The Media Professionals Association recently received the Peacock Award for Media and Content Creation during the Icon Media event in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in recognition of its outstanding efforts in providing professional media content that contributes to supporting the media landscape, enhancing purposeful content creation, and serving the community.

This victory crowns the association's journey in institutional media work and the initiatives and quality programs it offers that contribute to the development of media competencies, enhance professional responsibility, and improve the quality of media content in all its forms.

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Media Professionals Association, Dr. Saud Faleh Al-Gharbi, expressed his pride in this achievement, confirming that this award represents an incentive to continue working and exerting more efforts to achieve the association's aspirations and strategic goals in serving media and content creation.

Dr. Al-Gharbi emphasized that the Media Professionals Association will continue its role in supporting media professionals and content creators, and providing quality initiatives that contribute to the development of the media sector and reflect the positive image of national media at both local and Arab levels.

This victory is a qualitative addition to the achievements of the Media Professionals Association and embodies its advanced position in the field of media and content creation at the institutional level.