The National Center of Meteorology has warned of strong winds in the Hail region today, affecting open areas and highways; this will lead to reduced horizontal visibility, with winds reaching speeds of (40 - 49) km/h.

The center indicated that this condition will persist until 8 PM.

Additionally, the Tabuk region will also experience strong winds today, affecting Al-Bida'a, Haql, Duba, Neom, and Sharma, with accompanying effects including winds reaching speeds of (50-59) km/h, near-zero horizontal visibility, and high waves.

The center stated that this condition will continue until 5 PM. The National Center of Meteorology had predicted in its daily report the continuation of active winds stirring up dust and sand in the eastern parts of the Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah regions, as well as parts of the Riyadh, Medina, Qassim, Hail, Al-Jawf, and Northern Borders regions extending to the northern parts of the Eastern region, reaching near-zero horizontal visibility in parts of the Tabuk region.

Meanwhile, the chance of light rain remains possible in parts of the western highlands of the Kingdom, and fog formation is not ruled out in parts of the Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan regions.