وجّه وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني بإطلاق الإصدار الثاني من سلسلة معجم المصطلحات العدلية، التي تتضمن المصطلحات العدلية الواردة في الأنظمة واللوائح والتنظيمات المعمول بها في المملكة.
ويقدّم الإصدار الثاني - أحد إصدارات مركز البحوث في وزارة العدل - تعريفاً لأكثر من (150) مصطلحاً عدلياً، جرى استخلاصها من الأنظمة واللوائح وغيرها من المصادر المعتمدة.
وتهدف الوزارة من إطلاق هذا المعجم إلى توفير مرجع شامل ودقيق للمصطلحات العدلية، يلبي احتياجات الباحثين والمتخصصين، ويجمعها في مصدر واحد يسهل الرجوع إليه، بما يسهم في رفع جودة المحتوى القانوني.
ويأتي هذا الإصدار استكمالاً للإصدار السابق «معجم المصطلحات العدلية (عربي - إنجليزي)»، الذي ركّز على ترجمة المصطلحات إلى اللغة الإنجليزية.
The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, has directed the launch of the second edition of the Legal Terminology Dictionary series, which includes the legal terms found in the laws, regulations, and organizational frameworks in effect in the Kingdom.
The second edition - one of the publications from the Research Center at the Ministry of Justice - provides definitions for more than (150) legal terms, which have been extracted from laws, regulations, and other approved sources.
The ministry aims to provide a comprehensive and accurate reference for legal terminology with the launch of this dictionary, catering to the needs of researchers and specialists, and compiling them into a single source that is easy to refer to, thereby contributing to enhancing the quality of legal content.
This edition comes as a continuation of the previous edition, "Legal Terminology Dictionary (Arabic - English)," which focused on translating terms into English.