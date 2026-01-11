توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم، بأن الفرصة ماتزال مهيأة لهطول أمطار خفيفة على المرتفعات الغربية والجنوبية الغربية من المملكة، في حين يستمر تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على مناطق الحدود الشمالية، الجوف، تبوك، حائل، المدينة المنورة، الرياض، مكة المكرمة، الباحة، وعسير، مع فرصة تكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على تلك المناطق، وكذلك على منطقتي جازان والشرقية.
ونبه المركز من هبوب رياح شديدة على منطقة حائل اليوم، تشمل المناطق المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحٍ تصل سرعتها إلى (40 - 49) كلم/ساعة.
وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة السادسة مساءً كما نبه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من أتربة مثارة، على المعظم، وتيماء، تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة، رياحًا نشطة، وتدنيًا في مدى الرؤية الأفقية (3 - 5) كم وبيّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة السادسة مساءً.
ضباب في الشرقية
تشهد الشرقية موجة ضباب في كل من محافظة العديد، التي تسبب تأثيراتها في انعدام مدى الرؤية الأفقية (1 - 3) كلم، إضافة إلى موجة ضباب خفيفة على مدينة الدمام والظهران ومحافظة الجبيل، ورأس تنورة، والقطيف، والخبر، والتي تسبب في انعدام مستوى الرؤية الأفقية (3 - 5) كلم في المناطق المفتوحة والطرق السريعة وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة ستستمر حتى الساعة التاسعة صباحًا.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today that the opportunity remains favorable for light rain to fall on the western and southwestern highlands of the Kingdom, while the effect of active winds stirring up dust and sand continues in the northern borders, Al-Jawf, Tabuk, Hail, Medina, Riyadh, Mecca, Al-Baha, and Asir, with a chance of fog formation during the night and early morning hours in those areas, as well as in the Jazan and Eastern regions.
The center warned of strong winds in the Hail region today, affecting open areas and highways; leading to a reduction in horizontal visibility, with winds reaching speeds of (40 - 49) km/h.
The center indicated that the condition will continue until 6 PM and also warned of raised dust in Al-Mutham, and Tayma, including its accompanying effects, active winds, and a reduction in horizontal visibility (3 - 5) km. The center stated that the condition will continue until 6 PM.
Fog in the Eastern Region
The Eastern Region is experiencing a wave of fog in Al-Hadithah Governorate, which causes a complete lack of horizontal visibility (1 - 3) km, in addition to a light fog wave over the cities of Dammam, Dhahran, Al-Jubail, Ras Tanura, Al-Qatif, and Khobar, which leads to a lack of horizontal visibility (3 - 5) km in open areas and highways. The center indicated that the condition will continue until 9 AM.