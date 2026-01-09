On behalf of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Engineer Waleed Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji participated in the opening ceremony of the Republic of Cyprus taking over the presidency of the Council of the European Union for the period from January to June 2026, held in the capital Nicosia.

The ceremony was attended by leaders and heads of several countries, representatives of the European Union, and officials from regional and international organizations.

The Kingdom's participation comes as part of its commitment to enhancing its relations with the European Union and its member states.