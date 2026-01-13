التقى الأمين العام للتحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب، اللواء الطيار الركن محمد بن سعيد المغيدي أمس في العاصمة السيراليونية فري تاون، مع أعضاء اللجنة الأمنية العليا في جمهورية سيراليون، برئاسة وزير الداخلية السيراليوني موري لنغور، وبحضور كل من مساعد وزير الدفاع، ومنسق الأمن القومي، ورئيس أركان الدفاع، والمفتش العام للشرطة، ومدير عام الدفاع بالجمهورية السيراليونية.

وجرى خلال الاجتماع بحث مستجدات الوضع الأمني في الجمهورية، واستعراض التحديات المرتبطة بمحاربة الإرهاب والجريمة المنظمة العابرة للحدود، إضافة إلى مناقشة آليات تطوير التنسيق بين الأجهزة الأمنية والعسكرية، وتعزيز قدراتها الفنية والتشغيلية، بما يحقق أعلى مستويات الكفاءة والاستجابة.

وأكد اللواء المغيدي حرص التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب على دعم الدول الأعضاء من خلال برامج ومبادرات نوعية تهدف إلى تعزيز قدراتها في المجالات الأربعة التي يعمل عليها التحالف، وهي: المجال الفكري، والمجال الإعلامي، ومجال محاربة تمويل الإرهاب، والمجال العسكري، مشيراً إلى أن هذه الجهود تأتي في إطار رؤية إستراتيجية شاملة لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.

من جانبهم، أعرب أعضاء اللجنة الأمنية السيراليونية عن تقديرهم للدور الذي يضطلع به التحالف الإسلامي في دعم الدول الأعضاء، مؤكدين أهمية استمرار التعاون والتنسيق المشترك بما يسهم في تعزيز الأمن الوطني وبناء قدرات الكوادر العسكرية والأمنية الوطنية.

وتأتي هذه الزيارة الرسمية في إطار التحضيرات لتدشين مبادرة «كفاءة» اليوم (الثلاثاء)، التي تُعد إحدى المبادرات الإستراتيجية العسكرية الهادفة إلى تطوير القدرات البشرية والعسكرية للتدريب على عمليات محاربة الإرهاب ورفع مستوى الاحترافية في التعامل مع التحديات الأمنية، عبر برامج تدريب وتأهيل متقدمة وشراكات فاعلة مع الجهات الوطنية.