لا شك أن المواجهة العسكرية التي تشهدها مدينة حلب بين الجيش السوري وقوات «قسد»، سوف تحدد مستقبل العلاقة بين الطرفين في المستقبل القريب، إذ يعد هذا التصعيد الأعنف منذ سنوات، خصوصاً أن المواجهات انتقلت من «التحرشات الميدانية» إلى العمليات العسكرية.التصعيد الجاري لا يمثّل مجرد خرق لاتفاقات التهدئة، ولكنه يكشف عن خلل إستراتيجي في تنفيذ «اتفاق الاندماج» الموقّع في مارس الماضي، الذي كان يفترض أن يُنهي هذا الخلل بحلول نهاية العام الماضي 2025.

وهكذا اتخذ الصراع منحىً خطيراً بإعلان الجيش السوري أن كل مواقع تنظيم «سورية الديمقراطية» داخل أحياء الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية «باتت هدفاً عسكرياً مشروعاً لقواتها»، رداً على قصف مدفعي وهجوم بالطائرات المسيرة استهدف الأحياء السكنية وأسفر عن سقوط ضحايا مدنيين وعسكريين.

ومن المؤكد أنّ تعثّر المسار السياسي بين الطرفين منذ توقيع اتفاق العاشر من مارس وحتى الآن، في التوافق على تفاصيل دمج قوات «قسد» داخل هيكلية الجيش السوري، بسبب تمترس الأخيرة وإصرارها على مطالب بعينها، ساهم في الوصول إلى هذا الطريق.

ومن هنا، فإن مواجهة حلب الحالية من شأنها حسم العديد من الملفات، لذا فإن المدينة تبدو أمام سيناريو مفتوح، ربما يعيد رسم خارطة النفوذ في الشمال السوري بالكامل.