أدّى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، بعد صلاة عصر اليوم، صلاة الميت على الفريق أول سعيد بن عبدالله القحطاني مساعد وزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات - رحمه الله -، وذلك في جامع الملك خالد بمدينة الرياض.

ونقل وزير الداخلية عقب الصلاة، تعازي ومواساة القيادة الرشيدة لأبناء وذوي الفقيد الفريق سعيد القحطاني - رحمه الله - سائلًا المولى عز وجل أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم أهله وذويه الصبر والسلوان.

وكان قد أدّى الصلاة مع وزير الداخلية عددٌ من كبار المسؤولين بوزارة الداخلية، والقيادات الأمنية، وجمع من المواطنين.