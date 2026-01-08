The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, arrived in Washington yesterday for an official visit to the United States of America.

During the visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs will meet with the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

On another note, the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in the Republic of Sudan, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, received the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid Al-Khreeji, and his accompanying delegation in the city of Port Sudan yesterday (Wednesday).

At the beginning of the reception, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, along with their wishes for security and stability for Sudan and its brotherly people. He also conveyed his greetings and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, along with his wishes for the government and people of the Kingdom for further progress and prosperity.

During the reception, efforts to achieve peace in Sudan were discussed to ensure its security and stability while maintaining its unity and legitimate institutions.

Furthermore, the developments in the situation in Sudan and the efforts being made regarding it were discussed, where the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the Kingdom's commitment to restoring security and stability in Sudan and preserving its territorial integrity in a way that fulfills the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people.