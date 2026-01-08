قدّم سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية سنغافورة محمد عبدالله الغامدي، أوراق اعتماده إلى رئيس جمهورية سنغافورة ثارمان شانموجاراتنام، خلال المراسم الرسمية التي أُقيمت في القصر الرئاسي بالعاصمة سنغافورة.

ونقل الغامدي، خلال اللقاء، تحيات وتقدير خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، إلى رئيس سنغافورة، وتمنياتهما لحكومة وشعب سنغافورة الصديق بمزيد من التقدم والازدهار.

من جانبه، حمّل الرئيس السنغافوري، السفير السعودي، تحياته وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده ، معرباً عن اعتزازه بالعلاقات الثنائية المميزة التي تربط البلدين الصديقين، ومؤكداً حرص بلاده على تعزيز آفاق التعاون المشترك في مختلف المجالات. وأكد السفير الغامدي حرصه على العمل على تنمية العلاقات الثنائية بين المملكة وسنغافورة، والدفع بها نحو آفاق أوسع من الشراكة والتكامل، بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة للبلدين والشعبين الصديقين.