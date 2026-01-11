The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today that the opportunity remains favorable for light rain to fall on the western and southwestern highlands of the Kingdom, while the effect of active winds stirring up dust and sand continues in the northern borders, Al-Jawf, Tabuk, Hail, Medina, Riyadh, Mecca, Al-Baha, and Asir, with a chance of fog formation during the night and early morning hours in those areas, as well as in the Jazan and Eastern regions.



The center warned of strong winds in the Hail region today, affecting open areas and highways; leading to a reduction in horizontal visibility, with winds reaching speeds of (40 - 49) km/h.



The center indicated that the condition will continue until 6 PM and also warned of raised dust in Al-Mutham, and Tayma, including its accompanying effects, active winds, and a reduction in horizontal visibility (3 - 5) km. The center stated that the condition will continue until 6 PM.

Fog in the Eastern Region

The Eastern Region is experiencing a wave of fog in Al-Hadithah Governorate, which causes a complete lack of horizontal visibility (1 - 3) km, in addition to a light fog wave over the cities of Dammam, Dhahran, Al-Jubail, Ras Tanura, Al-Qatif, and Khobar, which leads to a lack of horizontal visibility (3 - 5) km in open areas and highways. The center indicated that the condition will continue until 9 AM.