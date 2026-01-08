The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Singapore, Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, during the official ceremony held at the presidential palace in the capital, Singapore.

During the meeting, Al-Ghamdi conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the President of Singapore, along with their wishes for the government and people of friendly Singapore for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, the Singaporean President conveyed his greetings and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his Crown Prince, expressing his pride in the distinguished bilateral relations that bind the two friendly countries, and affirming his country's commitment to enhancing the prospects of joint cooperation in various fields. Ambassador Al-Ghamdi emphasized his eagerness to work on developing the bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Singapore, pushing them towards broader horizons of partnership and integration, in a way that serves the common interests of both countries and their friendly peoples.