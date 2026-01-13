وجّه وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني بإطلاق الإصدار الثاني من سلسلة معجم المصطلحات العدلية، التي تتضمن المصطلحات العدلية الواردة في الأنظمة واللوائح والتنظيمات المعمول بها في المملكة.

ويقدّم الإصدار الثاني - أحد إصدارات مركز البحوث في وزارة العدل - تعريفاً لأكثر من (150) مصطلحاً عدلياً، جرى استخلاصها من الأنظمة واللوائح وغيرها من المصادر المعتمدة.

وتهدف الوزارة من إطلاق هذا المعجم إلى توفير مرجع شامل ودقيق للمصطلحات العدلية، يلبي احتياجات الباحثين والمتخصصين، ويجمعها في مصدر واحد يسهل الرجوع إليه، بما يسهم في رفع جودة المحتوى القانوني.

ويأتي هذا الإصدار استكمالاً للإصدار السابق «معجم المصطلحات العدلية (عربي - إنجليزي)»، الذي ركّز على ترجمة المصطلحات إلى اللغة الإنجليزية.