وصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، إلى واشنطن، أمس، في زيارة رسمية للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

وسيلتقي وزير الخارجية خلال الزيارة، وزير خارجية الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ماركو روبيو، لبحث العلاقات الثنائية والمستجدات الإقليمية والدولية.

من جانب آخر، استقبل رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي في جمهورية السودان عبدالفتاح البرهان، في مدينة بورتسودان، أمس (الأربعاء)، نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد الخريجي، والوفد المرافق له.

وفي بداية الاستقبال، نقل نائب وزير الخارجية تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد وتمنياتهما بالأمن والاستقرار للسودان وشعبه الشقيق، فيما حمَّله تحياته وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي العهد، وتمنياته لحكومة وشعب المملكة المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث جهود تحقيق السلام في السودان بما يحقق أمنه واستقراره، ويحافظ على وحدته ومؤسساته الشرعية.

كما تمت مناقشة تطورات الأوضاع في السودان والجهود المبذولة بشأنها، حيث جدَّد نائب وزير الخارجية حرص المملكة على عودة الأمن والاستقرار في السودان والحفاظ على وحدة أراضيه بما يحقق تطلعات الشعب السوداني الشقيق.