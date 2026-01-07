حصلت جمعية إعلاميون على جائزة الطاووس للإعلام وصناعة المحتوى أخيرا خلال فعالية قيمة آيكون للإعلام في المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، وذلك تقديرًا لجهودها المتميزة في تقديم محتوى إعلامي احترافي يسهم في دعم المشهد الإعلامي وتعزيز صناعة المحتوى الهادف وخدمة المجتمع.

ويأتي هذا الفوز تتويجًا لمسيرة الجمعية في العمل الإعلامي المؤسسي، وما تقدمه من مبادرات وبرامج نوعية تسهم في تطوير الكفاءات الإعلامية، وتعزيز المسؤولية المهنية، ورفع جودة المحتوى الإعلامي بمختلف أشكاله.

من جانبه، أعرب رئيس مجلس إدارة جمعية إعلاميون، الدكتور سعود فالح الغربي، عن اعتزازه بهذا الإنجاز، مؤكدًا أن هذه الجائزة تمثل حافزًا لمواصلة العمل وبذل المزيد من الجهود لتحقيق تطلعات الجمعية وأهدافها الإستراتيجية في خدمة الإعلام وصناعة المحتوى.

وأكد الدكتور الغربي أن جمعية إعلاميون ستواصل دورها في دعم الإعلاميين وصنّاع المحتوى، وتقديم مبادرات نوعية تسهم في تطوير القطاع الإعلامي، وتعكس الصورة الإيجابية للإعلام الوطني على المستويين المحلي والعربي.

ويُعد هذا الفوز إضافة نوعية لسجل إنجازات جمعية إعلاميون، ويجسد مكانتها المتقدمة في مجال الإعلام وصناعة المحتوى على المستوى المؤسسسي.