The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, inspected the new Jazan International Airport project to closely observe the latest developments and the progress of the work.

During the tour, he was briefed on a presentation about the phases of the project implementation, where the completion rate reached (92%)‎. The airport is designed to have a capacity of up to (5.4) million passengers annually, along with modern facilities and services designed according to the highest international standards, contributing to enhancing the travel experience and improving operational efficiency.

The Emir of Jazan listened to an explanation from the CEO of the Second Airports Consortium, Engineer Ali Masrahi, about the components of the project, where the airport covers an area of approximately (48) million square meters. It includes a main passenger terminal with an area of (57) thousand square meters, (12) travel gates, (10) aircraft bridges, (32) check-in counters, (8) self-service kiosks, in addition to (2000) parking spaces, (4) waiting lounges, and (4) baggage conveyors with a smart transport system that can handle (2400) bags per hour.

Accompanying the Emir of Jazan during the tour was the Deputy Emir of the Jazan Region, Walid bin Sultan Al-San'ani.