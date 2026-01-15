بمحاذاة شواطئ محافظة الوجه تتعانق ثلاث جزر صغيرة لتشكّل ما يُعرف بـ «جزيرة الدولفين»، لوحة طبيعية آسرة تحتضن واحدة من أغنى البيئات البحرية بالتشكيلات المرجانية. وتكتسب المنطقة اسمها من الدلافين التي تتخذها موطناً دائماً، حتى باتت تُعرف محلياً بـ «أبو سلامة» لسلوكها الودود وتعاونها الفطري مع البشر.

يقول شيخ الصيادين في محافظة الوجه ناصر عبدالله الصالح لـ«عكاظ»، إن الروايات عن علاقة الصيادين بالدلافين كثيرة، بدءاً من مساعدتها لهم أثناء الإبحار، وصولاً إلى إنقاذ الغرقى. ويضيف أن ظهورها يزداد عندما يكون البحر «حوال» أي صافياً وهادئاً، إذ يلهو الصيادون معها بينما تتقدّم القارب بقفزات مرحة وأصوات تشبه الغناء، فيرددون معها أهازيج شعبية مثل: «سالمة يا سلامة.. رحنا وجينا بالسلامة». ويؤكد الصالح، أن صيد الدلافين محظور في عُرف الصيادين مهما كانت الظروف.

أما عضو هيئة تطوير مدربي الغوص في منظمة PADI محمد عوض الرشيدي، فيوضح أن الجزيرة تتكوّن من ثلاث جزر متقاربة هي: جزيرة ريخة وتبعد 8 كم عن الشاطئ، جزيرة أم قشيع رملية وصغيرة تبعد 7 كم، جزيرة الظهرة الأجمل تبعد 6 كم عن الساحل.

ويصف الكابتن البحري محمود محمد الحداد، لحظات لعب الدلافين بجانب السفن بأنها من أمتع التجارب البحرية، إذ يمكن للزائر توثيق مشاهد قفزاتها العالية وارتدادها إلى الماء في حركات مرحة. ويشدّد على ضرورة حفاظ القبطان على سلامة الدلافين عبر تجنّب الاقتراب المفرط منها وتخفيف سرعة السفينة أو تغيير مسارها عند الحاجة.

من جهته، يصف المرشد السياحي خالد محمد الحربي، الدلافين بأنها كائنات فضولية وودودة، تميل إلى الاقتراب من قوارب المتنزهين بدافع اللعب والاستطلاع. وينصح بترك مسافة آمنة معها وتجنب لمسها أو مطاردتها، حفاظاً على راحتها وسلامة الجميع.