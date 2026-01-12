منعت أمانة جدة تسويق وترويج 8 أطنان من الحلويات والمواد الغذائية الفاسدة في معمل غير مرخص لإنتاج المخبوزات في حي الفيصلية شرقي المحافظة وتم ضبط الحالة وإغلاق الموقع.


وأوضح مدير رصد ومعالجة الظواهر السلبية ياسر بخش أن المعاينة الميدانية كشفت انتشارا كثيفا للحشرات والقوارض، وعشوائية في التداول والتخزين، إضافة إلى تقسيم داخلي غير نظامي للمطبخ والمستودعات وغرف التحضير، مع ملحق جانبي يحتوي على كميات ضخمة من الحلويات الجاهزة للتوزيع وأفران كبيرة و(4) مكائن للعجن والخلط.


وأشار بخش إلى أن الحملة نُفذت بمشاركة هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك، ووزارة التجارة، والهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، والضبط الميداني، وبدعم من الدفاع المدني وبلدية المطار الفرعية.