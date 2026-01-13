The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, has directed the launch of the second edition of the Legal Terminology Dictionary series, which includes the legal terms found in the laws, regulations, and organizational frameworks in effect in the Kingdom.

The second edition - one of the publications from the Research Center at the Ministry of Justice - provides definitions for more than (150) legal terms, which have been extracted from laws, regulations, and other approved sources.

The ministry aims to provide a comprehensive and accurate reference for legal terminology with the launch of this dictionary, catering to the needs of researchers and specialists, and compiling them into a single source that is easy to refer to, thereby contributing to enhancing the quality of legal content.

This edition comes as a continuation of the previous edition, "Legal Terminology Dictionary (Arabic - English)," which focused on translating terms into English.