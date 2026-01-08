There is no doubt that the military confrontation taking place in the city of Aleppo between the Syrian army and the "SDF" forces will determine the future of the relationship between the two sides in the near future, as this escalation is the most intense in years, especially since the confrontations have shifted from "field provocations" to military operations. The ongoing escalation does not merely represent a violation of ceasefire agreements, but it reveals a strategic flaw in the implementation of the "integration agreement" signed last March, which was supposed to resolve this flaw by the end of last year, 2025.

Thus, the conflict has taken a dangerous turn with the Syrian army declaring that all positions of the "Syrian Democratic Forces" within the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh "have become legitimate military targets for its forces," in response to artillery shelling and drone attacks that targeted residential neighborhoods and resulted in civilian and military casualties.

It is certain that the stagnation of the political process between the two sides since the signing of the agreement on March 10 until now, in reaching an agreement on the details of integrating the "SDF" forces into the structure of the Syrian army, due to the latter's entrenchment and insistence on specific demands, has contributed to reaching this impasse.

From here, the current confrontation in Aleppo is likely to resolve many issues, so the city appears to be facing an open scenario, which may redraw the map of influence in northern Syria entirely.