نيابةً عن ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، شارك نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد عبدالكريم الخريجي، في حفل افتتاح تولي جمهورية قبرص رئاسة مجلس الاتحاد الأوروبي للفترة من يناير إلى يونيو 2026م، وذلك في العاصمة نيقوسيا.

وأقيم الحفل بحضور قادة ورؤساء عدد من الدول والاتحاد الأوروبي وممثلين عنهم، ومسؤولين من منظمات إقليمية ودولية.

وتأتي مشاركة المملكة في إطار حرصها على تعزيز علاقاتها مع الاتحاد الأوروبي ودوله الأعضاء.