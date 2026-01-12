نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد، من هبوب رياح شديدة على ‏منطقة ‏حائل اليوم، تشمل ‏المناطق ‏المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحٍ تصل سرعتها إلى (40 - 49) كلم/ساعة.

وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً.

كما سيكون بمنطقة تبوك اليوم ذات الحالة رياح شديدة، على البدع، وحقل، وضباء، ونيوم، وشرما تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة، رياحًا تصل سرعتها إلى (50-59) كم/ساعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وارتفاع الأمواج.

وبيّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة الخامسة مساءً.‏ وكان المركز الوطني للأرصاد توقع في تقريره اليومي استمرار تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على الأجزاء الشرقية من مناطق عسير، الباحة ومكة المكرمة، وعلى أجزاء من مناطق الرياض، المدينة المنورة، القصيم، حائل، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية تمتد إلى الأجزاء الشمالية من المنطقة الشرقية، وتصل إلى شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من منطقة تبوك.

في حين لا تزال الفرصة مهيأة لهطول أمطار خفيفة على أجزاء من المرتفعات الغربية من المملكة، ولا يستبعد تكون الضباب على أجزاء من مناطق الباحة، عسير وجازان.