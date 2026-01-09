During the official visit of Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah to the United States of America, he held a series of meetings in the capital, Washington, with several prominent leaders in the U.S. government and members of the Senate. This was part of efforts to enhance the strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States and to continue joint coordination regarding regional and international issues. The Foreign Minister met with his American counterpart Marco Rubio, and during the meeting, they reviewed the historical and strategic relations between the two friendly countries and discussed ways to develop them in a manner that serves their mutual interests. The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the region and the efforts being made to achieve security and stability there.

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan also met with the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Jim Risch, where they discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation in political, security, and economic fields. The two sides addressed the most significant regional and international developments and the joint efforts to support security and stability in the region.

In another meeting, the Foreign Minister met with the Vice Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, where they reviewed bilateral relations and discussed topics of mutual interest, in addition to discussing several regional and international issues.

The meetings were attended by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, and the Foreign Minister's advisor, Mohammed Al-Yahya.