating popular chants like: "Salama ya Salama... We went and returned safely." Al-Saleh emphasizes that catching dolphins is prohibited in the fishermen's customs, regardless of the circumstances.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Awad Al-Rashidi, a member of the Diving Instructors Development Committee in PADI, explains that the island consists of three close islands: Rikhah Island, which is 8 km from the shore, Umm Qashih, a sandy and small island 7 km away, and the more beautiful Al-Zuhra Island, which is 6 km from the coast.

Captain Mahmoud Muhammad Al-Haddad describes the moments of dolphins playing alongside ships as one of the most enjoyable marine experiences, as visitors can document scenes of their high jumps and their splashes back into the water in playful movements. He stresses the importance of the captain maintaining the safety of the dolphins by avoiding excessive proximity to them and reducing the speed of the ship or changing its course when necessary.

For his part, tour guide Khalid Muhammad Al-Harbi describes dolphins as curious and friendly creatures that tend to approach the boats of visitors out of playfulness and curiosity. He advises maintaining a safe distance from them and avoiding touching or chasing them, to ensure their comfort and the safety of everyone.