أكد مصدر مسؤول بالتحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب لـ«عكاظ» أن برنامج إعادة التأهيل والإدماج الاجتماعي لذوي الفكر المتطرف والسلوك الإرهابي (إدماج) يمثل أحد البرامج المتخصصة التي تعكس تحولاً نوعياً في مقاربة مواجهة الإرهاب من خلال التركيز على المعالجة الفكرية والاجتماعية إلى جانب الجوانب الأمنية في إطار الجهود الدولية لمحاربة الإرهاب وتعزيز الأمن الفكري والاجتماعي.


وأوضح أن البرنامج يأتي ضمن مبادرات التحالف الهادفة إلى دعم الدول الأعضاء في تطوير قدراتها في مجال إعادة التأهيل والإدماج وبناء منظومات مهنية قادرة على معالجة جذور التطرف والحد من مخاطره على المجتمعات.


وأشار إلى أن «إدماج» يرتكز على مفهوم شامل لإعادة التأهيل يتجاوز البعد السلوكي إلى إعادة بناء المنظومة الفكرية والنفسية والاجتماعية للفرد بما يسهم في إعادة دمجه بصورة إيجابية في المجتمع ويحد من احتمالات العودة إلى الفكر المتطرف ويعزز الاستقرار المجتمعي على المدى البعيد.


تنفيذ البرنامج في كينيا


بيّن المصدر لـ«عكاظ» أنه نفّذ البرنامج التدريبي التأسيسي (إعادة التأهيل والإدماج الاجتماعي) ضمن مبادرة «إدماج» في العاصمة الكينية نيروبي في إطار جهوده المستمرة لتعزيز المقاربات الشاملة لمحاربة الإرهاب ومعالجة جذور التطرف والانتقال من المعالجات الأمنية التقليدية إلى نماذج متكاملة تجمع بين البعد الفكري والنفسي والاجتماعي بما يسهم في تحقيق الأمن المستدام والاستقرار المجتمعي في الدول الأعضاء.


إطار تدريبي منظم


المصدر أوضح أن البرنامج نُفّذ على مدى 5 أيام تدريبية، بمشاركة 40 مشاركاً وبإشراف 4 خبراء متخصصين، وباستخدام اللغتين العربية والإنجليزية، مستهدفاً المشرفين على برامج إعادة التأهيل والإدماج في الدول الأعضاء إلى جانب المختصين والعاملين في مجالات محاربة الإرهاب وإعادة التأهيل.


وسعى إلى رفع مستوى الوعي المؤسسي بمفهوم إعادة التأهيل والإدماج الاجتماعي كأداة استراتيجية في محاربة الإرهاب وبناء قدرات الكوادر الوطنية على تصميم وتنفيذ برامج الإدماج وفق معايير علمية ومهنية، إلى جانب توحيد المفاهيم والمنهجيات بين الدول الأعضاء وتعزيز تبادل الخبرات.


وتناول البرنامج 6 محاور رئيسية شملت مفاهيم إعادة التأهيل والإدماج الاجتماعي، والإطار النموذجي لبرامج التأهيل وأساسيات تصميمها، وطبيعة الجريمة الإرهابية وأبعادها، والأسس العلمية للتأهيل من المنظور الفكري والنفسي والاجتماعي، إضافة إلى التحديات المرتبطة ببرامج إعادة التأهيل والإدماج.


دلالات إستراتيجية


أكد المصدر لـ«عكاظ» أن تنفيذ برنامج «إدماج» يعكس التزامه بتعزيز المعالجة الفكرية والوقائية إلى جانب الجهود الأمنية، ودعم الدول الأعضاء في بناء قدراتها الوطنية لمحاربة الإرهاب بأساليب مستدامة وترسيخ مفهوم الشراكة الدولية في هذا المجال.


وأشار إلى أن برامج إعادة التأهيل والإدماج تمثل إحدى الركائز الرئيسية في منظومة محاربة الإرهاب الحديثة لما لها من دور في تعزيز الوقاية الفكرية وتقليل معدلات الانتكاس وتحقيق التوازن بين متطلبات الأمن وحماية المجتمع.


واختتم المصدر تصريحه لـ«عكاظ» بالتأكيد على أن برنامج إعادة التأهيل والإدماج الاجتماعي يمثل إحدى المبادرات النوعية التي تعكس توجهاً إستراتيجياً نحو بناء حلول شاملة لمعالجة التطرف قائمة على المعرفة والتأهيل وإعادة دمج الأفراد في مجتمعاتهم بصورة إيجابية وآمنة ضمن جهوده المستمرة لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في الدول الأعضاء ودعم الجهود الدولية لمحاربة الإرهاب بجميع أشكاله.