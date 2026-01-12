طرحت المنصة الإلكترونية الموحدة لاستطلاع الآراء (استطلاع) 12 مشروعًا ذا صلة بالشأن الاقتصادي والتنموي، بالتعاون مع 11 جهة حكومية؛ لتمكين أصحاب المصلحة، من إبداء المرئيات والمقترحات حولها قبل إقرارها.
وتضمنت المشروعات المطروحة (دليل إجراءات ضبط المخالفات لنظام الاستثمار ولائحته التنفيذية)؛ الذي تهدف من خلاله وزارة الاستثمار إلى تحديد الإجراءات الواجب على مسؤولي الضبط اتباعها عند ارتكاب المستثمر لمخالفات أحكام نظام الاستثمار ولائحته التنفيذية والمخالفات الواردة في دليل المستثمر، وينتهي الاستطلاع على المشروع بتاريخ 18 يناير 2026.
كما طرحت وزارة السياحة مشروع (ضوابط تأجير الوحدات للوسطاء في مرافق الضيافة السياحية)؛ بهدف تنظيم هذه الممارسة وتحقيق الكفاءة التشغيلية، وتعزيز موثوقية السوق بما يراعي مصالح جميع الأطراف ذات العلاقة، وينتهي الاستطلاع على المشروع بتاريخ 19 يناير 2026.
وتضمنت المشروعات المطروحة عبر المنصة، مشروع (قواعد الشراء بالجملة لخدمات المياه والصرف الصحي والتوزيع الذاتي)؛ الذي تهدف من خلاله الهيئة السعودية للمياه إلى تنظيم العلاقة بين مقدم خدمة المياه والمستفيد بما يضمن وضوح حدود الخدمة والمسؤولية، ورفع كفاءة الإيصال والتوزيع الذاتي، وضمان الاستدامة المائية، وتحقيق العدالة والشفافية في تقديم الخدمة، وينتهي الاستطلاع على المشروع بتاريخ 23 يناير 2026.
خطة الطيف الترددي
شهدت المنصة طرح مشروع (الخطة الوطنية للطيف الترددي)؛ الذي تهدف من خلاله هيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية إلى إتاحة الفرصة للعموم لتقديم آرائهم وتعليقاتهم حول التعديلات على «الخطة الوطنية للطيف الترددي»، وينتهي الاستطلاع على المشروع بتاريخ 25 يناير 2026.
ويأتي طرح مشروعات الأنظمة واللوائح وما في حكمها من خلال منصة (استطلاع)؛ تأكيدًا على تعزيز الشفافية في البيئة التشريعية ونشر ثقافة الاستطلاع لدى العموم والجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص، وإشراكهم في صياغة المشروعات المتعلقة ببيئة الأعمال.
The unified electronic platform for opinion polling (Survey) has launched 12 projects related to economic and developmental affairs, in collaboration with 11 governmental entities; to enable stakeholders to express their views and suggestions on them before they are approved.
The proposed projects included (the procedures guide for controlling violations of the investment system and its executive regulations); through which the Ministry of Investment aims to define the procedures that enforcement officials must follow when investors commit violations of the provisions of the investment system and its executive regulations, as well as the violations mentioned in the investor's guide. The survey on this project will end on January 18, 2026.
The Ministry of Tourism also proposed the project (Regulations for Leasing Units to Intermediaries in Tourism Hospitality Facilities); aimed at organizing this practice, achieving operational efficiency, and enhancing market reliability while considering the interests of all relevant parties. The survey on this project will end on January 19, 2026.
The proposed projects through the platform also included the project (Wholesale Purchase Rules for Water and Sewage Services and Self-Distribution); through which the Saudi Water Authority aims to regulate the relationship between the water service provider and the beneficiary, ensuring clarity of service boundaries and responsibilities, enhancing the efficiency of delivery and self-distribution, ensuring water sustainability, and achieving fairness and transparency in service provision. The survey on this project will end on January 23, 2026.
Frequency Spectrum Plan
The platform witnessed the launch of the project (National Frequency Spectrum Plan); through which the Communications, Space, and Technology Authority aims to provide the public with the opportunity to submit their opinions and comments on the amendments to the "National Frequency Spectrum Plan." The survey on this project will end on January 25, 2026.
The launch of regulatory projects and similar initiatives through the (Survey) platform emphasizes the enhancement of transparency in the legislative environment, the dissemination of a survey culture among the public, governmental entities, and the private sector, and their involvement in shaping projects related to the business environment.