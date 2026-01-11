توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم، بأن الفرصة ماتزال مهيأة لهطول أمطار خفيفة على المرتفعات الغربية والجنوبية الغربية من المملكة، في حين يستمر تأثير الرياح النشطة المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على مناطق الحدود الشمالية، الجوف، تبوك، حائل، المدينة المنورة، الرياض، مكة المكرمة، الباحة، وعسير، مع فرصة تكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على تلك المناطق، وكذلك على منطقتي جازان والشرقية.


ونبه المركز من هبوب رياح شديدة على ‏منطقة ‏حائل اليوم، تشمل ‏المناطق ‏المفتوحة والطرق السريعة؛ تؤدي إلى تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، ورياحٍ تصل سرعتها إلى (40 - 49) كلم/ساعة.


وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة السادسة مساءً كما نبه المركز الوطني للأرصاد من أتربة مثارة، على المعظم، وتيماء، تشمل تأثيراتها المصاحبة، رياحًا نشطة، وتدنيًا في مدى الرؤية الأفقية (3 - 5) كم وبيّن المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة السادسة مساءً.‏

ضباب في الشرقية
تشهد الشرقية موجة ضباب في كل من محافظة العديد، التي تسبب تأثيراتها في انعدام مدى الرؤية الأفقية (1 - 3) كلم، إضافة إلى موجة ضباب خفيفة على مدينة الدمام والظهران ومحافظة الجبيل، ورأس تنورة، والقطيف، والخبر، والتي تسبب في انعدام مستوى الرؤية الأفقية (3 - 5) كلم في المناطق المفتوحة والطرق السريعة وبيَّن المركز أن الحالة ستستمر حتى الساعة التاسعة صباحًا.