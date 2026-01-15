تفقد أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز مشروع مطار جازان الدولي الجديد، للاطّلاع عن كثب على مستجدات المشروع وسير العمل فيه.

واطّلع خلال الجولة، على عرضٍ تقديمي عن مراحل تنفيذ المشروع، حيث بلغت نسبة الإنجاز (92%)‎، فيما صُمم المطار بطاقة استيعابية تصل إلى (5.4) ملايين مسافر سنويًا، إلى جانب مرافق وخدمات حديثة جرى تصميمها وفق أعلى المعايير الدولية، بما يسهم في الارتقاء بتجربة المسافرين وتحسين كفاءة التشغيل.

واستمع أمير جازان إلى شرح من الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة تجمع مطارات الثاني المهندس علي مسرحي، عن مكونات المشروع، حيث تبلغ مساحة المطار نحو (48) مليون متر مربع، ويضم صالة ركاب رئيسة بمساحة (57) ألف متر مربع، و(12) بوابة سفر، و(10) جسور للطائرات، و(32) منصة لإنهاء إجراءات السفر، و(8) أجهزة خدمة ذاتية، إضافة إلى (2000) موقف للمركبات، و(4) صالات انتظار، و(4) سيور للأمتعة بمنظومة نقل ذكية تستوعب (2400) حقيبة في الساعة.

رافق أمير جازان أثناء الجولة، وكيل إمارة منطقة جازان وليد بن سلطان الصنعاوي.