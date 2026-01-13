The Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism, Major General Pilot Rakan Mohammed bin Said Al-Magidi, met yesterday in the Sierra Leonean capital, Freetown, with members of the High Security Committee of the Republic of Sierra Leone, chaired by Sierra Leone's Minister of Interior, Mori Lengor, and attended by the Assistant Minister of Defense, the National Security Coordinator, the Chief of Defense Staff, the Inspector General of Police, and the Director General of Defense of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the security situation in the republic, reviewed the challenges related to combating terrorism and transnational organized crime, in addition to discussing mechanisms to enhance coordination between security and military agencies, and to strengthen their technical and operational capabilities, achieving the highest levels of efficiency and responsiveness.

Major General Al-Magidi emphasized the Islamic Military Alliance's commitment to supporting member states through qualitative programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing their capabilities in the four areas the alliance works on, which are: the intellectual field, the media field, the field of combating the financing of terrorism, and the military field, pointing out that these efforts come within the framework of a comprehensive strategic vision to enhance regional and international security and stability.

For their part, the members of the Sierra Leonean Security Committee expressed their appreciation for the role played by the Islamic Alliance in supporting member states, affirming the importance of continuing cooperation and joint coordination to contribute to enhancing national security and building the capacities of national military and security personnel.

This official visit comes as part of the preparations for the launch of the "Kafa'a" initiative today (Tuesday), which is one of the strategic military initiatives aimed at developing human and military capabilities for training on counter-terrorism operations and raising the level of professionalism in dealing with security challenges, through advanced training and qualification programs and effective partnerships with national entities.