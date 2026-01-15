تفقد أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز مشروع مطار جازان الدولي الجديد، للاطّلاع عن كثب على مستجدات المشروع وسير العمل فيه.
واطّلع خلال الجولة، على عرضٍ تقديمي عن مراحل تنفيذ المشروع، حيث بلغت نسبة الإنجاز (92%)، فيما صُمم المطار بطاقة استيعابية تصل إلى (5.4) ملايين مسافر سنويًا، إلى جانب مرافق وخدمات حديثة جرى تصميمها وفق أعلى المعايير الدولية، بما يسهم في الارتقاء بتجربة المسافرين وتحسين كفاءة التشغيل.
واستمع أمير جازان إلى شرح من الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة تجمع مطارات الثاني المهندس علي مسرحي، عن مكونات المشروع، حيث تبلغ مساحة المطار نحو (48) مليون متر مربع، ويضم صالة ركاب رئيسة بمساحة (57) ألف متر مربع، و(12) بوابة سفر، و(10) جسور للطائرات، و(32) منصة لإنهاء إجراءات السفر، و(8) أجهزة خدمة ذاتية، إضافة إلى (2000) موقف للمركبات، و(4) صالات انتظار، و(4) سيور للأمتعة بمنظومة نقل ذكية تستوعب (2400) حقيبة في الساعة.
رافق أمير جازان أثناء الجولة، وكيل إمارة منطقة جازان وليد بن سلطان الصنعاوي.
The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, inspected the new Jazan International Airport project to closely observe the latest developments and the progress of the work.
During the tour, he was briefed on a presentation about the phases of the project implementation, where the completion rate reached (92%). The airport is designed to have a capacity of up to (5.4) million passengers annually, along with modern facilities and services designed according to the highest international standards, contributing to enhancing the travel experience and improving operational efficiency.
The Emir of Jazan listened to an explanation from the CEO of the Second Airports Consortium, Engineer Ali Masrahi, about the components of the project, where the airport covers an area of approximately (48) million square meters. It includes a main passenger terminal with an area of (57) thousand square meters, (12) travel gates, (10) aircraft bridges, (32) check-in counters, (8) self-service kiosks, in addition to (2000) parking spaces, (4) waiting lounges, and (4) baggage conveyors with a smart transport system that can handle (2400) bags per hour.
Accompanying the Emir of Jazan during the tour was the Deputy Emir of the Jazan Region, Walid bin Sultan Al-San'ani.