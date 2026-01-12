The Jeddah Municipality has prohibited the marketing and promotion of 8 tons of spoiled sweets and food products in an unlicensed bakery production facility in the Al-Faisaliah neighborhood, east of the governorate, and the case has been seized and the site closed.



Yasser Baksh, the Director of Monitoring and Addressing Negative Phenomena, explained that the field inspection revealed a dense presence of insects and rodents, chaotic handling and storage, in addition to an irregular internal division of the kitchen, storage rooms, and preparation areas, with a side annex containing large quantities of ready-to-distribute sweets, large ovens, and (4) mixing and kneading machines.



Baksh pointed out that the campaign was carried out in collaboration with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, the Ministry of Commerce, the General Authority for Food and Drug, field control, and with support from the Civil Defense and the Sub-Municipality of the Airport.