Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz performed the funeral prayer for Lieutenant General Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani, Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations - may God have mercy on him - after the afternoon prayer today at King Khalid Mosque in Riyadh.

Following the prayer, the Interior Minister conveyed the condolences and sympathy of the wise leadership to the family and relatives of the late Lieutenant General Saeed Al-Qahtani - may God have mercy on him - asking the Almighty to envelop him in His vast mercy, grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace.

Several senior officials from the Ministry of Interior, security leaders, and a group of citizens performed the prayer alongside the Interior Minister.