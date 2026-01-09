في إطار الزيارة الرسمية التي يقوم بها وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، عقد سلسلة من اللقاءات في العاصمة واشنطن مع عدد من القيادات البارزة في الحكومة الأمريكية وأعضاء مجلس الشيوخ، وذلك ضمن جهود تعزيز الشراكة الاستراتيجية بين المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة، ومواصلة التنسيق المشترك حيال القضايا الإقليمية والدولية. إذ التقى وزير الخارجية نظيره الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض مسار العلاقات التاريخية والاستراتيجية بين البلدين الصديقين، وبحث سبل تطويرها بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة. كما ناقش الجانبان مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، والجهود المبذولة لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار فيها.

والتقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان، رئيس لجنة العلاقات الخارجية في مجلس الشيوخ الأمريكي السيناتور جيم ريتش، وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وسبل تعزيز التعاون في المجالات السياسية والأمنية والاقتصادية. وتناول الجانبان أبرز التطوّرات الإقليمية والدولية، والجهود المشتركة لدعم الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

وفي لقاء آخر، اجتمع وزير الخارجية، مع نائبة رئيس لجنة العلاقات الخارجية في مجلس الشيوخ السيناتور جين شاهين، وجرى استعراض العلاقات الثنائية، وبحث الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، إضافة إلى مناقشة عدد من الملفات الإقليمية والدولية.

حضر اللقاءات سفيرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الأميرة ريما بنت بندر بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، ومستشار وزير الخارجية محمد اليحيى.