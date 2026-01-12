نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد، من هبوب رياح شديدة على منطقة حائل اليوم، تشمل المناطق المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحٍ تصل سرعتها إلى (40 - 49) كلم/ساعة.
وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً.
كما سيكون بمنطقة تبوك اليوم ذات الحالة رياح شديدة، على البدع، وحقل، وضباء، ونيوم، وشرما تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة، رياحًا تصل سرعتها إلى (50-59) كم/ساعة، وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وارتفاع الأمواج.
وبيّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة الخامسة مساءً. وكان المركز الوطني للأرصاد توقع في تقريره اليومي استمرار تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على الأجزاء الشرقية من مناطق عسير، الباحة ومكة المكرمة، وعلى أجزاء من مناطق الرياض، المدينة المنورة، القصيم، حائل، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية تمتد إلى الأجزاء الشمالية من المنطقة الشرقية، وتصل إلى شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من منطقة تبوك.
في حين لا تزال الفرصة مهيأة لهطول أمطار خفيفة على أجزاء من المرتفعات الغربية من المملكة، ولا يستبعد تكون الضباب على أجزاء من مناطق الباحة، عسير وجازان.
The National Center of Meteorology has warned of strong winds in the Hail region today, affecting open areas and highways; this will lead to reduced horizontal visibility, with winds reaching speeds of (40 - 49) km/h.
The center indicated that this condition will persist until 8 PM.
Additionally, the Tabuk region will also experience strong winds today, affecting Al-Bida'a, Haql, Duba, Neom, and Sharma, with accompanying effects including winds reaching speeds of (50-59) km/h, near-zero horizontal visibility, and high waves.
The center stated that this condition will continue until 5 PM. The National Center of Meteorology had predicted in its daily report the continuation of active winds stirring up dust and sand in the eastern parts of the Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah regions, as well as parts of the Riyadh, Medina, Qassim, Hail, Al-Jawf, and Northern Borders regions extending to the northern parts of the Eastern region, reaching near-zero horizontal visibility in parts of the Tabuk region.
Meanwhile, the chance of light rain remains possible in parts of the western highlands of the Kingdom, and fog formation is not ruled out in parts of the Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan regions.