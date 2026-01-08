لا شك أن المواجهة العسكرية التي تشهدها مدينة حلب بين الجيش السوري وقوات «قسد»، سوف تحدد مستقبل العلاقة بين الطرفين في المستقبل القريب، إذ يعد هذا التصعيد الأعنف منذ سنوات، خصوصاً أن المواجهات انتقلت من «التحرشات الميدانية» إلى العمليات العسكرية.التصعيد الجاري لا يمثّل مجرد خرق لاتفاقات التهدئة، ولكنه يكشف عن خلل إستراتيجي في تنفيذ «اتفاق الاندماج» الموقّع في مارس الماضي، الذي كان يفترض أن يُنهي هذا الخلل بحلول نهاية العام الماضي 2025.
وهكذا اتخذ الصراع منحىً خطيراً بإعلان الجيش السوري أن كل مواقع تنظيم «سورية الديمقراطية» داخل أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية «باتت هدفاً عسكرياً مشروعاً لقواتها»، رداً على قصف مدفعي وهجوم بالطائرات المسيرة استهدف الأحياء السكنية وأسفر عن سقوط ضحايا مدنيين وعسكريين.
ومن المؤكد أنّ تعثّر المسار السياسي بين الطرفين منذ توقيع اتفاق العاشر من مارس وحتى الآن، في التوافق على تفاصيل دمج قوات «قسد» داخل هيكلية الجيش السوري، بسبب تمترس الأخيرة وإصرارها على مطالب بعينها، ساهم في الوصول إلى هذا الطريق.
ومن هنا، فإن مواجهة حلب الحالية من شأنها حسم العديد من الملفات، لذا فإن المدينة تبدو أمام سيناريو مفتوح، ربما يعيد رسم خارطة النفوذ في الشمال السوري بالكامل.
There is no doubt that the military confrontation taking place in the city of Aleppo between the Syrian army and the "SDF" forces will determine the future of the relationship between the two sides in the near future, as this escalation is the most intense in years, especially since the confrontations have shifted from "field provocations" to military operations. The ongoing escalation does not merely represent a violation of ceasefire agreements, but it reveals a strategic flaw in the implementation of the "integration agreement" signed last March, which was supposed to resolve this flaw by the end of last year, 2025.
Thus, the conflict has taken a dangerous turn with the Syrian army declaring that all positions of the "Syrian Democratic Forces" within the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh "have become legitimate military targets for its forces," in response to artillery shelling and drone attacks that targeted residential neighborhoods and resulted in civilian and military casualties.
It is certain that the stagnation of the political process between the two sides since the signing of the agreement on March 10 until now, in reaching an agreement on the details of integrating the "SDF" forces into the structure of the Syrian army, due to the latter's entrenchment and insistence on specific demands, has contributed to reaching this impasse.
From here, the current confrontation in Aleppo is likely to resolve many issues, so the city appears to be facing an open scenario, which may redraw the map of influence in northern Syria entirely.