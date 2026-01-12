The unified electronic platform for opinion polling (Survey) has launched 12 projects related to economic and developmental affairs, in collaboration with 11 governmental entities; to enable stakeholders to express their views and suggestions on them before they are approved.



The proposed projects included (the procedures guide for controlling violations of the investment system and its executive regulations); through which the Ministry of Investment aims to define the procedures that enforcement officials must follow when investors commit violations of the provisions of the investment system and its executive regulations, as well as the violations mentioned in the investor's guide. The survey on this project will end on January 18, 2026.



The Ministry of Tourism also proposed the project (Regulations for Leasing Units to Intermediaries in Tourism Hospitality Facilities); aimed at organizing this practice, achieving operational efficiency, and enhancing market reliability while considering the interests of all relevant parties. The survey on this project will end on January 19, 2026.



The proposed projects through the platform also included the project (Wholesale Purchase Rules for Water and Sewage Services and Self-Distribution); through which the Saudi Water Authority aims to regulate the relationship between the water service provider and the beneficiary, ensuring clarity of service boundaries and responsibilities, enhancing the efficiency of delivery and self-distribution, ensuring water sustainability, and achieving fairness and transparency in service provision. The survey on this project will end on January 23, 2026.

Frequency Spectrum Plan



The platform witnessed the launch of the project (National Frequency Spectrum Plan); through which the Communications, Space, and Technology Authority aims to provide the public with the opportunity to submit their opinions and comments on the amendments to the "National Frequency Spectrum Plan." The survey on this project will end on January 25, 2026.



The launch of regulatory projects and similar initiatives through the (Survey) platform emphasizes the enhancement of transparency in the legislative environment, the dissemination of a survey culture among the public, governmental entities, and the private sector, and their involvement in shaping projects related to the business environment.