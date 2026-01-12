طرحت المنصة الإلكترونية الموحدة لاستطلاع الآراء (استطلاع) 12 مشروعًا ذا صلة بالشأن الاقتصادي والتنموي، بالتعاون مع 11 جهة حكومية؛ لتمكين أصحاب المصلحة، من إبداء المرئيات والمقترحات حولها قبل إقرارها.


وتضمنت المشروعات المطروحة (دليل إجراءات ضبط المخالفات لنظام الاستثمار ولائحته التنفيذية)؛ الذي تهدف من خلاله وزارة الاستثمار إلى تحديد الإجراءات الواجب على مسؤولي الضبط اتباعها عند ارتكاب المستثمر لمخالفات أحكام نظام الاستثمار ولائحته التنفيذية والمخالفات الواردة في دليل المستثمر، وينتهي الاستطلاع على المشروع بتاريخ 18 يناير 2026.


كما طرحت وزارة السياحة مشروع (ضوابط تأجير الوحدات للوسطاء في مرافق الضيافة السياحية)؛ بهدف تنظيم هذه الممارسة وتحقيق الكفاءة التشغيلية، وتعزيز موثوقية السوق بما يراعي مصالح جميع الأطراف ذات العلاقة، وينتهي الاستطلاع على المشروع بتاريخ 19 يناير 2026.


وتضمنت المشروعات المطروحة عبر المنصة، مشروع (قواعد الشراء بالجملة لخدمات المياه والصرف الصحي والتوزيع الذاتي)؛ الذي تهدف من خلاله الهيئة السعودية للمياه إلى تنظيم العلاقة بين مقدم خدمة المياه والمستفيد بما يضمن وضوح حدود الخدمة والمسؤولية، ورفع كفاءة الإيصال والتوزيع الذاتي، وضمان الاستدامة المائية، وتحقيق العدالة والشفافية في تقديم الخدمة، وينتهي الاستطلاع على المشروع بتاريخ 23 يناير 2026.

خطة الطيف الترددي


شهدت المنصة طرح مشروع (الخطة الوطنية للطيف الترددي)؛ الذي تهدف من خلاله هيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية إلى إتاحة الفرصة للعموم لتقديم آرائهم وتعليقاتهم حول التعديلات على «الخطة الوطنية للطيف الترددي»، وينتهي الاستطلاع على المشروع بتاريخ 25 يناير 2026.


ويأتي طرح مشروعات الأنظمة واللوائح وما في حكمها من خلال منصة (استطلاع)؛ تأكيدًا على تعزيز الشفافية في البيئة التشريعية ونشر ثقافة الاستطلاع لدى العموم والجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص، وإشراكهم في صياغة المشروعات المتعلقة ببيئة الأعمال.